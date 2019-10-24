Black Oak
By Pat Henderson
Sunday school opened this week with singing “Oh, How I Love Jesus” with Brother Jeremy Everett reading the lesson. Brother Jerry taught the lesson from 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11, and Brother Rex Vestal led in prayer.
Church opened with Sister Pat Henderson having a birthday and Brother Harold McGoon and wife an anniversary.
Brother Bill gave the prayer list for John LeCompte, Sharla Sartin and four children, Tammy Marlin, Fetter Faye, those with unspoken needs, the unsaved, Harvey Ivey, Tim Lampert, Carm Cleir, Alice Garton, the David Day family, the C.H. Williams family, Bonnie Doherty’s great-granddaughter, Paul Talent, Kevin Johnson, Bob Delcour, Shirley Sell and all the many others on our list. Brother Wayne Young prayed for these needs.
There were several congregational songs and a welcoming handshake. Announcements: Chuck Crain from Presley’s will perform this Sunday at 6 p.m., and admission is free.
Specials were by Sister Linda Cox, Brother Jeremy Everett, Sister Martha Myers, Brother Billy Hayes with Brother Clint Callaway, Weston Callaway and Brother Bill Young, and the children Haylee Hayes, Adalyn Everett and Aubree Gilmore.
The message was from James with various verses “Be Ye Doers of the Word.” Brother Wayne Clifton closed in prayer.
Evening services had prayer with Sister Vula Dudley and Sister Tina Massie. Specials were by Brother Jerry Rader, Sister Tina Massie, Brother Jeremy Everett, Sister Martha Myers, Sister Lesley Young and Sister Allysen Jameson. The message was from 1 Chronicles 21:1-17, “God Forgave and Loved David; He Can Forgive You.”
We closed with an altar prayer. Sister Vula Dudley read a poem, “America, the Beautiful.” It’s always good to be in God’s house. Have a blessed week!
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
We enjoyed offering the sacrifice of our lips, praising our creator God together last Sunday (Hebrews 13:15).
The Old Law itself says not to add to or take away from it (Deuteronomy 4:2, 12:32), but that is exactly what people do when they decide which commandments to keep and which ones not to keep today. Who wants to keep the law about raising up offspring for his brother who dies without children (Mark 12:19, Deuteronomy 25:5-10)? If we are to keep the 10 commandments, shouldn’t we follow the law regarding punishing those who do work on the Sabbath (Saturday) with stoning (Exodus 15:32-36)?
The problem with keeping these commands is that we don’t live in a nation where these are the law of the land, so following them would cause us to break the laws of our nation, which we are commanded to keep in Romans 13. Understanding the scripture is much simpler when we accept the clear teaching that the Old Law was fulfilled and that we are to present ourselves obedient to God’s righteousness as revealed in the New Covenant (Hebrews 1:1-2, Ephesians 3:3-5).
Hebrews 8:13 states, “In that he says, ‘A new covenant,’ he has made the first obsolete. Now what is becoming obsolete and growing old is ready to vanish away.” Let us present ourselves obedient to Christ under the new Law.
We would love to study and have you drop by for a visit sometime. Have a great week!
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Luke 10:39-40 — “She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, ‘Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!’”
Do you ever find yourself distracted by things of this world? Maybe it’s something going on around you or something you think you want to do, and — if you are like me — forget to do? Jesus had come to town, and Martha was so distracted in her preparations for Jesus that she forgot to enjoy his company.
I was thinking about this because I was reading something in a Beth Moore study about things that distract us from following God as closely as we should. There were two men who walked so closely with God that they were taken up to heaven. Enoch was one of them, and Elijah was the other. Enoch was mentioned in the book of Hebrews, and God testifies that Enoch walked faithfully with him.
What will God say about us when we get to heaven? Will God mention all the times I got distracted by something shiny or that I thought was exciting and got sidetracked in my walk with him? Will he still be wondering, “Where did that girl go? She was here just a minute ago!” I am doubting if my walk will ever get an honorary mention, but I can strive to do better. I can try to keep my focus on the most important thing in life, my walk with God, and not on the things of this world.
