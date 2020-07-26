Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
God is so good! We have a choice of going to God’s house of worship or staying in our own homes and hearing the message online, and we pray for the right decisions.
Sunday’s service began with singing “Tell It to Jesus” followed by the responsive reading of the lesson “Better,” taken from Hebrews 7:1-28. I prayed and Jerry taught the class, and it was a very good lesson.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Elaine Arthur and Wayne and Barbara Young. Also, Richard and Jeanette Johnston were honored for their anniversary. Congratulations to all.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone for coming out, and the prayer list was read for Lola Belle Underwood, Phillip Ragsdale, Tom Rost, Diane Hudspeth, Cynthia Hayes, Brandy Cardwell, Ashlynn Grier, Elaine Arthur’s cousin in California, Lynn Brown, Lisa Plunkett Martin and those from past list, and Wayne Young led in prayer. We were pleased to have Wayne and Barbara Young back after a long series of illnesses. Everyone sang “Joy Unspeakable,” “Lord Build Me a Cabin In Glory,” “Rock of Ages” and “When the Saints Go Marching In,” followed by the wave of fellowship.
Brother Bill read a thank-you of appreciation card was read from the Lola Fern Day family. He also thanked everyone for their continued support of the church through this dilemma.
Announcements: Wednesday Bible study and youth will be at 7 p.m., and the senior retreat is canceled in September. We are planning to start a Library of CDs, DVDs and books to check out, and if anyone would like to contribute, it would be greatly appreciated. Specials were “What a Happy Time” by Jeremy, “Because He Lives” by Linda Cox, Jerry and Brother Bill, “The Last Mile of the Way” by Bobby Atkison, and Herald Lee’s reading of “You Deserve Good Things.” The title of the message was “The End,” taken from 1 Peter 4:12-5:10, 1 Peter 1:9 and 13, Hebrews 3:6-14 and 6:11-12, 2 Peter 2:20, Matthew 24:13 and many other verses; it was a very impressive message.
The song of invitation was “Near the Cross” with one going forward for prayer. Jerry closed the service in prayer. Continue to pray for our country, churches and participants that gather together for any occasion. May God bless!
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Some, even among those who claim to believe God, teach that the flood in Noah’s day was a normal local flood, even though God said the waters were over 20 feet above the tallest mountain and covered the whole Earth! (Genesis 7:17-20 and 24; 15 cubits equals about 22.5 feet).
The account of the flood is introduced by God observing that people had become totally focused on doing evil (Genesis 6:5-7, 11-13). The flood came as a judgment after the people rejected Noah’s preaching that people should do right (2 Peter 2:5). Genesis makes it clear that no one outside the ark survived (Genesis 7:23). God, being fair, warned them as he warns us today so they could make their own choice about the destiny their actions were leading them to.
The passage found in 2 Peter 3:3-4 encourages us to follow God’s commands; it says, “Scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts (desires), and saying, ‘Where is the promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation.’”
The passage goes on to say, “For this they willfully forget: that by the word of God … the world that then existed perished, being flooded with water. But the heavens and the Earth, which are now preserved by the same word, are reserved for fire until the day of judgment and perdition (destruction) of ungodly men.” It is no wonder that some want to make the flood no big deal; they don’t want to be reminded that God judges us by our actions and choices today. What choice will you make? We don’t know when the end will be, so make sure you are right with God, the judge of eternity, today. May God bless your journey closer to him.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us! “I will delight in your statutes; I will not forget your word” — Psalm 119:16.
To walk wisely, we must actively and diligently obey and apply God’s word to our lives. It’s not enough to hear God’s word, to read it or to meditate on it. We must do it. Those who are willing to obey God’s word are going to be the ones who are impacted by God’s word. They have set their minds and hearts to know God’s word. They read God’s word with the thought: I’ve got to see what God wants me to do. I’m going to discover today some of the ways God wants me to live and respond and initiate action.
