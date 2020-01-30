Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was another blessed day to be in God’s house. The adult lesson was “He Is The Potter,” taken from Jeremiah 18:1-17. Prayers were by Sister Penny Garrison and John Henderson.
As the worship hour opened, Weston Callaway and Bob Atkison were honored for their birthdays. Everyone was welcomed, and the prayer list was updated for the Kay Plunkett family, the Bruce Winecop family, the Faye Ballard family, the John Rorrer family, the Mary Mabe family, the Michelle McFarland family, Fred and Pam Cole, Bob and Joyce Delcour, my nephew’s family, Kourtney Everett, Lynn Minor, Bob Atkison’s grandson, Shirley Sell’s grandson, Pat Henderson, Mike Letterman, Miles Johnson, Edwina Ragsdale, Benny Fraker, Bob Scott, Keith Marlin and the others mentioned in previous weeks; Herald Dill prayed for everyone, and for health, illnesses, our country, sorrow and even unspoken needs. A wonderful time of singing and fellowship followed.
Announcements: Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Youth movie night will be 6 p.m. Friday, featuring “Amish Grace.” The much-anticipated Valentine’s party will be 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
The Niangua students and teacher Jennifer Callaway who attended the FBLA Conference were honored. Specials were by Jeremy, “Friends at the Old Country Church,” by Shirley Sell with “The Unclouded Day,” by Tina and Jerry with a hymn and by Adalyn and Haylee with “If You’re Happy.” Herald Lee had a reading, “Everything Is Possible With God.”
We had a guest pastor, Brother Keith Garrison. He will be interim preacher at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church in St. Louis for two months and asked for our prayers. He gave a very powerful message from 1 Corinthians 13:1-5 titled “Has God Motivated You Today.” The song of invitation was “Nothing but the Blood,” and several went to the altar for prayer. Becky dismissed with prayer.
The evening service was all singing that fed the soul, and a fellowship dinner followed. God is so good to meet all our needs!!!
Crossing Over Southern Baptist
By Carol Dudley
Philippians 2:14 — Do everything without grumbling or arguing.
A few weeks ago I came across a book about grumbling that really appealed to me. It was from Tricia Goyer and called “The Grumble-Free Year.” It is about Tricia and her large family as they embark on this daunting exercise of not complaining and being thankful, and it sounded like it might help me be more content with my life. I fall into traps daily like others where I have difficulty remembering to praise God for all things like it says in Thessalonians 5:18, and then before I know it, the complaints and grumbling begin.
Today I looked up the definition of grumbling in Webster’s Dictionary, and it said that grumbling is mutters of discontent. So Sunday in Sunday school we talked about how the Israelites, God’s chosen people, really struggled in this area. I could recognize it right off because while being really good at grumbling, I can also identify it and grumble about it in others. I can multitask that way. God rescued them out of slavery and led them to the Red Sea, where they grumbled that they were trapped. He parted the seas for them to only grumble about being thirsty and then hungry and then thirsty again. Grumble, grumble, grumble.
We read Psalm 139 about how God is with us when we get up and when we lie down, yet just like God’s other chosen people, we complain always wanting more or different.
I’m going on my second full week of trying this non-grumbling experiment. I have identified that I have a problem, that I am not keeping with God’s commands when I do grumble, that my grumble is not always audible but sometimes comes as an eyeroll while I bite my tongue, and I really can’t wait to see what God helps me see this week. I doubt I will ever make it a full year of not grumbling, but I do hope and pray to make it a thing of the past with God’s help.
Have a good week, everyone, and enjoy God’s blessings. As always, God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Jan. 26 was the third Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Isaiah 8:23-9:3 — The Assyrian armies devastated the northern kingdom, but Isaiah prophesies that God’s light will “dispel this darkness.”
The people still must be faithful to God. Psalm 27 — The Lord is my light and my salvation. 1 Corinthians 1:10-13, 17 — St. Paul addresses the issue of the lack of unity. Communion with Christ is the heart of the faith; it should be a reality of the life of believers.
Matthew 4:12-23 — Jesus’ ministry begins in Capernaum on the Sea of Galilee. The mixed population of Jews and Gentiles hear the call to repentance and a reorientation of one’s life to embrace God’s reign.
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Having the faith of a mustard seed was the subject of the children’s object lesson Sunday.
“Just A Little Talk With Jesus” was sung by the men and young men of the church. Opening scripture was read from Jude 1:24-25. Jesus Christ should be the main authority in our lives. Brother Freddy made a good point; look in the mirror and tell yourself, “You are not the boss!” If we keep our eyes on Jesus, he can keep us from stumbling.
