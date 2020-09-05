Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was another good day in the Lord’s house. Services began with “I Need the Prayers” being sung. The adult lesson was titled “Final Words,” taken from Hebrews 13:1-25. Next week we’ll start in Ezekiel, then Daniel in our new Sunday school books. Prayers were by Becky Letterman and Kourtney E.
The worship hour began with the Sunday school report being read by me. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to honor Rex and Sharon Vestal’s 64th Anniversary. Sharon was unable to be present. The choir and everyone sang “When I See the Blood.” Brother Bill welcomed everyone and reported the prayer requests for Bobby Atkison, Mike Letterman, Sharon Vestal, Larry Letterman, Naomi Salmon, Tonya Delozier, Pat Henderson, those with unspoken needs, the unsaved and all the others on our list, with Clint lifting these up in prayer.
Announcements: Bible study and youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and the congregation was thanked for the tithes of support of God’s work. The regular plate is still not passed around with all the changes; this has become our new normal.
Specials were “When the Saints Go Marching In” by Wade with Jeremy, “Help Is on the Way” by Lesley, and a reading, “Breaking the Seal,” by Herald Lee. All were very good.
Brother Bill’s message, taken from Ezekiel 37, was pretty powerful. The Lord can keep us through anything, if we only ask in his will. The song of invitation was “Nothing but the Blood,” and one went forward to unite with the church. This was followed by a welcoming elbow bump by all — remember, the new norm. The service was closed with prayer.
Have a God-blessed week and take him everywhere you go. He travels light and wants to be with you all the time, to guide, protect, encourage, love, bless and to help get you back on track. You may not be able to do it by yourself, but with him all things are possible. Glory to God, you don’t have to walk alone!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! “Be angry and do not sin” — Ephesians 4:26.
There is a way to express anger “without sinning.” We can channel our anger into constructive change — putting the focus on what we can and should do rather than on what we want the other person to do. We can address concerns and problems before they fester to the boiling point. We can voice that we are upset, concerned, disappointed or in pain without raising our voice, digging up the past or ripping apart another person’s identity. And we can always choose to give voice to our emotions without striking out a person’s personal characteristics.
Don’t forget we are having Sunday school again at 9:45 a.m., Sunday evening Service at 6 p.m., and Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Be watching for details about our fall cookout, coming soon!
Remember our children, teachers and schools in prayer.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Thank you to the Lord for the blessing of rain on Sunday morning. As we gathered, a steady rain fell outside, and we all felt blessed.
Ella Lewis was back at the piano (we just love to hear her play), and she played the prelude with Tom Robinson on the guitar and Earney Smith on the bass. Sunny Fuller opened the service in prayer, and Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes: Reagan Inman and Deena Johnston. Butch also gave the announcements. Evelyn Hampton served a greeter at the door.
Saturday, the homegoing service of Harvey Fuller was held at the church. Harvey was a fun person and we always enjoyed visiting with him down at Hannah's Convenience Store. There was a nice service to celebrate his life, followed by desserts in the fellowship hall (Harvey's favorites).
Pastor Nicholas Inman led the song service, and special music was provided by Deena Johnston. Ella Lewis did a duet with Jackson Inman on the piano.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Tom Robinson and Sunny Fuller and also to Larry Hampton, who was not present. We told Evelyn to send him our birthday greetings, though.
We were all so excited to hear Sam and Deena Johnston share the news that they are going to have a baby! We congratulate them!
Under announcements, Butch reminded us all that we are continuing to collect socks for the homeless in the fellowship hall.
Thank you to Bunny Counts for recording the service this week as both Missy and Sarah were out of town.
Pastor Inman preached from Matthew 25 about the Lord's return. As the scripture says, “Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour in which the Son of Man is coming." Ella played the piano as the altar filled for prayer at the conclusion of the message.
Our prayer list includes Bill Stonecipher, Carol and Clarence Larimore, Linda Brown’s sister and family, George Williams, Jana Carter, Bill Gintz, Amy Jones, Sara Doiron (who is in ICU), Tammie Maples, Darrell Gregory, Ruthie Davis, Ella Lewis (who is having to take physical therapy, following an automobile accident), Diane Witte, Gwen Tucker, Sandy Walton, Missy Crank’s mom, Bobby Inman, Evelyn Hampton (who is preparing for an eye operation), Orion Peterson's aunt, Lisa Gideon, many unspoken requests, our country and its leaders and all those suffering from the virus.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Aug. 30 was the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Matthew 16 — “Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.
“What profit would there be for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?
“Or what can one give in exchange for his life? For the Son of Man will come with his angels in his Father’s glory, and then he will repay all according to his conduct.”
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Scripture Sunday was read from 1 Peter 1, about being totally dedicated and wholly trusting the Lord. What blessing have you received this week?
Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Baptist Men, Women on Mission, and youth meet.
