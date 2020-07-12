Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
God gave us lovely weather Saturday to observe Independence Day and extended it to a beautiful Sabbath day, also; how great is that? Services began with singing “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” and prayer was by Chris Curtis with the children going to their classes.
The adult lesson was “Learning About Our High Priest,” taken from Hebrews 5:1-14, and Jerry led the study.
As the worship hour began, Sharon Vestal was honored for her birthday, although she was unable to be present. Billy and Holly Hayes were also honored for their anniversary; congratulations to all.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone present, and services were started with the pledge of allegiance to our flag. “America, the Beautiful” was then sung, accompanied by Martha. There is so much sickness and sadness, but the following were mentioned on the prayer list: Rex Vestal, the Lola Day family, Mike Letterman, Jannie Whemayer, Norma’s friends in Ohio, Shirley Sell, Pat Henderson and all the many others from past requests; Jeanette lifted these up to our Lord in prayer. Hymns sung were “It Is Well With My Soul” and “How Great Thou Art,” and we shared a wave of fellowship as we sang “America.”
Announcements: Ladies Auxiliary, Bible study and Youth meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Grillo’s breakfast will be 9 a.m. Saturday.
Specials were by Martha singing “Here I Am,” followed by playing the “You’re a Grand Ole Flag.” Jeremy sang “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” with a tribute to Brother Jack, who felt this could be sung any time. Lesley, Brother Bill, Jeremy and Jerry sang “Sweet Beulah Land” with a tribute to Lola Fern Day, and Herald Lee had a very nice reading titled “Final Inspection”; all were very impressive.
Brother Bill’s message was from Hebrews, Galatians, 1 John and Proverbs, and it was titled “Stand in the Liberty Where Christ Has Made You Free.” “There Is a Fountain” was sung, and one went forward to join the church, and everyone came by and welcomed them with an elbow bump. Have a blessed week.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
The two sides of the good versus evil narrative: Good says, “If you do good and follow God’s good law that leads to joy and peace, God will bless you, give you a home in paradise after this life and not punish you. God is good to give us these blessings.” Evil says, “God is evil because he punishes people. We should be able to do whatever we want without any kind of consequences at all.”
John 3:18-21 states, “He who believes in him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten son of God. And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed. But he who does the truth comes to the light, that his deeds may be clearly seen, that they have been done in God."
Like Cain, who killed his brother Abel, many today get angry or upset when they find that God does not approve of their way of living life.
In 2 Corinthians 7:9-11, it says, “Now I rejoice, not that you were made sorry, but that your sorrow led to repentance.” Those who refuse to come to the light do not have this godly sorrow. Even many who go to church and who don’t commit major sins refuse to give all of their lives to Christ, who gave his life for them. We must continue having this godly sorrow for any parts of our lives that are not in accord with God’s word.
May God give each of us the courage to examine our lives (2 Corinthians 13:5) and choose to give them 100% to God.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! “I love those who love me, and those who seek me diligently will find me” — Proverbs 8:17.
The fool’s game is believing that “I can live my life my way and win.” Such a life is marked by rebellion, disobedience and pride. God simply will not bless or reward such a life. You can tell me all about your degrees, experience, background, credentials, accomplishments, notoriety, fame, fortune and awards, but if you are rejecting God in your life, you are still playing a fool’s game. The most important thing you can do in your life is to receive Jesus Christ as your personal Savior.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
July 5 was the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Matthew 11:25-30 — “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy and my burden light.”
Jesus has broken the yoke of sin. So take up his yoke — the yoke of faith and trust — and let him give you rest (Matthew 11:29). Let his good news wash over you today: You are not bound to sin. You don’t owe it anything (“The Word Among Us,” July/August 2020).
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
It was a beautiful Fourth of July weekend. I hope you all enjoyed it and took the time to thank God for the freedom we all so richly enjoy.
Sunday morning worship began after Justin Page rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Vicki Fryman.
Announcements included Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Prayer requests included Rex Vestal, a friend of Donna and Ellis, and the family of Lola Day. Gary led in prayer.