Events: Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Bible study and missions groups will meet. Sunday services include Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Looking ahead to February, there will be a Valentine’s party on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Please R.S.V.P. If you would like to attend or help.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Gracie rang the bell, with help from Ellis. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Patsy McIntosh.
Announcements included our regular collection for the backpack program this Sunday, Feb. 2. Sunday evening will be our regular business meeting. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Denny Jones. Alan led in prayer. As special music, John Anderson, Gaye Chastain and I sang “Mansion Over the Hilltop” with John playing his guitar.
Pastor Scott Chastain showed a short video from the Choices Pregnancy Center. He then delivered the morning message using Psalms 139:13-18 as the text. He gave a very powerful message about how God knows us even before we are conceived and has plans for us.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Patsy McIntosh on Jan. 31 and to Joetta Perryman on Feb. 3. I want to wish our daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Chad Throne, a very happy anniversary on Feb. 2.
Opportunities are something we all have. We have the opportunity and responsibility to raise young women who respect themselves and know how to say no, and to raise young men who know how to treat women with respect.
Choices. We all have them. But once a baby is conceived, there is no choice. Every life is a gift from God.
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“The Lily of the Valley” was sung to begin the morning service Sunday. Prayer was led by Angela Milligan. Among those on the prayer list were Edwina Ragsdale, John Lawless, Orb Underwood, Elaine Smith, Tim Auten, and the families of Richard Cook, Faye Ballard and Michelle McFarland Yeager. Josephine Rost had the call to worship and gave all the announcements.
After repeating the Lord’s Prayer, classes resumed with Clint Young as the adult teacher. The lesson was “Solomon Anticipates Praise” — “Each day and in every way, God is faithful. Am I?”
Mike and Suzanne Frazier were special Gideon guests for the morning service. Mike spoke of different people who have been blessed with the Bibles. We appreciate them taking their time to come join us.
Pastor Davenport brought the communion message and spoke about “The time is surely coming,” taken from Amos 8.
For the evening service, several specials were sung. The pastor brought his message on the descendants of Adam.
Come join us for all services. Diane Davenport will be leading this Wednesday evening, 6:30 p.m., in Bible study of Proverbs.
Pastor Davenport preached from Matthew 15 and John 21. He stressed that there is no place in the church for tradition, only for the teachings of Christ. He also discussed how we sometimes get hooked on material things of this world and how we are to listen to God, then receive him.
For the evening service, David Tunnell played “The Old Rugged Cross” as a piano solo. Two more specials were sung by Tom and Robin Rost, Doris McFarland, Rachel Rost, and Edwina and Phillip Ragsdale. Gary and Diane Davenport brought the children’s message about “The Sly Old Fox.” Pastor Davenport’s message was from Matthew 5:13-16, “Ye are the salt of the earth and the light of the earth. Let your light so shine before men.”
The church invites all to our regular services, with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m, worship at 10:45 a.m. and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening prayer service and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
From the church bulletin, “Whenever trouble comes your way, let it be an opportunity for joy. For when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow.”
Peace Lutheran
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
If the Lord Jesus passed by one day and said, “Come, follow me,” would you promptly go with him? What would you understand with those words?
The five men who heard those words in Sunday’s lesson (Matthew 4:17-23) understood the full extent to which Jesus spoke them. This was not the first time these men were with Jesus. They had already learned of and from him. So, when Jesus said, “Come, follow me,” the fullness of what he was saying did not get by them. Jesus was calling them to make dramatic changes in their lives. It means the same today.
When the Savior finds you and shines upon you with the blessings of salvation, he calls, “Follow me.” It means making dramatic changes in your life. It means walking behind him, letting him lead you. It means denying yourself. It means going with him wherever he takes you in life. It means imitating him in what he says and does. It means taking up where he left off and carrying his gospel ministry forward. It means a lifelong commitment that supersedes all other ties in a binding fellowship of life and death with him.
To that end he calls us through the gospel. Maybe not as apostles, like it was for these four men, but as witnesses to let the light of salvation in him shine upon those who still live in darkness.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We had a very nice Sunday morning — it almost seemed like spring was in the air. We opened our services with “I Saw the Light.” The responsive reading was the Nicene Creed. The scriptures were Isaiah 9:1-4 and Matthew 4:12-23. Brother Wally’s morning message was “People Who Have Seen a Great Light.”