Upcoming events: The annual rummage and bake sale will be held in the Family Center July 31 to Aug. 1.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Well, it was another hot summer day as we gathered for drive-in church at Elkland. There was a full parking lot as most feel safer outside than inside of the building. Our prayers go out to the other Webster County congregations who have experienced the virus. Although it was hot, the air conditioning in our vehicles was nice and we were able to listen to the services on our radios. The past two weeks we held services online through our prayer chain on Facebook.
Services started with Pastor Nicholas Inman giving the welcome, announcements and opening prayer. Libby Morgan taught the adult Sunday school class on Facebook.
“Happy Anniversary” was sung for Pastor Inman and Sarah. They celebrated 13 years of marriage. Orion Peterson and Nina Shelby also had an anniversary, and they celebrated 22 years together.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to myself, Jason and Kailey Taylor, Robbie Letterman, Orion Peterson, Ema Campbell, Neva Schroder, Ashley Jones, Deborah Bucy (who watches our services from Alabama) and Jackie Baraniak.
David Hartwell led our song service, with Ruthie Davis playing the piano (Jean is still on vacation) and Earney Smith playing the bass. Tom Robinson and Tommy Smith played the guitar. Special music was provided by Nikki Skaggs.
During announcements we were reminded that we will be having drive-in services again next week. Then the church board will meet and make a determination about the month of August.
Thank you to Nick Logan and Perry White for volunteering to power wash the front of the church thrift store and to clean out the gutters. Also, a special thank you to everyone who has been helping take care of the church garden. The fresh produce has been given away at the thrift store/food pantry.
Pastor Inman's message came from 2 Kings. It was a message on miracles and how we need them in the midst of this pandemic and the culture that we found ourselves as a nation. It was a wonderful message and service! David Hartwell sang a special after the message and then Pastor Inman led us in prayer for all of those who are ill. We prayed for Clarence and Carol Larimore, Tex Harmel, Jana Carter, George Williams, Sara Dorion, Ashlynn Grier, Tammie Maples, Jeannie Moreno’s husband, Dianna Witte (who had a successful back operation), Pastor Auten and family from Temple Baptist in Marshfield (who have COVID-19), James Myers, Tom Rost, Orion Peterson’s friend (Sam), Yvonne Cline, Ella Lewis, Harvey Fuller, Pauline Allen’s family, our country and its leaders and many unspoken requests.
After the service there was a memorial service for Alfred Smith. He was a beloved member of our church family and we will miss him. Alfred passed away in March, and they decided to hold his service on his birthday.
Also, Pauline Allen's funeral service was held at the church (last week). Pauline was an active member of our church and served on our church board. She was also a volunteer at the thrift store. We were so blessed to have known them both and rejoice in the knowledge that they are both with our Lord. We continue to pray for both of their families.
A special presentation was made to honor Sunny Fuller for completing her first year as president of the Friends of Zuzu’s House. Since this special community project began as a ministry of our church, Pastor Inman presented her with a plaque and she came forward to accept it. We all honked our horns to congratulate her for her service as the charter president of the Friends group, which is the volunteer auxiliary of Zuzu’s House. We all appreciate Sunny and her hard work and dedication to this special ministry.
Ruthie played a beautiful offertory as the ushers collected the morning offering. Pastor Inman led the doxology.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
“If We Never Meet Again this Side of Heaven” was the opening hymn Sunday. The ladies also sang a beautiful special, “Love Lifted Me.”
This Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Bible study and missions groups will meet. The men’s prayer breakfast is coming up in a couple of weeks. Sunday services include Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Thought for the week: Every storm cloud has a silver lining if we only look for it. God’s blessings abound and out of every trial a blessing can be found.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship at Mission Home began after Derrick Young rang the bell. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. Several quarters were added to the blessings jar.
Denny and Jan Jones had friends visiting from Independence. We were happy to have them worship with us and hope they come again next time they are visiting.
I led the song service accompanied by John Anderson on the guitar and Denny Jones on the mandolin. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Kenny Price. Gary led in prayer.
As special music, Derrick Young sang “The Rest of My Life.”
Guest speaker Jerry Cox used I Corinthians 13 as the text for the morning message about love.
I want to wish my parents, Larry and Bertha Lue Vestal, a very happy anniversary on July 28.