We started the song service with the national anthem. We recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, the Christian flag and the Bible. I led the song service, accompanied by Denny Jones on the guitar. Chloe and Justin Page were the flag bearers.
As special music, John Anderson played the guitar and sang “In the Sweet By and By.” Denny Jones played the mandolin, and we both accompanied John in singing. We also sang, “On the Jericho Road.” Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Justin Page. Bob led in prayer.
Guest speaker Tim Page delivered the morning message using John 8:31-36. He spoke to us about freedom from fear. That only comes through God.
Birthday wishes go out this week to my husband, Gary Brinkley, on July 9.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Lola Fern Day. She will be missed by many.
Have a great week, and we invite you to come worship with us.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Hope everyone had a happy 4th! Our sermon was on unity and finding relief amid turmoil. The following verses relay both of these topics.
Psalm 133:1 —“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell in unity!”
John 14:27 — “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Vacation Bible school is being held nightly this week at 6 p.m.! Family night is on Sunday.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“The Beautiful Garden of Prayer” was sung to begin morning services Sunday. Prayer was by Destiny Young. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship from John 14:9, “Lord, Show Us the Father.” Among those on the prayer list were Donnie Crawford, John Lawless, Jenny Brackett, Scott Maneer, Jerry and Jim Jones and Mary Harman. Jennifer Hobbs reported her father is in a Texas nursing home where there are several cases of COVID-19. Clint Young led the adults in “Vindicating Wisdom.” His scripture was from Matthew 11:7-19.
For the worship hour, the pastor brought his message on freedom. He read several scriptures and centered his sermon on the verse, “I will walk in freedom, for I have devoted myself to your commandments.”
Congratulations go out this week to Tom and Robin Rost, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday at their home. Also Gary and Diane Davenport will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary Saturday here at the church. We wish them many more happy years together.
Well-wishes are extended to Alyssa Poole of South Carolina. She has spent several weeks here visiting her grandparents, Jerry and Angela Milligan. We will miss her.
Thought for the week: “Christ is the center of our home; a guest at every meal; a silent listener to every conversation.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
Two weeks ago, a sparrow built a nest in a birdhouse in our backyard. I was excited to see what would happen. Last week I found the sparrow on the ground. It fell victim to a cat. It made me think of Jesus’ words in Sunday’s lesson: “Are not two sparrows sold for a small coin? Yet not one of them falls to the ground without the knowledge and consent of your Father. And even the hairs of your head are all numbered. So, do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows” — Matthew 10:29-30.
The Lord knew what happened. But it goes beyond knowing. Jesus said that such a creature does not fall to the ground without the consent of the Father. I might not understand why the Lord would consent to it, but he’s involved in it.
To many people the fall of one sparrow is a trite thing. Who cares? How many sparrows are there in the world? A billion … trillion? I don’t know. But the Lord does, and he cares for each.
How many hairs are on your head? I couldn’t count them. Yet, the Lord Jesus has. He knows the minutest details. Although it seems insignificant to us, it’s important to him. If he knows such little things, he will take care of the bigger things. In his love you are not forgotten, for he has given his life for you. God will take care of all who trust only in him.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Well, some of us were blessed with some much-needed rain on Friday night. The opening song was “At the Foot of the Cross.” Brother Wally’s message was “Whose Voice Do You Hear?” with scripture from Matthew 11:16-19. Kevin Stacey led the worship service. Happy birthday to Tom Byrd. Kevin Stacey assisted Brother Wally with communion.
Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Please be in prayer for Fred Replogle, Janice Smikle, Brother Wally, Kaytie Skidmore, the family of Paul Wilson, Steve Eggers, Kirk Penner, Gordon Steck, Jeanette Killham, Jim Jones, Kyle Howerton, John Marlin, Dale Day, George Jones, Madge Kennemer, Stepanie Stasiak, Jack Ekiert, Mary Willis, Gary Morse, Pat Smikle, Celia McCluan, Margie Davis, Linda Lloyd, Genny Huelan, Walter Pack, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Don Goeden and our country.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Sunday, for the first time in several months, our choir was able to perform upon the platform with their uplifting voices under the direction of Tyler Hooker as they sang songs praising God and our beautiful country. One doesn’t realize the importance of what it means until a crisis takes it away.