Saturday at 7 a.m. is the Men’s Prayer Breakfast.
Sunday: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 is the church clean-up for homecoming; Sept. 19, we will have a wedding shower; Sept. 20 is homecoming, Gideon speaker, lunch and then music by Tom and Ernie. Sept. 27 is the fall outing at the zoo following morning service. Take your lunch.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began with Sunday school at 10 a.m. led by Denny Jones. At 11 a.m., Emily and Page Spencer rang the bell to commence morning worship.
Announcements included Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. We will be having an all-day revival on October 4. It is something different and exciting for us. More details will be added in the next few weeks. We pray you will come out and worship with us.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service accompanied by John Anderson on the guitar and Denny Jones on the mandolin. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Derrick Young.
As special music, Derrick sang, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”
Guest speaker Tim Page delivered the morning message.
We were happy to have Betty Williams back in church and pray she continues to heal and feel better.
Denny and Jan Jones made a trip to Kentucky last week to the Ark Encounter. They had a great time and a good trip with good friends.
Well, the Outdoor Sportsman Event is over for another year. But we pray that the positive impact for God touched hearts and changed lives. It is amazing what God’s people can do when they follow God’s will and do his work.
A watermelon seed is not very big, but after it is planted it sprouts up and makes a huge vine that spreads over a large space. It produces big, sweet watermelons.
Small seeds were planted last Saturday. Now we pray those seeds take root and produce a wonderful harvest for God.
Have a good week and remember God’s planting season is year-round.
Mount Sinai Church
By Doris McFarland
Sunday’s services opened at 9:45 a.m. with singing “The Lily of the Valley.” Prayer was led by Diane Davenport. Phillip Ragsdale led the congregation in the call to worship from Galatians 6:7-10, “Faithful Unto Harvest.”
After the announcements, prayers were offered for Connie Wilson, Karen Milligan and others in their family, Tom Rost who is now home from the hospital, John Lawless, Billy Gintz, Dwaine Becker, Dale Prock, Betty Keeler, Ashlyn Grier and David Mann. Robert Hobbs was welcomed back in services after having knee surgery. Clint Young led the adult class on “Two Kinds of Wisdom” — Godly wisdom and worldly wisdom.
For the worship hour, the pastor brought his message on Gideon, taking his sermon from Judges and Galatians. He spoke how Christ has rescued us from the curse of sin. Lyle and Pamm Underwood were welcomed back after Lyle’s hospitalization. A card was read from one of the second-grade classes who received school supplies from the church. The children in that class also sent their special cards they had written and decorated.
For the evening service, the pastor brought his sermon on “Jesus is Our Rescuer.” He spoke about how Christ has rescued us from the curse of sin.
Gary McFarland will be bringing the messages next Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. and in the evening at 6:30 p.m.
Thought for the week: “Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively or destructively.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
There is a hospital that carries an interesting inscription over the door by which patients enter. It reads: “Mercy is a room in our hearts for the misery of others.” Surely during this pandemic time, there is much mercy displayed in hospitals across our country. But that inscription applies not only to hospitals; it’s a reminder to us all. “Mercy is a room in our hearts for the misery of others.”
Picture what that inscription encourages you to do. In your heart set aside a special chamber. It needs to be a soft, warm spot. In it pile high concern for others. But don’t keep the concerns within. Eventually, mercy goes outward to alleviate suffering. “Mercy is a room in our hearts for the misery of others.”
Surely, that applies to God. Mercy is frequently used in the Bible to describe God’s attitude towards fallen sinners. Isaiah writes (49:13), “For the Lord has comforted his people, and will have mercy on his afflicted.” A Canaanite woman cried out to Jesus in Sunday’s lesson: “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me!” (Matthew 15:22). There are a lot of descriptions and a lot of requests in the Bible for God’s mercy.
Why? Because God has a special chamber in his heart from which genuine concern and heartfelt care for the miseries of others go out to comfort them. He will hear and answer whenever we cry, Lord, have mercy! Jesus promises, “Whoever comes to me, I will never drive away” (John 6:37).
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
ByJeanie Replogle
We opened our services Sunday with “And All of the People Said Amen!” Our scripture was Romans 12:9-18 and Matthew 16:21-28. The morning message was “Deny Yourself."
The responsive reading was Psalm 105. Happy birthday to Ramona Palmer. We celebrated the baptism of four new members of God’s family down at the river after church. They were Phillip and Tricia Nolte and her two children, Maxwell and Ellarose Keltner. Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. In keeping with the recommendations of county health officials, we will not be sharing a meal.
