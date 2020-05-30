Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
What a beautiful Memorial Day Sunday was. Martha played a medley of music as everyone arrived.
Jerry opened the service with a welcome to everyone. He began with reading “A Wise Man Search” from Ecclesiastes 1:12-2:19. “Happy Birthday” was sung for Judy Young, Cynthia Cardwell and Nathan Minton. Herald Lee and Sandra Dill were honored for their 61st wedding anniversary and sung to; congratulations to all.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone and thanked them for being in church on such a busy weekend. We are still following restrictions, and we had good attendance considering the family gatherings, decorating for the loved ones and all the vacationers.
The new requests on the prayer list were for Rhonda Lampert, Richard’s brother-in-law Sonny, Gloria Lampert, Danny Cottengim’s wife, the Jack Hargus family, Donald Kay, Barbara Young, Bill Young and all the others from the previous lists; John Henderson led in prayer for these needs.
Everyone sang “Since He Gave Me This Heart of Love,” “Oh, How I Love Jesus” and “’Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus.” Specials were by Shirley Sell, “If It Wasn’t for the Lighthouse”; Martha, “Sky Full Of Angels”; Jerry and Martha, “Palms Of Victory”; Jerry, Clint and Bill, “Blessed Assurance”; and “America” by everyone. Herald Lee had a reading titled “Mansion in Heaven.”
Brother Bill had a very impressive message taken from Luke 24:36-53, “Jesus Ascension,” and Acts 2 with John 16:7. The service was closed with singing “Just as I Am,” and Vula Dudley closed in prayer.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
This week, let’s study the sign of God’s covenant with Abraham, as well as the sign of Christ’s Covenant. As God gives Abraham the promises of inheriting Canaan and being the father of many nations in Genesis 17, he tells him that circumcision is the sign of that covenant. Later, in verse 14, God tells Abraham that any male not circumcised is to be cut off from God’s people. The sign of the covenant is so important that those who don’t have the sign will be separated from God’s people. This continued into the Law of Moses.
As Moses went to Egypt to deliver the Israelites, God “sought to kill him” (Moses) until circumcision had been completed on his son (Exodus 4). The sign of the covenant was so important that Moses was under the death penalty and could not complete the mission God had sent him on until it was accomplished on his son.
Colossians 2:17 says that the law is a shadow of things to come. What is circumcision a shadow of? What does it point forward to? Verses 11-12 identify baptism as the circumcision of Christ and says that we are buried with Christ through baptism. Romans 6:3-5 further explains that baptism is what unites a person with the death and burial of Christ. That death, along with his resurrection, is what saves a person, so baptism unites with Christ’s saving sacrifice.
Baptism is truly a sign of the New Covenant, of being united with Christ’s saving sacrifice, and it is just as necessary as the sign of the Old Covenant was since it is what unites people with Christ’s saving sacrifice. It is no wonder that 1 Peter 3:21 describes baptism as being one of the things that “now saves us.”
Have you been baptized, not just as an optional, outward sign, but as the necessary sign of baptism that washes away sins (Acts 22:16)? God bless your discipleship!
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
May 24 was the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus into Heaven.
Alleluia, Alleluia! We are allowed to be in our church under restrictions.
Psalm 27 — “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom should I fear? The Lord is my life’s refuge; of whom should I be afraid? One thing I ask of the Lord, this I seek: to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, that I may gaze on the loveliness of the Lord and contemplate his temple. Hear, O Lord, the sound of my call; have pity on me, answer me. Of you my heart speaks; you my glance seeks.”
Acts 1:11 — “While they were looking intently at the sky as he was going up, suddenly two men dressed in white garments stood beside them. They said, ‘Men of Galilee, why are you standing there looking at the sky? This Jesus who has been taken up from you into Heaven, will return in the same way as you have seen him going into Heaven.’”
Let us continue to pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
There were several in attendance for services Sunday. This new normal that we are all experiencing is difficult. Just have to keep our eyes on our heavenly Father, and he will give us the strength we need.
Events: Congratulations, graduates! We will have a celebration during evening fellowship on May 31. Saturday, June 6, at 7 a.m. will be the men’s prayer breakfast. Kids’ Fishing Day will be Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a complimentary fish fry at noon. All Wednesday evening missions groups will resume on June 10. On Wednesday, June 24, we will be folding VBS flyers. July 4 will be a celebration to kick off vacation Bible school. VBS will be July 6-10 with family night on Sunday, July 12.
