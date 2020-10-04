Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was another beautiful fall day, and it was so nice to be out and in God’s house. Sunday school opened with a song, “Are You Washed in the Blood.”
Jeremy led the responsive reading of the adult lesson titled “What’s In Your Heart,” taken from Ezekiel 14:1-23. Prayer was given by Sammy and Kourntey, who prayed for understanding of scriptures.
As the worship hour began, John Henderson rang the bell, and I read the Sunday school report. The choir assembled, and everyone sang “Land Where Living Waters Flow.”
Brother Bill welcomed everyone, and the prayer list was read for many needs. Please pray for Barbara Young, Mary Ellen Downing, law enforcement, Wanda Mitchell, Billy Hayes, Vivian Joiner, Dara Eddy, the Mattie Lou Hargus family, the Bill Gintz family, the Vernon Jones family, the Buddy Tower family, the Betty Lou Terry family, Frank Paulette, the Seymour Free Will Baptist Church, Dennis Cox, Richard Johnston’s mom, Charlesetta Lowe, Governor Parson and his wife, Hunter Humbard, Jannie Whemayer and all the others on past list. Prayer for these were by Wayne Plunkett. Martha and Rick accompanied as everyone sang.
Announcements: Bible study and youth will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Specials were “I Feel Like Traveling On” by Wade and Jeremy, “King of the Jungle” by the little children, “Blessed Assurance” by Brother Bill, Billy Hayes, Jerry and Jeremy, “Uncle Jessie” by Martha and a very good reading by Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed, followed by a very good message, “Our Prayers,” taken from John 17, 2 John, Romans and Jeremiah.
The song of invitation was “Softly And Tenderly,” and one person answered the altar call. The service was closed with prayer by Herald Lee.
Sunday night, we gathered and had a wonderful service with all singing before the rain. Thank God for his blessings. Have a great week, and God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Jesus begins his “Sermon on the Mount” in Matthew 5:3 with “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
Human nature is to become haughty when you get rich. Here, Jesus says to have the spirit or attitude of being poor, that is, the attitude of not being rich and powerful, or to not be proud and haughty. James 4:6 says, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” It is so easy to look down on others or think we are better than someone else, but God says we should avoid this attitude.
Human nature when you are well off is also to think that you don’t need God or anyone else. It seems as if you can buy anything you need. This attitude will not allow a person to humble themselves and seek God; therefore, they will not inherit the kingdom of heaven as mentioned in Jesus’ teaching above.
Also, having the ability to buy your way out of whatever problems come up is addictive and leads to loving the conveniences and power that money brings. 1 Timothy 6:10 says, “For the love of money (not just the money, but loving it) is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
In these three ways, we should choose the spirit of being poor rather than rich. May God bless your journey closer to him this week!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us!
“My tongue shall speak of your word, for all your commandments are righteous” — Psalm 119:172. God’s word says in Proverbs 6:6, “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise.” You may think, well, what can I learn from an ant? I recently posed that question to a group of people and they quickly responded with a list: cooperation, perseverance, diligence in working, sacrifice, strength in working together and unity of purpose. In my opinion, that’s a lot to learn from one of the smallest of God’s creatures. God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
I am so sorry to behind in reporting the news of our church. Thank you for your patience.
A special thank you to all of those from our church who helped move the pews at Zuzu’s House. Also, thank you to those who have been working hard on the new construction.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Gerald Smith. I gave the announcements and assisted the acolytes in the absence of Butch. The morning acolytes were Reagan Inman and Morgan Best. Sunny Fuller opened the service in prayer. Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the morning welcome. He also led the song service with Jean Grisham at the piano, Tom Robinson on the guitar, Tommy Smith on the guitar and Earney Smith on the bass. Libby Morgan taught the adult Sunday school class.
Special music was by Juanita Lee. We have known her parents, Charles and Jan Lee, for many years, and it was so nice to hear her sing. What a God-given talent!
We continue to pray for Deborah Bucy (who is in the hospital in Alabama), Carol Larimore, the family of Bill Gintz, Corey Robinson, Ella Lewis, Sandy Walton, Sara Doiron, Diane Witte (who was in service), those with the virus, Barbara Ross, George Williams, Jana Carter, Tammie Maples, Don Hartwell, Chandra (Missy’s Mom), Julie Moore, Joann Herald, Avery Junte, and our country and its leaders.
A special thank you to Rhonda Rose, Tara O., Robert Best and Laurie Ford for helping at Sandy Walton’s home following her recent horse-riding accident.
Leo O. received the offering and our morning ushers were Orion Peterson, Kevin Smith, Howard McDaniel and Robert Best. Jean played a beautiful offertory special.
Pastor Inman preached from Acts 3 on how to witness to those who are hurting, down and out, and in need of a physical or spiritual healing from the Lord. Many gathered at the altar to be prayed for at the end of the service.
Following the altar call, Pastor Inman dismissed the service in prayer, and we prayed for everyone on the prayer list then all departed to serve.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 27 was the Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Philippians 2:1-5 states, “If there is any encouragement in Christ, any solace in love, any participation in the spirit, any compassion and mercy, complete my joy by being of the same mind, with the same love, united in heart, thinking one thing.”
The idea that Christians could be of the same mind, have the same outlook and be united in pursuing a common mission in society seems so foreign it would make you laugh if it didn’t make you cry. The conflicts in society and the church can’t be easily resolved, but there is no reason for hopelessness about our ability to move toward unity of outlook and purpose in the church.