Romans 12:2 tells us not to be conformed to the world but to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. That renewing is what God wants to do in us and the conforming is what Satan wants us to do. Don’t let Satan talk you into chasing rabbits, or chasing after the things of this world, but let God transform you.
Have a good week everyone and stay focused. As always, God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us!
Pastor Mark Brown continued with the importance of the Ten Commandments. Exodus 20:13 states, “Thou shall not murder,” and Matthew 5:22 says, “Whoever is angry with his brother without cause shall be in danger of the judgement.”
Killing is a terrible sin, but anger is a great sin, too, because it also violates God’s command to love. Anger in this case refers to a seething, brooding, bitterness against someone. It is a dangerous emotion that always threatens to leap out of control, leading to violence, emotional hurt, increased mental stress and spiritual damage. Anger keeps us from developing a spirit that is pleasing to God. Have you ever been proud of yourself for not saying what was on your mind when angry? Self-control is good, but God wants us to also practice thought control. Jesus said we will be held accountable even for our attitudes. It’s not just what you do or say; it’s also your thoughts. Broken relationships can hinder our relationship with God. If we have a problem with a friend, we should resolve the problem as soon as possible. We are hypocrites if we claim to love God while hating others. Our attitude towards others reflects our relationship with God.
Upcoming events: Please join us today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. for a meal and Bible study to follow at 6:30 p.m.Come out to fellowship with us Friday at 6 p.m. We are roasting hotdogs and marshmallows! Bring a friend!
God bless!
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
A huge thank you and a happy anniversary to Larry and Evelyn Hampton for hosting the church at their corn maze last week.
It was nice to have Clarence and Carol Larimore back in morning worship. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Butch Alcorn gave the announcements and assisted the acolytes, Ireland and Juniper. Kevin Hill opened the service in prayer. The song service was led by Pastor Inman.
A special thank you to our youth group (SWAG) and their leader, B Dobrick, for preparing the spaghetti dinner after church. Proceeds will allow our youth group to adopt a local family for Christmas.
It was such a blessing to have Rick and Missy Crank in worship as they have been out on the road truck driving. Also, Bob Letterman, Don Brown and Helen Jackson were feeling well enough to be present.
Remember to mark your calendar for our church revival, which is scheduled for Nov. 14-17 at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Pastor Inman preached from 2 Chronicles 7 on the need to pray for our land, faith community, selves and each other.
Happy birthday to Regetta Long and David Myers.
Immediately after church, we took pictures of the church musicians, church choir and an updated picture of the active charter members of the upcoming church website.
Our morning ushers were Butch Alcorn, Don Hartwell, Kevin Hill, Orion Peterson and Quentin Bridges grandson. Quentin received the offering. Reagan Inman led children's church as the youth were serving on Sunday morning. Butch Alcorn dismissed the service in prayer.
Hillside Christian
By Sheila Marlin
We welcome you to visit us at Hillside Christian Church. We are a non-denominational Christian church where everyone is welcomed, with a come-as-you-are atmosphere for contemporary worship.
Matthew 5:14-16 says, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Hillside is gearing up for our annual free, indoor, community-wide Fall Funfest, and we would like to invite all children ages two years through fifth grade (and their families) to attend Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8pm. We will have games, candy, inflatables, face painting and free food available to enjoy. We are located at 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield.
Marshfield Assembly of God
By Angela Reid
Looking for something fun to do with the family? Marshfield Assembly of God’s Harvest Fest is coming Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Join us for an indoor carnival with games, inflatables, a box maze, a hayride, face-painting, hot dogs, popcorn and lots of candy! The event is free and open to children ages 0-12 and their families.
Family-friendly costumes are welcome. Marshfield Assembly of God is located at 1538 W. Washington St.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Saturday evening was the trip to the corn maze and bonfire. There were about 30 that braved the corn maze. It was an enjoyable evening of fun and fellowship. Sunday evening during the birthday and anniversary fellowship, John and Cassie shared about their mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Heart2Heart pantry in Buffalo is in need of canned soup. These will be collected the last Sunday of each month.
