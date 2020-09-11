Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
What a beautiful Labor Day weekend Sunday to be out in about and in the Lord’s house. Services began with the singing of “Oh, How I Love Jesus” and the children then went to their classes.
The adult lesson was titled “The Glory of the Lord,” taken from Ezekiel 1:1-2:7. Prayers were by Chris Curtis and me. As the worship hour began, several were absent due to sickness, vacations, family gatherings and the virus situation; we are praying for better days soon. “Happy Birthday” was sung for Martha Myers and Richard Johnston, and “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Michael and Carla Minton; congratulations!
“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” was sung, and Brother Bill welcomed everyone. The prayer list were read for the prayer needs for those traveling this weekend, the homebound, our country and leaders, military men and women, the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, John and Pat Henderson, Becky Cottengim, Theda Mackey, Ginger Freeman, Trevor’s great-grandpa in Texas, Norma’s grandkids, Wayne Young, Wolf Creek and Mount Zion Cuba Free Will Baptist, Northview Baptist and Mission Home Baptist churches, Rob Harris, Renee Shepherd, Johnny Rush, Rev. Dale Skiles, Carrie Hurst, Sage Turner, Mike Letterman, Mark McCorcle, Larry Letterman and all those on past requests. Herald Lee Dill lifted all these up in prayer.
Announcements: Wednesdays are Ladies Auxiliary, Bible Study and Youth at 7 p.m. Grillo’s breakfast is Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m., and Grandparents Day is the next Sunday, Sept. 13, so bring them to church. The Ozarks Association meeting is Oct. 18 in Lebanon.
The Curtis family was thanked for the fish fry and all that helped to make the previous Sunday night a success, and the congregation was urged to remember the use of the library at Church.
Specials were Jeremy with “When All of God’s Singers Get Home”; Jerry sang “Wagon Tracks”; Martha sang “Uncle Jessie”; Donnie Greenwood sang “The Sun’s Coming Up in the Morning”; and Herald Lee had a reading, “Where Did Everyone Go?”
The message by Brother Bill was from John 6:41-71 with various other verses and was titled “Jesus, The Bread of Life.” It held everyone’s attention. The song of invitation was “Pass Me Not,” and Donnie Greenwood closed in prayer. Have a blessed week and remember to pray.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 6 was the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Romans 13:8-10: “It is the same love of neighbor that St. Paul describes in his letter. … Paul reminds the Christians of Rome, and us, that love is the fulfillment of the law when he sums up the commandments in one saying, ‘You should love your Neighbor as yourself,’ for ‘Love is the fulfillment of the law.’”
Paul challenges us to reflect on how we think about the commandments. Do we see them as restrictive obligations that “take the fun out of life?” Or do we see the commandments as paths of love to encounter God’s mercy through love of neighbor? (This message was taken from The Mirror, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau’s Newspaper, August 21,2020, page 9.)
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Today we studied from the book of Romans, Chapter 8, highlighting six truths that apply to those who have Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
1. Promise of no condemnation. Verse 1.
2. Promise of family. Verses 14-17.
3. Promise of heaven. Verse 18.
4. Promise that God has a plan. Verse 28.
5. Promise of nothing to fear. Verses 31-32.
6. Promise of eternal security. Verses 35-39.
Happenings: Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. is Adult Bible Study, Youth, Missions Groups.
Saturday, church clean-up in preparation for Homecoming. Sunday, Sept. 20, Homecoming.
Sunday, Sept. 27, fall outing to the zoo following morning services.
Start collecting items for shoeboxes for Christmas.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after the bell was rung. Announcements included Bible study on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Our All-Day Revival is Oct. 4. There will be no Sunday school that day. The revival service begins at 11 a.m. with James Lansdown as the speaker. We will have lunch at noon. The second service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Jeff McIntosh as the speaker. After a short break, we will have a singing service from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.. Special music is welcome. The fourth service will start at 4 p.m. with Freddy Brinkley as the speaker. We are excited and looking forward to this day of revival. Everyone is invited to come and bring a friend. Come for one service, or come for all.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary Brinkley led in prayer. I tried to lead the song service, but had a frog in my throat. I am thankful to John Anderson and Denny Jones, who not only accompanied me on the guitar and mandolin, but picked up my slack with the singing. One thing about it, I think I smiled much more than I usually do during the song service. I couldn’t do much else, and I was truly grateful for the wonderful help God provided.
Ushers for the offering were Derrick Young and Bob Fryman. As special music, Derrick sang, “He Touched Me.”
Guest speaker James Lansdown used John 10:1-32 as the text for the morning message.
I want to wish a very special happy birthday to our granddaughter, Allison Brinkley, and to my sister-in-law, Sharon Vestal, on Sept. 14.