Happy birthday to Don Replogle, Stacy Thurman and Leah Stacey last week; there were no items last week due to the holiday. Brooke Hyder and Drake Letterman took up the morning offering. The adult Bible study group will not meet this Wednesday; instead we are invited to join the Seymour congregation for pizza and the movie “Breakthrough” at 6 p.m. The young people’s Bible study group will meet at Pleasant Hill since they have seen the movie.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Jan Smikle, Clella Esteep, Bill Binkley, Walter Pack, Tim Auten, Darin Wray, George and Mary Pendergrass, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Anna Cane, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Kelly Lumley, Keith Marlin, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Written By Betty Lou Tutor, Pastor Winston summarized his three-part series on flea bites in our Christianity.
Winston felt led to build the messages around the concept of how we can be successful in our walk with Christ in 2020. He shared by giving us five steps that will make us strong for our Lord in an evil world: 1) We become more mature. 2) We will see things more clearly. 3) You’ll have stability. 4) We have security. 5) Once we are saved, we are always saved.
Job was a prime example of how we could be tested. Satan will attack us when we are serving the Lord. Flea bites, hardships or periods of turbulence shape our lives. We need to know how to be strong when we are being tested. Sunday morning we looked at the blessings that are ours when we have survived the flea bites as we look forward to serving Christ even more.
Winston added that our character and conduct will match our creed or beliefs. Confirm your faithfulness to bring stability. Absolutely nothing can shake our Lord. Becoming more like Jesus, I can have stability in my heart, mind, soul. We were asked to listen closely as Winston approached his closing invitation.
We invite you to join us. God Bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. Pastor Michael’s sermon title Sunday was “The word of God is ALL LIGHT.” And there was light and God saw the light and all was good. Judy let the Sunday school class reading from 1 Kings, Chapter 8, praising God for the “rest and peace” they were experiencing.
We want to keep in our prayers all those that have lost loved ones and those who are sick and unable to attend church. This time of year plays havoc on everyone with bad weather and sickness. We had a great fellowship a week ago Sunday with Conway as we combined and had one service and church fellowship dinner. Pastor Michael is retiring in July, and we have some decisions to make for our future for both churches. We have collected nonperishable items for the month of January for the Niangua Food pantry. Thanks everyone for your contributions. Remember those on our prayer list the lost and the lonely. God Bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
“My way” is often the way we want to do things, but often times “my way” is not the right way. When walking by the Sea of Galilee, Jesus saw Peter and Andrew casting their net, for they were fisherman. Jesus called them to follow him and become fishers of men and they immediately followed him. Later, Jesus called James and John who immediately left their father to follow Jesus (Matthew 4:18-21 and Mark 1:16-20). Another time, one of Jesus’ disciples told Jesus that he needed to bury his father first and Jesus replied, “Follow me and let the dead bury their own dead” (Matthew 8:20-22).
During Jesus’ ministry, a young man came to Jesus inquiring as to what he should do to inherit eternal life. Jesus indicated that he should follow the Ten Commandments. The young man responded that he had followed them from his youth. Jesus told him that he lacked one thing. He needed to sell whatever he had and give to the poor. He would then have treasures in heaven and could take up his cross and follow Jesus. The young man was very sad for he had great possessions (Mark 10:17-22).
Are we like backseat drivers, trying to tell our Lord which way we should go? We are, indeed. Jesus’ disciples called to serve God through serving others, but are we paying attention when he tells us what to do? Are we trying to do it “our way” or, maybe, we are saying, “Maybe later, not now”?
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
Faith and trust walk hand in hand. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 1:1). Trust is an assured reliance on the character, ability, strength or truth of someone or something, according to the Merriam-Webster college dictionary.
Faith and trust are dependent on the object of that faith and trust. For example, we trust others to stop at a red light or stop sign. When they do, we have faith they will continue to stop. But when they don’t, we lose faith and drive more defensively. They’ve broken the trust. Been to Springfield lately?
“In God we trust” is printed on U.S. currency and displayed in the halls of justice across this nation. When we recite the Pledge of Allegiance, we say the words “under God.” When the National Anthem is played and/or sung, we stand. It’s a sacred trust between the people of the United States and God that should never be altered or broken! Psalm 37, a psalm of David, was written about his trust in the Lord. Psalm 37:7 has comforted me through the years: “Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently on Him.” Maybe that verse can help you now through a difficult time in your life. Rest assured, God is with you no matter what you’re going through.
In closing, Psalm 37 is particularly comforting at this time in our nation as we witness so much anger and hatred. “Do not fret because of evildoers” (verse 1). “Trust in the Lord, and do good” (verse 3). “For evildoers shall be cut off; but those who wait on the Lord, they shall inherit the earth” (verse 9). I encourage everyone to read, pray and meditate on Psalm 37 in its entirety. Be encouraged, be comforted and be blessed. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).