Events: Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., all missions groups, youth and adult Bible study will meet. This Friday evening at 7 p.m. is family game night at the church.
November activities: Saturday, Nov. 2, men’s prayer breakfast at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Christmas program practice at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving dinner following morning worship. Saturday, Nov. 30, travel to Sight & Sound Theater to see “Miracle of Christmas.” Each person is responsible for the expense of their ticket.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Ella and Remington rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Ella.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our smiling choir. Ushers for the offering were Link and Garrett McIntosh. Alan led in prayer.
Jeff McIntosh delivered the morning message using James 4:17 as the text.
Saturday evening Gary and I attended a service at Northview Baptist Church in celebration of their 85th anniversary. May they continue to serve God for many more years.
Sunday evening we attended Mission Chapel and heard an interesting and informative presentation about the recent mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Lisa Cantrell on Oct. 27. I want to wish my brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Vestal, a belated happy anniversary. It was Oct. 22.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of C.H. Williams. He was a beloved member of Mission Home and we will miss him. Please keep his wife, Betty, and the family in your prayers.
The Bible promises Jesus is returning; it is not just a prediction. How seriously are you paying attention to God’s promise?
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened Sunday’s services with “Today is the Day.” The responsive reading was Psalm 111. The morning scripture was 2 Kings 5:1-3 and 9-15c and Luke 18:1-8, with the title of Brother Wally’s message being “Faith Without Ceasing.”
Kyle Gann and Blake Hyder took up the morning offering. It was a blessing to hear Greg Thurman’s testimony about getting to attend the “Walk to Emmaus” with Brother Wally last weekend. We prayed and tied the strings on the beautiful prayer blanket that Becky Gann made for Sarah Mahaffey. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, James Koster, Landry Replogle, the family of C.H. Williams, Carm Cleir, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Clella Estep, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Josh and Sue Kincannon, Jorden Stacey, Russell Marlin, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
While reading the writings of Paul, we detect certain characteristics of the way he shared the Gospel. Pastor Winston was led to present the walking sermon from Paul’s traveling to different churches. Winston preached from Genesis 5:22, 1 John 1:3-4, Luke 9:23, Matthew 14: 22-32 and Hebrews 11:5.
Winston added that we need a heart of surrender, giving all our love to God. Keep an unbroken relationship so your joy will be filled with the richest relationship you’ll ever have. Make continual progress by refreshing a newness of life by following Jesus’ instructions. Doing good works with love, honesty, wisdom and the spirit won’t get you into heaven; however, these acts are pleasing in God’s eyes. Know it’s never too late to walk with God. Know that God puts situations in our lives to teach us. They may seem strange or we may not understand. Always follow God’s commands by having encouraging conversations with him.
Remember the story of how Peter stepped out of the boat in the storm facing Jesus in faith. These are all lessons to learn how others placed God first. A person’s salvation is more important than worldly things. God will direct our lives if we let him. The time of salvation is now; don’t delay the most important decision, heaven or hell.
Nov. 2-3, starting at 6 p.m., “The Journey to Bethlehem” begins taking you on the most powerful journey one could imagine. Bring your family for this reenactment of the birth of our Messiah. The weather is changing, so dress appropriately. Come; fellowship with your community. God bless.
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
In John 8:31-32, Jesus is speaking to the Pharisees, and “many believed in him” (verse 30). “Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed in him, ‘If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
The Hebrew word for disciple is talmid. Talmi-dah are disciples/students. The relationship between the talmid and his rabbi was very close; he learned facts, reasoning processes and how to perform religious practices from his rabbi. The talmid regarded the rabbi as an example to be imitated in conduct and character. In turn, the rabbi was considered responsible for his talmidim. Jesus is saying, “If you abide in my word, you are my talmidim indeed.” That word “indeed” has significance. Jesus included it here for a reason.
In closing, if you watched the Chiefs and Texans football game, which was held in Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, you know all about “fans.” There is a big difference between being a fan and being a disciple. Jesus is not seeking fans; he is seeking talmidim for his Father’s kingdom.
God’s blessing to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.