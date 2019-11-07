Black Oak
By PJ Cole
“When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” was the opening song for Sunday school this week, and Pat led in prayer. Martha and Rick played a beautiful medley of music before the worship service began followed by congregational singing.
Pastor Bill welcomed all visitors and offered prayer for the many sick people in our church and also in our community. Offertory prayer was led by Rex. Special singing was by Fred and Pam’s children's class, “I’ll Meet You in Church Sunday Morning”; as always, children are a blessing. We at Black Oak are so thankful for the many children attending our church. Other special singing was by Becky and Billy along with an inspirational reading, “Thanksgiving Tradition.” Pastor Bill’s sermon was taken from Romans 9:33, “Stumbling Stones.”
Sunday was Black Oak’s annual Thanksgiving dinner with record attendance, an abundance of food and great fellowship enjoyed by everyone.
This week's events: Tonight, Bible study and youth at 7 p.m. Sunday at 10:50 a.m., the church will be honoring our veterans with a special service. You are welcome to attend this event.
Psalm 95:1-2 states, “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the rock of our salvation. Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song.”
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
At Brentwood lately, we’ve been talking about temperance. Since temperance isn’t a word we use every day, the definition is “Self-control: the virtue of one who masters his desires and passions, especially his appetites based on the five senses.”
Galatians 5 mentions temperance as a fruit of the spirit, and then verse 24 says, “And those who are Christ's have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.” The main point here is to control our desires instead of letting our desires control us. If something may cause the Christian to sin, the Christian will avoid it in order to get as far away from sin as possible, in order to avoid jeopardizing salvation.
Romans 13:14 states, “But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to fulfill its desires.” So, mastering a sin would aim for total abstinence, while mastering an appetite may involve either partaking in a small amount or total abstinence. If I have temperance in eating potato chips, I might eat one chip, and then no more, or I might not have any at all, which could include not buying any when I am at the store.
Matthew 6:33 tells us rather than seeking what we want, “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness.” 1 Corinthians 6:12 states, “All things are lawful for me, but all things are not helpful. All things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.” If we are in control of our thoughts, desires, words, and actions at all times, then we will have true strength, be able to make the decisions that are really best for ourselves, and enrich the lives of our loved ones around us.
Have a great week!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us!
This week Pastor Mark Brown elaborated on the eighth commandment: “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” The eighth commandment forbids misrepresenting the truth in our relations with others. This moral prescription flows from the vocation of the holy people to bear witness to their God, who is the truth and wills the truth. Offenses against the truth express by word or deed a refusal to commit oneself to moral uprightness; they are fundamental infidelities to God, and, in this sense, they undermine the foundations of the covenant.
Lying is the most direct offense against the truth. To lie is to speak or act against the truth in order to lead someone into error. By injuring a man’s relation to truth and to his neighbor, a lie offends against the fundamental relation of a man and of his word to the Lord.
The eighth commandment demonstrates a truth we have often observed in these reflections: Once we begin to study, we may discover an unexpected world. Who would have imagined God’s commandment to avoid lying could lead us to a consideration of art? And yet, both are rooted in a regard for truth, which, in turn, reveals our commitment to justice and charity.
God bless.
Hillside Christian
By Sheila Marlin
Praise God for such a great turnout for our community-wide Annual Fall Funfest. There were over 400 in attendance enjoying, a “cool” train, a parachute, face painting, funnel cakes, a maze and more. We certainly were blessed by all who showed up.
Last Sunday was Ryan’s last week to preach, and our new minister will take the stage this Sunday. Come join us in welcoming Andy and Mallory to our Hillside family.
Remember: Jesus said, “Let your light shine before men that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.”
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Nov. 3 was the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Wisdom 11:22-12:2 — While humans have made a mess of God’s creation, God’s “imperishable spirit” still remains in all created things.
Psalm — I will praise your name forever, my king and my God. 2 Thessalonians 1:11-2:2 — Paul warns the Christians at Thessalonica to remain faithful to the gospel as he preached it to them and not to be led astray by false prophets.