It has been hot and dry. All that rain we were wishing would go away in the spring is gone. But we still have so much to be thankful for, and on these hot days I am thankful for air conditioning.
But there are people who choose to live without air conditioning, and they suffer. There are people who choose to live without Jesus, and they will suffer in this life and for eternity.
Have a good week, stay cool, and remember it is not our job to judge, but to pray for those who need to make a better choice.
Timber Ridge
By Bill Menzies
Sunday Todd Forman gave the message at church. He was accompanied by his wife. He did a very good job. You need to come and listen to him or check the message on YouTube or Facebook, under Timber Ridge Baptist Church.
After church, we went down to the creek to baptize a young man. Josh Menzies did the baptizing.
A lot of people have been telling me their gardens have not done very well. That’s probably true because I haven’t seen a good-looking garden this year. We did get a very good watermelon that came out of the boot heel. It was so good I ate the whole thing. The only other one to get any of it was my horse, and he got the rind and loved every bite. Have a good week!
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
It was a beautiful Sunday morning with the windows open again with the help of a couple of fans provided by Kevin Stacey. It kind of reminds us of the good old days before air conditioning, and we survived.
The opening song was “Touring That City” by Marla Cary. I recorded it from her CD onto my phone. Brother Wally’s message was “Beware the Tares” with scripture from Matthew 13:24-30. It was good to have Brett Hyder there to run the music and overhead projector.
Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Please be in prayer for Brother Wally, Fred Replogle, Janice Smikle, Tom Rost, Pat Smikle, Ashlyn Grier, Louise Clifton, Steve Eggers, Gordon Steck, John Marlin, Dale Day, George Jones, Madge Kennemer, Stepanie Stasiak, Jack Ekiert, Mary Willis, Gary Morse, Celia McCluan, Margie Davis, Linda Lloyd, Genny Huelan, Walter Pack, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Don Goeden and our country.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Our Sunday night speaker was Marvin (Doc) Butler, accompanied by his lovely wife Margie. Marvin began a segment on Sunday nights explaining the Book of Revelation.
People tend to interpret the symbols of this book in the Bible to suit themselves. While John was on the island of Patmos, God talked to John, asking him to write down everything said to send out to the churches so the people would understand what was taking place in their lives. This book is about Jesus and the rapture. Revelation is a great mystery involving John’s life; however, it pertains to truth coming into yours.
Put on your full armor of God daily to help fight and protect yourself in battle. We sometimes believe if we read only a last chapter of a book we’ve conquered it all. That’s not true, if you don’t read start to finish you’ll loose vital information. Take it slow and easy as God is preparing you for unexpected situations in your life. Make reading your Bible meaningful.
Look at 2020 and how we’ve experienced different changes, not only in our lives but in political battles. We shouldn’t worry about if is this the end of time; instead, we should be concerned with whether we are prepared to face God. We can’t live in the past or future, so take each day relying on God’s blessings. Come join us for our services for better understanding in the promising words of our heavenly Father.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
As a young boy I remember playing hide and seek. If you are over 50 years old, you may remember that game as well. It was great fun and could be played indoors or outdoors. Later as a teenager, I played softball, football and especially basketball. How did the world survive and indeed thrive without cell phones, smart phones, iPhones, iPads, Xboxes and the like?
Thoughts of those old days led me once again to the Old Testament. In the past I’ve had people tell me that the Old Testament is not relevant for us today. That was then, this is now, they would say. How sad! Jesus himself said in the New Testament, “Do not think that I came to destroy the law or the prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. For assuredly, I say to you, until heaven and Earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled” (Matthew 5:7-8). It is true that much of prophecy has been fulfilled and is being fulfilled, but not all!
In closing, the prophet Isaiah wrote, “Seek the Lord while he may be found. Call upon him while he is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts. Let him return to the Lord, and he will have mercy on him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon” (Isaiah 55:6-7). In light of our circumstances today, these words are extremely relevant! Finally, the word “seek” in scripture is not the same as looking for someone as in a game of hide and seek. God is not hiding; he is waiting for our return to him! Blessings.
