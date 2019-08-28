Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was a very comfortable day — not too hot, not too cold. Some leaves are falling, so “fall” is getting closer.
Services began by singing “Jesus Saves,” led by Jeremy with Pam accompanying. The children went to their classes and Jeremy led the responsive reading, “When the Tables Turned,” taken from Esther 7:1-8 through 8:17. We will start a new quarter next week and will be studying 1 and 2 Thessalonians and Philemon. Prayer was by Shirley Sell.
As the worship hour opened, Martha and Rick played. Birthdays were honored for Carlee Letterman, Tammy Marlin, Wade Jameson and Richard Johnston as they gave their offering. Everyone was welcomed by Brother Bill, and he read the prayer list for Kay Plunkett, Janice Dugan, Lisa Eddy, Sharon Vestal, Becky Letterman, Tim and Rhonda Lampert, Barbara Walker, Sharon Hill, Peggy Cantrell, the Ansley Young family, Sandra Dill, Larry Archer, Shelton Caudle, the Muss Farabee family, Kenny Price, Shirley Sell, Mike Letterman and all the many others on our list. The prayer was by Wayne Young, and the offering was received by Rex and John H., who blessed the giving.
Announcements: This Sunday is Baptism Sunday. Bible study and youth meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Specials were youth from Fred and Pam’s class, Wade with Jeremy, Tina, Jeremy and Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed and had a very good message from Isaiah 12 and 53. The song of invitation was “Drifting Too Far from the Shore.” The service was closed with altar prayer.
The evening service featured wonderful singing and delicious dinner to follow, being the last Sunday night of the month.
Have a great week, and may God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
It was a good Sunday at Brentwood. Part of what we covered was from 1 Samuel 7:3-4: “Then Samuel spoke to all the house of Israel, saying, ‘If you return to the Lord with all your hearts, then put away the foreign gods and the Ashtoreths from among you, and prepare your hearts for the Lord, and serve him only; and he will deliver you from the hand of the Philistines.’ So the children of Israel put away the Baals and the Ashtoreths, and served the Lord only.”
Here the problem wasn’t that they weren’t serving the Lord; they were serving him in addition to these other gods. The problem is that they are distracted from putting God first in their lives by other interests they are busy with. We may think, “I don’t sacrifice animals on a stone altar to an idol,” but often we do put other things in our lives ahead of God. Taking a break, watching TV, hanging out with friends, home improvement, hobbies and recreation all seem to be more pressing than spending time with God in his word or talking to him in prayer. There is nothing wrong with these things in and of themselves, but haven’t they become our idols when they make us too busy for God? Let’s follow Matthew 6:33: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness.”
Don’t forget that everyone is welcome to the class on refuting evolution Tuesdays at 7pm in the community room at Central Bank.
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Matthew 4:18-19 — “As Jesus was walking beside the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon called Peter and his brother Andrew. They were casting a net into the lake, for they were fishermen. ‘Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will send you out to fish for people.’”
God has blessed us with a beautiful summer; did you catch any fish this summer, or better yet, have you been fishing for people? What is holding you back? Whatever it is, remember, just like Peter and Andrew, you have been called. Fishing for people is exciting because you are not walking around with a pocket full of wiggly worms but a heart full of Jesus.
My husband prefers fishing with a Rapala, which costs quite a bit of money, but it is his ultimate fish-catching lure. He is very particular about where he throws it and if he loses it, boy howdy, does that make a cranky husband until the next trip to Walmart to replace it.
When we are fishing, the Jesus way, we don’t have to worry about losing our lure because Jesus is eternal. You may think when fishing the Jesus way that you are just not doing any good — the people, they are just not a-bitin’. But remember, God’s word does not go out into a void. That person may not be jumping into the net today, but through prayer, patience and developing a relationship, maybe, just maybe, that person will be in the net before they know it.
As always, God bless.
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! This week we were delighted to have our district superintendent, Kevin Brouillette, in our service. He was here to install Mark Brown as our appointed pastor. Congrats to Mark!
To seek God means to pursue him as life’s only definitive and ultimate source for meaning and truth, for understanding and wisdom. It means to consult God first and foremost in all matters. When we seek God, of course, we seek his commandments, his righteousness, his purity, his statues — all of the attributes and manifestations of his being. God cannot be separated from his goodness, his justice, his provision. To seek God is to seek his way for living a life that is pleasing to him.
