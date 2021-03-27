Black Oak
By Sammy Maisie
It was a great and wonderful Sunday morning and the first full day of spring and the Lord’s day. Sunday school began with a congregational song “Mansion over the Hilltop” opening prayer was by Shirly Sell. The adult lesson titled Christian Conduct, taken from James 3:1-10. The worship hour began with Prayer by Rex Vestal, the report was read and there was one birthday – Kay Price and no anniversaries. Everyone was welcomed by Brother Bill who read and revised the prayer list for all the many needs. They were for Junior Robert Downing family, Wayne Young, Norma Lampert, Shirly Sell, John Henderson, Frank Preston, Nikki Delozier, Jean Deckard, Curtis’s uncle, Junior Hightower, John LaCompte and many more. Congregational singing “Send the light,” “O Say, But I’m Glad,” “I’ll Live in Glory,” “Where the Soul Never Dies.”
Shirley Hargu prayed for the many needs and songs. Social song was by Jeremy + Wade – “When the Saints Go Marching in” Jerry – “He took your place” Lesley + Becky – “Precious Memories” Jeremy – “Do you know how it feels”
Brother Bill prayed for understanding the lesson, Herald Lee had a reading. Brother Bill followed with a great message titled “Stand up for Jesus”
The scripture was from Luke 19:29, 39, John 15, John 19:38-41 and Matthew 10:27-37
The altar call song was “Stand up, stand up for Jesus” dismissed in prayer by Jerry Rader. Announcements Wednesday 24th Bible Study Rev 20:4 and Youth 7 p.m. and Sunday 28th 5 p.m. Singing at 6 p.m.
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”—Matthew 5:16
The life characterized by the fruit of the Spirit cannot help being noticed. It stands out like a candle in a dark room….Today, our world desperately needs to see men and women whose lives transcend the norm. The world needs to see husbands and wives who really love each other. The world needs to see Christian businessmen and businesswomen who put honesty before profit and integrity ahead of paycheck…. Our world needs to see some fruit. Real fruit.
Mission Home
By: Brenda Brinkley
Sunday was an absolutely beautiful Lord’s day. Spending time in God’s house was the perfect way to start the day. Reed Smith rang the bell to commence morning worship. Happy Anniversary was sung to Pastor Doug and Jeni Brown.
Announcements included our special Easter Son-Rise service at 8 a.m., with breakfast at 9 and regular morning worship at 10.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service accompanied by John Anderson on the guitar. Ushers for the offering were Derrick Young and Bob Fryman. Judy Young led in prayer.
As special music, Derrick sang, “I Surrender All.”
Pastor Doug Brown delivered the morning message using Luke 8: 4 - 8 as the text. He talked about a small seed and the miracle of watching it become a plant. We are supposed to be sowing seeds for God, and tending to them with love.
It is always a blessing when you can feel the Holy Spirit working, everyone is in one accord, and people are praying at the altar. It was a wonderful morning to be in God’s house.
Birthday wishes go out to Reed Smith on March 27 and to Erika Hamilton on March 28.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Vicki Fryman. She is having shoulder replacement surgery on March 24.
Have a good week and we invite you to come worship with us.
Mt. Sinai Church
By Doris McFarland
Sunday school opened by singing “In Time Like These” with Destiny Young leading in prayer. Phillip Ragsdale had the devotional, “Someone’s always watching” from Psalms 3. Clint Young had the adult lesson, “Prophet of Wisdom” from II Kings 22. Prayers were offered for many including John Lawless, Angie Jones, Patsy Lummis, Marie Hale, Kay Moore, Betty Keeler, Scott and Dora Carroll, Lori Burks, and the families of A. J. Carter and Junior Downing.
Gary McFarland had the communion message before the morning message, “Pretending lifestyles” -- difference between being righteous and being wicked. Melissa Becker and Diane Davenport both had readings.
Jerry Rader was visiting Sunday evening and sang “His Hands Are Gently Knocking on Your Door” for a special. Gary McFarland brought the message from I John 1:5-9, “What Do You Think?”
In memory of Edwina (Rost) Ragsdale, her family is publishing a cookbook in her honor. She spent many hours in her kitchen cooking and baking for her family, church, neighbors and friends, so she is being remembered with this keepsake. Anyone with special recipes, may contact Doris McFarland, 839-5759 or at dorismcfarland@centurytel.net for more information and the details.
Plans are underway for an open house at the Bennett Springs Christian Church camp Saturday, April 17. A pie auction and singing will be enjoyed. More details will be available later.
Women of the church are planning a Transforming Testimonies meeting Saturday, April 17 at 6 p.m. here at the church. All ladies in the area are invited. Personal testimonies will be by Cheryl Parrish and Angela Milligan, along with fellowship, snacks, door prizes and singing.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
ByJeanie Replogle
It was a beautiful sunny Sunday morning. Pleasant Hill opened the service with Praise song "I Saw the Light". Kevin Stacey led the worship service. Pastor Wally's message titled "An Everlasting Covenant" Scripture readings are Jeremiah 31:31-34 and John 12:20-33. The responsive reading was be Psalm 51. My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth. 1 John 3:18.
Bible study will be this Wednesday at 7 PM, We will discuss Luke 23.
Please be in prayer for: Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Ron Dargel, The family of Sasha Payne, Donna Burd, Bella Maillet, Sheila Hoggatt, David Compton, Dustin Redman, David Cornelison, Jan Smikle, Patsy Lummis, Morgan Green, Pat Smikle, Lewis Uchtman, Jason Hazaga, Rick Collins, Mark Mason, Steve Eggers, Lynn Smith, Shannon Collins, Madge Kennemer, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Upper Room
By Pastor Bob Holden
Worship service began in prayer with thanksgiving for God's protection and watch care over us during this pandemic. Guests were greeted and welcomed to our service via Skype. Pastor Bob's message was taken from 1 Corinthians 11:23-29 concerning the order and meaning of the Lord's table.
The apostle Paul in his letter to the church at Corinth, addressed several issues brought to his attention "by those of Chloe''s household" 1 Corinthians 1:11. One such issue was the disorder at the Lord's table. In 1 Corinthians 11:21, Paul addressed their inappropriate partaking of the bread and wine. He rebuked the church severely for those practices and concluded in 1 Corinthians 11:22: "What shall I say to you? Shall I praise you in this? I do not praise you."
Prior to the partaking of the Lord's supper, Paul's warning to the Corinthians in 1 Corinthians 11:26-29 was presented. Then with all hearts, minds and souls at peace, the elements were distributed and taken together. Service concluded with a hymn led by Brother Dave and closing prayer. May we all be together soon. Blessings.