Luke 19:1-10 — Zacchaeus’ determination to see Jesus signals a faith that transcends the old law, and his pledge of restitution reveals the depth and sincerity of his conversion.
Our attempts to follow Jesus don’t have to be big, splashy gestures like Zacchaeus’ initial response. Change will be gradual, and there will be setbacks, but with Jesus’ help, our efforts will bear fruit (“The Word Amongst Us,” November 2019).
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
The ladies of the church sang “I’ll Fly Away” as a special today. Scripture was read from Psalm 47:1-7 and 1 Samuel 16:14 and 18:6. We should give all of our burdens to the Lord and not try to carry it all on our shoulders. “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me” — Psalm 51:10.
Tonight at 7 p.m., Baptist Men, Women on Mission, and Youth will meet. Christmas Program practice will be every Sunday evening at 5 p.m. with the program being held on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Christmas shoeboxes are due by Nov. 10, as are any monetary donations for the Christian Appalachian Project in Kentucky.
Sunday, Nov. 24, will be the Thanksgiving dinner following morning worship. Saturday, Nov. 30, will be the church trip to Sight and Sound Theater. Money for tickets needs to be turned in within the next week or so. Dec. 14 will be Kids’ Fun Day at church, noon to 5 p.m.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after the bell was rung on a beautiful sunny morning. Announcements included the deadline for returning the filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. It is Nov. 17. There will be a men’s night on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at the church.
Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. Several quarters were added to the blessings jar. A thank-you note was read from Betty Williams.
I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our delightful choir. Ushers for the offering were Alan Garton and Ellis Floyd. David Dinwiddie led in prayer.
As special music, Denny Jones played the guitar and sang “Fill My Cup, Lord” and “Put Your Hand in the Hand.”
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Genesis 4:1-13 as the text.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Kymberli Perryman and Denny Jones on Nov. 12. I also want to wish our son-in-law, Chad Throne, a happy birthday on Nov. 8.
This is the season of Thanksgiving. I am giving special thanks for answered prayers.
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” was sung to begin classes on a beautiful Sunday morning. Josephine Rost had the call to worship, “Guiding Light,” reading from Genesis 3:4; 8:12.
Prayers were offered for the Underwood family, Edwina Ragsdale, Nancy McGehee, the Richards family, Michelle Yeager, Dale Prock, Diane Robertson’s son and Angela Milligan’s daughter in South Carolina. Clint Young led the adults in “Faith That Is Tested,” taken from 2 Corinthians 13.
Singing began the worship hour, which was led by Josephine Rost. The children sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” and the Davenports sang “A Light in the Window.” “Happy Birthday” was sung to Destiny Young. The communion message, by Gary McFarland, was from John 8:51, “If a man keeps my saying, he shall never see death.” Pastor Davenport’s message was “Is Your House Clean? Do You Want to Keep It Clean?” The message emphasized that a clean spirit and an unclean spirit will not dwell in the same house.
For evening services, specials were by the children singing “Open the Eyes of My Heart” and the Davenports singing “The Lighthouse.” Diane Robertson sang “Heavenly Sunlight.” Special speaker was David Miller, director of the Bennett Springs Christian church camp. He dedicated his message to Eugene Underwood, and spoke about the position that Eugene had at the camp.
Coming events: Bible study, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Christmas caroling, Saturday, Dec. 7, at both nursing homes, followed with wrapping gifts for needy children, and fellowship supper.
Thought for the week: “It takes less time to do a thing right than it does to explain why you did it wrong.” Have a blessed week.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with, “Who You Say I Am.” The responsive reading was Psalm 32. The morning scripture was from Isaiah 1:10-18 and Luke 19:1-10, and the title of Brother Wally’s message was “The Lord Freely Forgives.”
Kinslee and Bentley Replogle took up the morning offering. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Take a favorite dish or dessert to share. I assisted Brother Wally with Communion.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, the family of Zola Browning, the family of Eugene Underwood, Lena Stacey, Russell Marlin, Hue Parnell, Carm Cleir, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Clella Estep, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Sue Kincannon, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
“Journey to Bethlehem” brought a special closeness to our community. We took great honor in performing our reenactment of the Messiah’s birth.