We are still doing a conference call if you are unable to attend services in person. The number is 1-978-990-5000, extension 986232.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Ruston Long and Remington Floyd rang the bell to commence Sunday morning worship at Mission Home. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service, accompanied by John Anderson on the guitar, Denny Jones on the mandolin and our smiling choir. Ushers for the offering were Ruston and Remington. Gary led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Philippians 1:12-30 as the text.
We were happy to have Neely Long back with us. She is recovering from surgery and doing well. We were also happy to see Bob Fryman. He fell last week, but thankfully had no broken bones. He did hit his face pretty hard.
There were several mentioned for prayer requests. Lots of people are struggling. But we also had some praises. When we take time, we can always find something to praise God for.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Judy Young on May 28, and to Susy Price on June 2. Happy anniversary to Kenny and Susy Price on June 2. I also want to wish our grandson-in-law, Jeremy Campbell, a happy birthday on June 2.
Kids’ Fishing Day is June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the kids will receive a free fishing pole. It will be at the pond behind Compass Church on West Highway 38. This event is hosted by the churches of the Webster County Baptist Association. We look forward to seeing you there.
Vacation Bible school at Mission Home is June 8-12. It will be held outdoors. The theme is Mystery Island. Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., and VBS will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
As I walked through one cemetery last weekend, I saw the names of some of my Sunday school teachers and an organist who helped me when I first began playing piano at church. It brought back fond memories of people who helped shape my life.
Have a good week, and ask yourself what kind of memories you are leaving for others. Will they smile when they think of you?
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Well, we have been blessed with plenty of rain and some nice weather. I apologize to Jorden Stacey for not mentioning her in last week’s items. She will be graduating from Evangel University in August, and she will be teaching elementary education. We also have some kindergartners who have graduated.
Next Sunday Pleasant Hill will have worship outside in front of the church, weather permitting, so try and leave the area in front of the church free of cars and bring your lawn chairs. If the weather doesn't permit it, we'll meet inside and practice the social distance requirements. It will be nice to get to see everyone.
Please be in prayer for Fred Replogle, Janice Smikle, Jack Ekiert, Mary Willis, Charlotte Groseclose, Gary Morse, Pat Smikle, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James and Jeff Ward.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Memorial Day is a special time to offer our deepest thanks to the men and women who served in different services to protect the United States of America. They fought battles, some losing their lives fighting for what they believed.
Pastor Doug Brown presented our challenge with a piece of charcoal. Doug explained that it had to be a certain temperature to form and cooled down then we heat it back up to cook our food. This is the same as our Christianity; we sometimes start out on fire for God and then we get a little cold, and if we aren’t careful our fire will go out. It’s better to keep a constant flame in our hearts, having faith and belief in God guiding us through our daily trials. We cannot fight our battles alone.
We appreciate Mary Morris as she presented songs and scriptures with Matthew Long assisting. Pastor Winston’s thoughts about Memorial Day brought out several scriptures of special events. Winston proceeded first with a poem about honoring our soldiers. What do memorials do for us, Winston asked. He explained that they link us to the past, they link us to the future and they last forever.
We need to be God’s constant companion and humble servant relying on him for our every need. God loves us all and wants goodness to fulfill our lives. Don’t ever be afraid to ask God for salvation. It’s your decision of heaven or hell, rejecting or relying on Jesus Christ. The time of salvation is now. God bless.
Timber Ridge
By Bill Menzies
So you invite Jesus into your life. Then your friends come over and ask who is this Jesus? Glad you asked. He is the Prince of Peace, my Savior, a spotless lamb who was offered up
as a sacrifice. He is the Bread of Life, the Alpha, and Omega, the beginning and the end. He will stick closer than a brother. He laid down his life for you. That's just for starters, but that's who Jesus is.
Welcome to Timber Ridge Baptist Church. Give us a chance; we will try and meet your needs. We will start having services back at church on June 7 for Sunday morning worship. As things progress, we will be back to having Sunday school and Wednesday night services. Hope to see you there.