Pastor Doug Brown stood in for Pastor Winston. Winston’s wife Phyllis broke her ankle and is healing from surgery. We miss you, Miss Phyllis. Doug’s message “Are You Free?” brought debates within ourselves. We often believe that once we are saved and set free from sin we’re free forever. Doug continued by instructing us to look at ourselves in the mirror, and to ask what private or heavy burden are we packing? What personal sins do we keep in our personal space? We can be weighed down if we allow evil into our lives, and this is distracting inour relationship with God.
Allow Jesus to break your chain of burdens so you can live in freedom. Allow nothing to stand between you and God. Thank you, Doug, for a dynamic service. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Oh! What a beautiful Sunday, and praise God for the sorely needed rain! There will be no Congregational Meeting next Sunday or church in the sanctuary this Sunday or next due to the coronavirus. I tried to watch our streaming service, but, alas, no sound!
The hymns Sunday were “America, the Beautiful,” “God Bless Our Land,” “Oh, That the Lord Guide My Ways” and “Christ, by Heavenly Hosts Adored.”
The Old Testament reading, Zechariah 9:9-12, tells us that our King is coming and will put an end to spiritual warfare.
In the epistle, Romans 7:14-25a, Paul talks about how he does not do the good he wants to do, but rather does the bad he does not want to do. He asks who will deliver him from death and responds that it can only be accomplished through our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Jesus tells us in the Holy Gospel, Matthew 11:25-30, that all who are heavy laden should come to him, and he will give us rest for our souls. What a profound message this is in today’s world of incivility, unrest, pandemics and chaos! Just to hear his words brings peace to our hearts, minds and souls! In all the uncertainty and manifestations of Satan, we sometimes feel lost, hopeless and fearful, but hear his words again! We are to trust in God’s promises knowing that God is in charge. Turning to God in times such as these provides comfort. We need not be fearful, for God is always just a prayer away.
Reach out, feel hope return in your faith that God is in charge and sent his son to die for our salvation.We need not be afraid of death, and we can find peace even in chaos. Let us but gird ourselves with faith, praise God and show mercy to all, regardless of who they are or how they treat us!
Timber Ridge
By Bill Menzies
Hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July, the day to celebrate our independence and freedom.
I’m not sure what is going on in the world today, but I do know that my parents taught me to respect the rights of others, not destroy something that was not mine, and to learn and respect history. In fact, my mother taught me sign language — for instance, I could read her lips in church when she turned around and mouthed “Sit down, shut up or I’m going to kill you when we get home.” Have a good week.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
The Old Testament Hebrew word, nacham, translates in English to mean “to be eased or comforted.” The literal meaning of nacham in the Old Testament, and the literal meaning of metanoia in the New Testament, are “a change of mind.” Repentance, therefore, means a change of mind and is often accompanied by contrition and self-judgement.
In the Second Gospel of the New Testament, Mark writes, “John came baptizing in the wilderness and preaching a baptism of repentance for the remission of sins” (Mark 1:4). In Matthew 3:1-2, Matthew writes, “In those days John the Baptist came preaching in the wilderness of Judea, and saying, ‘Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.’”
There is much confusion about baptism, repentance and their meaning. But suffice it to say for our purposes here, true repentance is a change of mind, a change of direction from a path now being taken. It is a conscious commitment from the heart to turn from one’s sins and follow the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ. Mark 1:7-8 says it best: “And this was his (John's) message: ‘After me will come one more powerful than I, the thongs of whose sandals I am not worthy to stoop down and untie. I baptize you with water, but he (Jesus) will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.’”
In closing, isn’t it time for a spiritual change? Isn’t it time to come to repentance before an Almighty God? The Lord spoke these words to Solomon in 2 Chronicles 7:13-14: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.