God blessed us with beautiful weather. You could see joy in the faces of the young and old as they glowed with delight of our performances. Saturday night there were 81 in attendance, and Sunday night there were 144. What a rejoicing turnout! We pray that this program brought the plan of salvation to all who felt the need to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior. We lift up all glory to our Heavenly Father in whom this was made possible.
Each station showed the people a part of the journey that Joseph and Mary traveled to be counted for the censes. The dangers were astronomical as this couple were approached by Roman guards, beggars and thieves. The wise men truly believed that following the brightest star would bring them to the birth of the newborn king. They brought gifts of gold, myrrh and frankincense. King Herold plotted to get rid of this child out of jealously that he would lose his throne, and this caused an uproar of the people.
What does the birth of Jesus mean to you? Is it only about celebrating Christmas with presents and celebrations? Search your heart deeply and find the real reason for the season. Don’t delay the most precious gift of all, your salvation. We welcome our community to join us again next year as we present this program for them. God bless you all.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
His body, the church, is the fullness of Christ, who fills everything in every way. Hershel led Sunday school reading 2 Corinthians 13: 1-11, “Faith that is tested.” Restore and encourage each other thru God’s power.
We sang “Happy Anniversary” to Tami and Donnie Scheetz. Donnie has an appointment this week with his pulmonologist. We pray for him a good report. Hershel got a good report from the doctor and is able to drive and light duties. We are glad to have Candi back with us. Her health is improving. We offer prayers for the Wrenn family on the passing of their sister, Katherine Gage.
We will collect nonperishable goods thru the month of November for the Food Pantry in Niangua. We will contact Niangua schools on fixing up Thanksgiving baskets. Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
God blessed us with a gorgeous autumn Sunday! We celebrated All Saints Day and declared it to also be Endowment Sunday. As the bell tolled, we remembered Sharon Stevens, Don Krueger, Eva Lee Gower, Lorene Fisher, Jack Geiseman and Larry Bertoldie.
Many years ago, the Aid Association for Lutherans held an estate planning session at St. Paul, and Don and Cleo Krueger became interested. In 2002, Don Krueger and Ken Gunter, with the help of the Missouri Synod’s Terry Gertz (and congregational approval) began setting up an Endowment Fund. Money received by the fund are kept as principal; however, interest earned can be used to do God’s work. Sharing through this fund is sharing to perpetuity.
The very relevant sermon titled “Be Generous and Ready to Share” was based on I Timothy 6:13-19.
In Genesis, we learned while Abel was very generous giving of his best to God, Cain was not so much so. He saved the best for himself.
In Luke 12, we learned about the rich man who had such an over-abundance of grain, but just wanted more and more. He planned to tear down his granaries and build bigger ones. God called him a fool and said that on that night, the rich man would die. Every man who gets rich on Earth, but not in heaven, is a fool.
There are so many ways to share. Heart and Hands shares their talents every November with the community. (Remember to join them this Saturday at St. Paul to share fellowship and see this year’s projects.)
Christ gave his life on the cross to share his body and blood for our salvation. Be willing to share and perform good works to show your faith that Christ died for everyone’s sins.
Love God, love your neighbor and have a blessed week!
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
The central ingredient to any pie is in its name, e.g., pumpkin or pecan. I’m ready for Thanksgiving, can you tell? Concerning the spiritual life, there is a core ingredient/aspect of Christian living that is required. That requirement is forgiveness.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 5,-7, Jesus taught the multitude and his disciples the principles of the kingdom. Among those were the instruction in praying, which are found in Matthew 6:9-13. We know it as the Lord’s Prayer, and in verse 12 Jesus said, “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.”
He continues, “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (verses 14-15). That little word, “if,” is a qualifying word — if this, then that. Bottom line, Jesus commanded us to forgive if we are to be forgiven! Forgiveness is a serious matter and should not be taken lightly.
Is forgiving easy? No! But our example is from the cross. Luke 23:34 states, “Then Jesus said, Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” Do we need to forgive others? Absolutely! Do we need to forgive ourselves? Absolutely!
Blessings to all.
