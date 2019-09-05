Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
What a blessing to have a beautiful holiday weekend and still have a good attendance Sunday to worship and praise the Lord. Services began with singing “I Must Tell Jesus,” led by Jerry and accompanied by Pam.
The adult lesson was “The Mission to Macedonia,” taken from Acts 17:1-14. John H. led the responsive reading, Jerry taught the class and prayers were by Elwyn Osterkamp and Mike Letterman. The worship hour opened with “Happy Birthday” being sung to Martha. Rex and Sharon were honored for their 63rd anniversary, congratulations to all.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone and read the prayer list for all the needs; Texas shooting victims, hurricane victims, the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, Darius Dudley, Barbara Young’s friend, Loren Bryant, the Fisher family, the Wells family, a Mountain Grove family, Kenneth Larimore’s great-grandson, Lisa Eddy, Tim and Rhonda Lampert, Sharon Vestal, Ashley Vestal, Susan Johnson, Bob Delcour, Anna Price, Mark Clement’s mom, Wendell Clement, Janice Dugan, Sharon Hill, Larry Letterman, Sandra Dill and all the many others on our list, who God knows. Brother Keith Garrison led in prayer. We were blessed with several visitors.
Announcements: Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be youth and and associate information discussion. This Sunday is Grandparents Day; bring your family. The Choices Pregnancy Banquet will be Sept 17, and the marriage retreat will be Oct. 4-5; signups are needed for both.
Specials were Linda Cox with Lola, Linda with Brother Bill and Jerry, Martha and a reading by Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed and proceeded with a very good message from Matthew 24:36-46 and Matthew 16:24, “Take Up Your Cross.” The message was followed by baptisms of Shelby and Harper Curtis and Coral and Landon Rich as Martha played “Shall We Gather at the River.” May God richly bless you.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
There was a nice crowd at church Sunday morning. What a beautiful Sunday! It is always nice when we have special music.
Scripture was read from the love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13. Sometimes love is work! Love is also patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast and is not proud. In the words of Max Lucado, “Patience deeply received results in patience freely offered.”
Events: Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Baptist Men/Women on Mission and youth will meet. Saturday morning at 7 a.m., the Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held, with church cleanup following. If it rains, church cleanup will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 14. Sunday, the eighth GA recognition service will be held during morning worship. On Sept. 15 will be the homecoming. Tuesday, Sept. 17, will be the Choices Pregnancy Center Banquet at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist, Marshfield.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began by singing “Happy Birthday” to Annie Byrd. Quarters were added to the blessings jar. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
Gaye led the song service accompanied by Brenda at the piano and our cheerful choir. Ushers for the offering were Alan and Jeff. Gracie Byrd led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain used Ephesians 4:17-32 as the text for the message. He pointed out that without change, there is no evidence of salvation.
We were thrilled to have Linda Buttram back at church after a long illness and recuperation. Some were absent due to illness. Please lift them up in prayer.
We will have a singing and supper on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. Our revival begins Sunday morning, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. The evangelist is Bill Dudley. The music evangelist will be Stuart Gilstrap. Evening services will be Sunday night through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited. Special music is welcome.
When Gary mows the yard, he drives around in circles. He also engages the lawnmower blade. If he didn’t, the yard would look just like it did when he started.
Without change, there is no evidence of salvation. We have to be engaged as Christians.
Have a good week, and we invite you to come worship with us.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
Sunday services opened on a beautiful, sunny morning. “Bring Them In” was sung as several gathered. Opening prayer was by Angela Milligan. Prayer requests were for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale and Brett Rost, both recuperating after surgery, Michelle Yeager, Dale Prock, Thelma Dudley, Lane Dunn, little Preston, Karen Blazer’s mother Wanda and Carol Cantrell.
Josephine Rost had the call to worship, reading Psalms 23. Congratulations to Angela and Jerry Milligan on the birth of a new grandson. Also, a special prayer request was made for all those involved in Hurricane Dorian. As classes began, Clint Young led the adults in “Faithful During Distress” from Genesis 19.
Worship services began with singing. Specials were by Josh Becker, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and Diane Davenport singing a song she had written about Sodom and Gomorrah. Gary McFarland had the communion message, “Many Are Called but Few Are Chosen,” taken from Matthew 22:8-14. Pastor Davenport’s message was “Should We Be Realistic or Legalistic?” Outwardly we may look like righteous people, but inwardly our hearts may be filled with hypocrisy.
Diane Davenport led the children in “If You’re Happy and You Know It” for the evening service. Robin Rost played and sang “Thank God for My Christian Home.” After testimonies, Pastor Davenport brought his message on “Who Is Our Lord?” We are to build a solid foundation, and be compassionate, just as our Father is compassionate.
Thought for the week: Good exercise for the heart: Bend down and help another up.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Labor Day in the United States of America is a publicly recognized holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. As we unite in God’s house we sing and salute the American and Christian flag.This is a long weekend filled of visiting, sharing food, traveling and shopping. Please do it all through prayers with safety and respect for others.
This special day honors the American labor movement for contributions that workers have made to the development, growth, endurance, strength, security, prosperity, productivity, laws, sustainability, persistence, structure and well-being of the country. We honor the men and women who serve our godly country as they join forces to protect. They may not need a medal pinned to their chest — just a smile and simply thank you for serving this great land.
There’s a saying: It isn’t what our country can do for us; it’s what we can do for our country. We as Americans need to stay united through God to help each other in these devastating trials.
Keeping a close relationship with God will give us the strength to acknowledge the importance of sharing the Gospel to those who don’t know him. Another important decision is you choosing between heaven or hell. Allow Jesus to lift those heavy burdens off your shoulder.
God loves you and wants you to have eternal life with him. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.