Paul says, “Have in you the same attitude that is also in Christ.” God will place it in us. We have a real “participation in the Spirit.” The path to unity, which is the path of humility, on which we treat each other as “more important” than ourselves, has been opened to us by Jesus, so let us walk on it. How might Paul’s words guide us in dealing with disagreements online and face to face? Let us pray for one another (from the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocesan Mirror, Sept. 4, page 9).
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
God is still at work and very much in charge. We had a wonderful prayer service last Saturday as we met to pray for our nation. We were all very blessed.
This Sunday, Oct. 4, is our all-day revival. There will be no Sunday school service. The revival begins at 11 a.m. with James Lansdown as the speaker. At noon, we will enjoy lunch together. Jeff McIntosh will be the speaker at the 1:30 p.m. service. We will have a special singing service at 2:45 p.m. At 4 p.m., Freddy Brinkley will be the speaker. Please come and bring a friend or two. There will be short breaks between services. We are excited to see what God has in store.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Bill Gintz. He will be greatly missed. Our sympathy also goes out to the families of Vernon Jones and Mattie Lou Hargus. Birthday wishes go out this week to Bob McCormick on Oct. 5. I also want to wish our great-grandson, Nathaniel Throne, a very happy birthday on Oct. 4. Sunday morning worship at Mission Home began with announcements and prayer requests. Guest speaker Doug Brown used Luke 15: 11-32 as the text for the message. He asked, “Are you a hired servant, or are you a son or daughter of the most high king?”
Have a good week, pray for our revival and please come if you can.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
God provided a beautiful fall-like Sunday as services began by singing “Won’t It be Wonderful There.” Phillip Ragsdale led the call to worship from Isaiah 44:22, “A Wide and Sweeping Grace.” Prayer requests were asked for the Billy Gintz family, David Mann, Debbie Bechtel, Linda Underwood, Scott Carroll and Wesley Turner. Clint Young continued his lesson on Joseph, “Revealed Love,” from Genesis 45.
For the worship hour, the pastor titled his message “Staying True to God.” The message was on Hannah and Eli.
The evening sermon continued from 1 Samuel 2 on “Hannah’s Prayer.” Specials throughout the day were by Josh Becker, the ladies group and the Davenports. Bible study will be today at 6:30 p.m., continuing in Proverbs.
Thanks to Angela Milligan for teaching the rug-braiding class Saturday and also for the guests who attended.
Thought for the week: “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step.” Have a blessed week.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with “There’s Something About That Name.” Our scripture was Philippians 1:1-12 and Matthew 21:23-32. Brother Wally’s message was “Choose Wisely.” The responsive reading was Psalm 25. David Smikle led the worship service. Happy birthday to Lorinda Biggers and Becky Gann. Bible study groups will meet this evening at 7 p.m. In keeping with the recommendations of county health officials, we will not be sharing a meal.
Please be in prayer for Morgan Green, Linda Lloyd, the family of Lucille Stoll, the family of Bill Gintz, Madi Burney, Faith Gossett, Shirley Yarger, Ramona Palmer, William Linder, Cindy Detherow, David Compton, Becki Matney, Janice Smikle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, David Mann, Dustin Redman, Shannon Collins, David Maupin, Sam Westpfahl, John Marlin, Madge Kennemer, Brian Grabher, Don Goeden, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military, the states with the fires, the firefighters and the folks affected by the fires and the folks who are suffering from this pandemic.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Predictions after predictions flood our ears with ideals of what is to come. One can easily become confused making incorrect decisions. Although we live in this fast-paced world, we need to get a grip on reality. God must come first in our lives. We only have one creator, which is God.
As we stand united in our churches, building strong relationships with others will achieve the sharing of the Gospel. Understanding people better instead of judging them is God’s will. One who has an ear, let him hear. Allow the Holy Spirit to flow through our hearts with love, not hatred. Jesus Christ was sent to free us of sins, if we accept him through salvation. Placing Jesus in the center of our lives will create a special relationship with God.
It’s a simple confession of your sins as you humbly cry out wanting changes in your life, while bowing down on your knees in belief and faith that you’ll be delivered. God sent Jesus to die for our sins. We should be grateful. We need to reform our sight for that living hope, and not get caught up in this living flesh. Jesus can come back at any time.
It’s your decision — heaven or hell. Is it well with your soul? If not, allow Jesus to cleanse you. Rise up in amazing grace and shout, “I am free.” Please join us as Pastor Winston presents sermons guiding our victory walk with Jesus. God bless.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
One of the definitions of potential is existing in possibility; capable of development into actuality. Achieving one’s potential requires hard work, a willingness to learn and grow and an openness to possibilities. It also requires a desire to achieve one’s potential.
Scripture contains many examples of men and women who sought and achieved their potential. Today's study examined the life of Enoch.
“Enoch lived sixty-five years, and begot Methuselah. After he begot Methuselah, Enoch walked with God for three hundred years, and had sons and daughters. So all the days of Enoch were three hundred and sixty-five years. And Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him” (Genesis 5:21-24).
Enoch is one of only two in the Bible who never experienced physical death. In Hebrews 11:5, it says, “By faith Enoch was taken away so that he did not see death, and was found, because God had taken him, for before he was taken he had this testimony, that he pleased God.”
Much can be said about potential and achieving one’s potential. What should be clear is that one's full potential can only be achieved through an abiding faith and obedience to God. Enoch's desire to walk with God opened up God's total plan for his life, which included sons and daughters and years to enjoy all that God had given him. Walk daily in the path God has for your life, and experience his blessings on you. Grace and peace to all.