Please be in prayer for the family of Gary Morse, Nancy (Bryd) Morse's husband, the Stacey family in quarantine, Steven Root, Sandra Agostini, David Mann, Dustin Redman, Dalton, Destany Frittro and Baby Kellin, Shannon Collins, Janice Smikle, Morgan Green, David Maupin, David Compton, Tina Wilson, Sam Westpfahl, William Linder, Tom Rost, Pat Smikle, John Marlin, Madge Kennemer, Stephanie Stasiak, Celia McCluan, Margie Davis, Linda Lloyd, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Don Goeden, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military, the folks that are suffering from this pandemic.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
May the Lord God Almighty fall upon you today as we announce our victory walk in the presence of Jesus Christ. Let us be filled with his glory as we sing and praise our creator. Stand tall proclaiming the name of the Lord allowing nothing to deter our actions. Seek the face of Jesus in desperation, depression and decisions.
Jesus’s precious gift of salvation entitles you to change your life. No problem is too large for God to handle. It’s all in his timing and plans for you. There’s no crisis we the people of America can’t overcome if we join together allowing God to take charge. It’s time to say no to the evil of this world. The devastation that appears daily is also stated in the Bible. Each story shows the reflection of God’s power defeating evil. A strong relationship with God will lift you up out of the burning flames of fire into rejoicing glory.
Evil is telling how unworthy you are, Jesus Christ says we all are worthy. Push those doubting situations out of your head and fall upon your knees to ask for forgiveness. Be remorseful of your sins and show you’re truly sorry. Let the old you die and be reborn from the blood of Jesus Christ. We have to reach the lost souls sharing the Gospel. God says he wants no one left behind. The decision is heaven or hell. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.
Our opening hymn was “Son of God, Eternal Savior,” and our sermon hymn was “Oh, That the Lord Guide My Ways.”
The Old Testament reading was Jeremiah 15:15-21, in which God promises to deliver us out of the hands of the wicked and redeem us from the grasp of the ruthless if we return to him. The Epistle was Romans 12:9-12, and was the basis for Sunday’s sermon. We are admonished to not be overcome by evil, but to overcome evil with good. God tells us that vengeance is his. Holy Gospel was Matthew 16:21-28; from the time Peter confessed that Jesus is the Christ, Jesus began preparing his disciples for his death and resurrection.
A child adored his father, but was bullied one day at school. He went home, told his dad about the incident and asked what he should do. What would have been your response? Probably the most common response would be to get even. That, however, is not the proper response. St. Paul writes that we should overcome evil with good, which is not always easy to do. We should pray for that boy because love conquers all. What happened to Jesus is the perfect example. Jesus was arrested, scourged with a cat-o’-nine-tails, a crown of thorns pushed down on his head and nails through his hands and feet on a cross to die. After all of this, Jesus hanging from the cross said,”Father forgive them for they know not what they do.” We should not repay evil with more evil. Rather, we should pray for those who hurt us and forgive them. The Golden Rule implores us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus has taught us that all of the 10 Commandments are summarized in the two commandments that he gave us: first, love the Lord your God with all heart, all your mind and and all your soul, and second, love your neighbor as yourself.
Many horrible things are occurring in today’s world, murder, destruction of property, hate, human trafficking, disrespect, to just name a few. It is very hard to turn the other cheek and pray for the perpetrators and forgive all their atrocities. Yet this is what we as Christians are called upon to do. I find myself often asking God to forgive my thoughts when reading or hearing about these things; however, as taught, if we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem.
Individually we are like a grain of sand on the beach. Yet we can each make a difference in the world with our prayers, how we treat each other and spreading the good news that Jesus Christ died for all of our sins. With God’s help, we can accomplish anything.
Have a blessed week!
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
Last week we examined the who, what, where and how of the baptism of Jesus. This week our study will look at why Jesus was baptized.
We know John didn't fully understand why Jesus was coming to be baptized by him. Matthew 3:14 says, "And John tried to prevent him, saying, ‘I need to be baptized by you, and are you coming to me?’” John knew exactly who Jesus was because we find in John 1:35-37: “Again, the next day, John stood with two of his disciples. And looking at Jesus as he walked, he said, ‘Behold the Lamb of God’! The two disciples heard him speak, and they followed Jesus. For 10 points, who were these two disciples?
Returning to Matthew 3:15: “But Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Permit it to be so now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.’” Why the Lord, who needed no repentance, should insist upon receiving a rite which signified confession and repentance is nowhere directly explained.
Commentators of the Bible have suggested four possible reasons why Jesus was baptized: First, Jesus was now to enter His mediatorial office as prophet, priest and king. This special ceremony of the Lord’s baptism signifies his entering his ministry. Second, our Lord's baptism was the means for his introduction as Messiah to his people. Third, by thus taking his place with sinners, he was illustrating the doctrine of identification. And fourth, he was prophetically looking forward to his own death and resurrection, which alone could fulfill all righteousness.
In closing, there are many things we will not and cannot know until we meet our Savior face to face. In 1 John 3:2, it says, "Beloved, now we are children of God; and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when he is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is." Happy studying this week. Blessings.