“You will seek the Lord your God, and you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul” — Deuteronomy 4:29.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist Church
By Joyce Inman
Our hearts were heavy this week as we said goodbye to another charter member of our church. Bill Stacey was such a blessing to our church. In fact, he donated the land for our church building and helped supervise its construction. His funeral service was on Sunday afternoon, and the church provided a dinner for the family following his burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Sunday morning Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the welcome, and Ed Bucy opened the service in prayer.
Monday night is the grieving support group at the church library. The 12-step recovery/Bible study will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Bible study takes place on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. with a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. The play day/workday at the church is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14.
Our morning ushers were Kevin Hill, Earney Smith, Butch Alcorn and Tim Slavens. Quentin Bridges received the offering.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Jan Gallagher, who turned 77.
Special music was provided by Sandy Walton, and Pastor Inman led the song service. Jean Grisham played the piano, Tom Robinson the guitar and Earney Smith the bass.
I read a poem, and Missy Crank rang the bell. A single red rose was placed where Bill Stacey sat each Sunday morning.
Pastor Inman preached from Luke 13 on true discipleship. Jean Grisham played the altar call hymn. Kevin Hill dismissed the service in prayer.
Freedom in Christ Ministry of Elkland
By Anita Keeling
Pastor Bob Holden led the 2 p.m. Bible study Sunday as it continued in Acts 1:1-7 and 8:1-15.
His sermon titled “Grace, Grace, God’s Grace,” was based on 2 Corinthians 12:1-10.
The congregational singing include “No, Not One,” “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” and “When We All Get to Heaven” (copyright 1898). Then they sang “Happy Birthday” to yours truly.
We are still planning to have a bake sale at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 in front of the church, and we hope you are planning to be there. Proceeds go towards Brayden’s senior trip.
Remember our Tuesday evening Bible study at 5 p.m. and Thursday’s at 6 p.m.
Happy birthday to Larry Hampton on Highway 38.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Aug. 25 was the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Isaiah 66:18-21 — Isaiah highlights Yahweh’s general call for all people, Jews and gentiles alike, to come to Jerusalem. There, some will be selected to be ministers and evangelizers for Yahweh. Psalm 117 — Go out to all the world and tell the good news. Hebrews 12:5-7, 11-13 — Hebrews reminds believers that accepting the call to follow Jesus is not a shield against experiencing both good and bad days. Hebrews encourages disciples to see God’s hand in both. Luke 13:22-30 — Luke cheerfully points out the universal quality of church. Jesus warns his followers not to become complacent in their responses. Salvation is free, but not always easy.
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
On Saturday we enjoyed a great day at the Outdoor Sportsman Event. God provided wonderful weather, beautiful scenery and safety. We thank everyone who came out and participated in any way.
Sunday morning worship began after the bell was rung. After announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Donna and Remington Floyd. Alan led in prayer.
Jeff McIntosh delivered the morning message using John 1:1-5 as the text. He has answered God’s call to the ministry.
This Sunday will be our regular collection for the Backpack Program.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Donna Mackey and Bill Stacy. Please remember them in prayer.
Thanks to my granddaughters, I have a cute little plastic flower that sits on the window sill. When the sun is shining, the flower sways back and forth and the leaves go up and down. It is a happy little solar-powered flower. But if the sun isn’t shining, it just sits there.
We are a lot like that little flower. When things are going well, we are cheerful. But does our faith shine through even on gloomy days?
Have a good week. Pray for one another, and shine on.
Mount Sinai Church
By Doris McFarland
“The Lily of the Valley” was sung to begin morning services Sunday. Clayton Tunnell led in prayer. Phillip Ragsdale read from Romans 12:10 on “Devotion.”
Josephine Rost was celebrating her birthday. Among those on the prayer list were Brett Rost, Edwina Ragsdale, Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Nancy McGehee, Herschel Young, Dale Prock, Michelle Yeager, Lane Dunn, Wanda Lowe and Debbie Rost’s brother.
The 10:45 a.m. worship service began with singing. Karen Blazer sang “Thank You, Lord” and Josh Becker sang “There’s Power in the Blood.” Gary McFarland gave the communion message, “Which Is the Greatest Commandment?” and read from Matthew 22:36-40. Pastor Davenport’s message was titled “Love.” He spoke on how big God’s love is, and asked what kind of love we have.
Our evening service was a celebration of life for Thomas West. He passed away Aug. 20 at Marshfield Care Center. He had been coming to our church before his health started failing. He was a former driver for Associated Grocers and later drove a truck for Roger Hale. Several former employees from AG were present. Roger and Gary and Heath Davenport brought their musical instruments and had lots of good, special music.