Gary and I took a drive Sunday afternoon with no particular destination in mind, but we eventually got home. Unfortunately, that is how many people are going through life. If you haven’t chosen to follow Jesus on the straight and narrow path, then you are on the wide road to destruction. Now is the time to choose your destination, for it will be your eternal home.
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai Church
By Doris McFarland
God blessed us Sunday morning with beautiful weather. “Sunshine in My Soul” was sung, followed by Phillip Ragsdale calling the congregation to worship. He read John 3:16 and spoke about “What Is a Legacy?” He asked what is the testimony we leave behind. Clint Young led the adults in “Biased Love,” taken from Genesis 37.
After the announcements, prayers were offered for Connie Wilson, Karen Milligan, Brian Davenport, Billy Gintz, Dale Prock, Scott Carroll, Debbie Bechtel, Betty Keeler, Ashlyn Grier, Linda Underwood, John Lawless, Angie Jones and David Mann.
For the worship hour, assistant pastor Gary McFarland brought his message from Genesis. He spoke about how thankful we should be. He brought Noah, Adam, Moses, Joshua and Jesus into the picture and the roles they played in the Bible. All enjoyed Josh Becker singing “Are You Washed in the Blood?” for the special music.
For the evening sermon, Gary McFarland brought his sermon from Matthew 25. He spoke about being in the joy of the Lord, and how special heaven will be. Everyone enjoyed seeing Tom and Robin Rost back in services after his long hospitalization.
This coming Saturday will be a work day at the Bennett Springs Christian Church camp. Anyone wanting to help can contact the pastor or Lola Belle Underwood for more details.
The church wants to thank Angela Milligan for braiding a Christmas rug. She is selling raffle tickets with the proceeds going to “Share Your Christmas.” She did a beautiful job on the rug.
Thought for the week: “Make the most of yourself, for that is all there is of you.” Have a blessed week.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
ByJeanie Replogle
We opened our services with “I Saw the Light” Our scripture passages were Romans 13:8-14 and Matthew 18:15-20. Brother Wally’s message was “Do All Things in Love.”
The responsive reading was the affirmation from Romans. Johnny Bill Biggers assisted Brother Wally with communion. Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. In keeping with the recommendations of county health officials, we will not be sharing a meal.
Please be in prayer for Becki Matney, the family of Gary Morse, the Stacey family in quarantine, the Burless Dye family, Janice Smikle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, Steven Root, David Mann, Dustin Redman, Dalton, Destany Frittro and Baby Kellin, Shannon Collins, Morgan Green, David Maupin, David Compton, Tina Wilson, Sam Westpfahl, William Linder, Tom Rost, John Marlin, Madge Kennemer, Stephanie Stasiak, Celia McCluan, Linda Lloyd, Brian Grabher, Don Goeden, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military, and the folks that are suffering from this pandemic.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
A glowing reflection of God’s love showered over us as we joined together singing praise and worship. Redemption in the blood of Jesus Christ rushes through our souls.
We thank Tyler Hooker, Bradley Hunt, Matthew Long and Kim Pierson for the wonderful songs and music. Pastor Winston’s theme began from Nehemiah discussing his mission and challenges. Nehemiah was a cup bearer taking chances of death to protect the king. His heart was filled with compassion for the people. His goal was to build a wall around the city to protect the people. Nehemiah wanted everyone to work together, the rich helping the poor and the poor helping the rich. The need of God was in demand to explain the importance of Christian living. Winston added how Nehemiah wouldn’t give into evil ways. His stand for Almighty God was clear. Several men and women from the Bible show their commitment to God guiding us to succeed in our victory walk. Our nation is broken by evilness. If we want our great nation to excel into a victorious revolution, we must place our full trust in the power of God. Building a strong relationship with Jesus Christ in the center of our lives is vital. Faith remains to be the key to these disaster times by allowing them to bring glory to Jesus. The decision is yours; make your stand with God, or make your choice of evilness in hell. Please pray for interception from God. Bless you.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
Perspective is defined as the capacity to view things in their true relations or relative importance (also point of view). There are many perspectives, but we’ll only be looking at the worldly view verses the spiritual view.
Paul sets forth the most complete exposition in the New Testament of the central truths of Christianity in the Book of Romans. It is here in Chapter 12:1-2 that he addresses the world and the spiritual: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
Students of the Scriptures study slowly, intently, and always in prayer to fully understand the text. Examine these words and phrases from the previous text: 1) Beseech; 2) living sacrifice; 3) your reasonable service; 4) conformed; 5) transformed; 6) renewing of your mind; and 7) good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
In closing, be encouraged in this study by Jesus' words found in Matthew 7:7-8: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; Knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” Blessings.