Many thanks to those who helped with the Bennett Springs Christian church camp meal on Saturday. Plans were being made by the board for some renovations at the campground. Anyone who would like to offer their help may contact the pastor at 844-7185.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
There once was a man who picked up a golden coin from the road. Ever after he kept his eyes fastened on the ground in hopes of finding more. During his lifetime he picked up much gold and silver, but he never saw the flowers, meadows, hills, or streams. He caught no glimpse of the blue heavens above nor the snowy white clouds. At night the stars came out and shone like gems of everlasting hope. But he kept his eyes fixed on the road. There he sought his treasure. When he died a rich, old man, he knew life as just a dirt road from which to pick up coins.
That’s what a life of mixed-up priorities will get you — lots of silver and gold, perhaps, but a loss of higher blessings. “Watch out! Be on guard against all greed,” Jesus warned in Sunday’s lesson (Luke 12:15), “because a man’s life is not measured by how many possessions he has.”
Christ Jesus prepared the greatest of all treasures when he paid for our sin at the cross and rose to give us life at the empty tomb of Easter. As he lives, he promised that those who trust in him will live, too. If that is true, then when we die and leave all possessions behind, we don’t die like the foolish rich man in the story Jesus told. Rather, we live in Christ. Finding our treasure in him now, our souls will never go wanting in eternity.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Leah Stacey
We opened Sunday’s services with “O Praise the Name.” The responsive reading was Psalm 100. The morning message was, “Are You Here to Worship.” For special music we sang “ Blessed Be Your Name.” Kamron and Kyle Stacey took up the morning offering.
Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for the family of Bill Stacey, Joe Arthur, Layne Dunn, Gary Morse, Danny Jones, the family of Donna Mackey, the family of Shirley Morrill, Larry Curran, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Tate Crowley, Josh Kincannon, Linda Lloyd, Pat Smikle, Liz Palmer, Carlee Jones, Jeff Korkinmeyer, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Judy Davidson, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Kennedy Austin, Rob Brown, Robert Willis, Marlin Dennis, Debbie Genetti, Jimmy Stater, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Are you going through life in a turmoil of never achieving happiness? Is there always something missing as you watch others laughing and being happy? Do you want what they have? Pastor Winston’s theme Sunday surrounded why we are so happy. When we accept Jesus Christ as our savior, burdens and loneliness get lifted away, and we are set free to live a happy life.
Winston touched on Paul’s writing to the Colossian people to introduce the four foundational themes that Christians should apply to their lives. The people had different understandings about God’s will. Paul outlined how to know God’s will, live virtuous lives, receive empowerment and overcome the dominion of darkness.
Winston added an explanation of the difference between the general will of God or his specific will. The general will is that we must continually seek to understand our calling and hide God’s word in our heart and be willing to suffer for Christ. It’s a must to practice Godly character. We must labor for unity in the church. Christians have a reservoir of dynamic power from which to draw to accomplish God’s will. The words “ I can’t “ should never be a part of the vocabulary of a follower of Jesus.
Allow the Holy Spirit to fill you by immersing yourself in the word of God. Read, think, memorize and use it. Place God first into your life; keep Jesus in the center and allow the Holy Spirit to overflow your cup for happiness. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
If you would like to read Sunday’s scriptures, they were Isaiah 66:18-23, Hebrews 12:14-24 and Luke 13:22-30.
Solomon’s temple built for God was very beautiful. It was built according to directions from God. The people did not appreciate this beautiful temple any more than they appreciated all the other wonderful things God had done for them. They claimed credit for it all and lived a continually worsening life of sin. God allowed them to be conquered and carried off as slaves. The beautiful temple and all Jerusalem were destroyed.
Why should we be concerned about this? God allowed Ezra and Nehemiah to return to Jerusalem to resurrect the temple and city. In the book of Genesis, God had promised in the Garden of Eden that one day, all would be gathered to him. This was part of that promise looking forward to Christ. If God could resurrect the derelict city and temple, just think what he can do with us.
The whole world is a mission field, no matter where we are. Marshfield is a mission field where each of us should be proclaiming that Jesus Christ died for our sins and conquered death because God loves us. We can go forth with a smile showing God’s love by the way we treat and care for others. We claim to have faith, but we need to show it, not just through words, but with our actions.
May God bless each one as we strive to joyfully serve Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.