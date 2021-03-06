Black Oak
By Sammy Massie
It was a great day to worship and praise the Lord.
Sunday school began with congregational singing, “Mansion Over the Hill Top.” The adult lesson titled, “The God of David,” taken from Psalm 139:1-24. Opening prayer was by Kortney Everett.
When the worship hour began, the report was read. There was a birthday sung to Bill P. Hayes. No anniversaries.
Everyone was welcomed by Brother Bill, who read and revised the prayer list for all the many needs: Elaine Kindall, Shirley Sell, Janet Lowe-Levi, Sharon Carroll, Carroll Caudle, Jeannie Dinwiddie, the Keygan Garrison family and all the many others on the prayer list.
Congregational singing was “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart,” “When I’ve Traveled My Last Mile” and “That Glad Reunion Day,” “Some Glad Day After While.”
Vula Dudley prayed. Special singing was by Jeremy, “Tears Will Never Stain the Streets,” Jerry, “The Lights of Home,” Billy, Bill, Jeremy, Clint and Jerry, “Because He Lives,” and a special instrumental played by Martha and Rick. Herald Lee had a good reading. Brother Bill followed with a great message titled, “Jesus, Our Example To Temptation,” from Luke 4:1-13. The song of invitation was “Near The Cross.” John Henderson closed by saying prayer. Last Sunday night, the singing and refreshments started with congregational songs. Wayne Plunkett closed in prayer. Announcements: Wednesday night Bible study, 7 p.m.; Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner, March 7. For more information, call Carol Singer at 818-3444. God loves you all!
Brentwood Church
By Matt Hodge
What kind of faith does God want us to have?
In a story on NPR (July 27, 2019), Walter Dixon had only been married five days when he was sent on his second deployment to Korea. A year later, his obituary appeared in the local paper. He was about a half-mile from his post when he saw five men from his unit get shot down by an artillery round. “One of em’s legs were both broken, so I took my field jacket and wrapped around his legs to hold them together,” he said. He was then captured and the men were blown up. When the bodies were later found, Dixon’s jacket, which carried letters from his wife in the pockets, was the piece that mistakenly linked him to a deceased fellow soldier. After learning of his death, his wife had remarried and had several children by the time he returned from enemy imprisonment.
Walter’s wife acted in the faith that the news of his death was accurate, when in fact it was not. Not everything we are told is accurate, either. We have to make sure that our beliefs are true instead of accepting what others say. The Bible tells us to “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling” in Philippians 2:12. We cannot just accept what even the pastor, preacher, or priest says. The Berean Christians were praised for “searching the scriptures daily” to verify the teaching of Paul, even though he was an Apostle. We cannot blindly accept what our school teachers teach. After all, they are usually just passing on what they have been taught. 1 Thessalonians 5:21 tells Christians to “Test all things; hold fast what is good.” If we believe whatever we decide we prefer to believe, our faith is no more useful than someone else’s opposite belief. If you have “blind” faith, or rely on what others tell you without verifying it for yourself, you may well make bad decisions based on incorrect understandings or beliefs. Only when you prove your faith to yourself is it truly your own faith!
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! John 16:8 says, “When He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness.”
Sometimes God’s role is to instruct us in the way we should go. It is then our responsibility to do what He has told us to do. At other times God’s role in meeting our needs is to supply Himself. God the Holy Spirit has been given to those who believe in Jesus Christ to be our Comforter, Counselor, Spirit of truth, and Helper….Guidance, comfort, courage, insight, truth, discernment, wisdom, understanding, peacefulness, strength—all of these are impacted to us by the Holy Spirit to help us see clearly and then walk boldly in the path God puts before us.
Elkland Independent Methodist Church
By Joyce Inman
As always, it was great to be in the house of the Lord on Sunday morning.
Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the welcome and Tom Robinson opened in prayer. Butch Alcorn assisted our acolytes, which were all of the little children that were present and there must have been close to 20 of them. They all had a great time together. Butch then gave the morning announcements.
A special thank you to everyone who assisted with Don Hartwell’s funeral dinner, especially Sherry Zwally who coordinated it all and Carolyn Moye who assisted in so many ways.
Pastor Inman led the song service with Jean Grisham on the piano, Tom Robinson on the guitar and Earney Smith on the bass. Special music was provided by Pastor Inman. Ruthie Davis Letterman played the offertory special on the church organ. Our morning ushers were Butch, Don Brown, Larry Hampton and Orion Peterson. Mathew Bridges prayed over the offering. Barbara Diehl taught children’s church. Sunny Fuller will be teaching a class on canning at the church in the month of March. Additional information will be shared in this regard. Pastor Inman preached from Proverbs 3:5-6 on questioning God and hatred/anger. Following morning worship, we enjoyed a potluck meal in the fellowship hall. The potluck was celebrating the conclusion of our annual food competition, which benefits the 4 County Thrift Store and Food Pantry. At the end of the service, Bobby Inman came forward to join the church. Pastor Inman read the prayer list and then dismissed us all in prayer. We then departed to serve.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Feb. 28 is the second Sunday in Lent (verses from Genesis 22: 1-2, 9-13, 15-18, Psalm 116: 10, 15-19).
Romans 8:31-34 says, “Brothers and sisters: If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own son but handed him over for us all, how will he not also give us everything else along with him? Who will bring a charge against God’s chosen ones? It is God who acquits us. Who will condemn? Christ Jesus it is who died—or, rather, was raised—who also is at the right hand of God, who indeed intercedes for us.” Mark 9:2-10, “And he was transfigured before them from the cloud came a voice, ‘This is my beloved son. Listen to him.’”
How can the transformation be explained? It is the healing of our blindness. Jesus is not to be put in a box. God the father says, listen to Jesus, not other voices. Deepen your relationship with Jesus. Your journey of faith continues for the rest of your life. What is the Lord asking of us? Are we listening ? Let us pray for one another.
Marshfield Assembly of God
By Angela Reid
Marshfield Assembly of God will host a Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church for children ages 0-12 and their families. Free hot dogs, drinks and chips are provided. Gift bags are provided for children, along with a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Everyone is welcome to join us for this community event.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Hold the Fort” was sung to begin our Sunday school services.
Angela Milligan led in prayer. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship, reading Proverbs 18:8, speaking about gossip and the bad results from it. Prayer requests were for John David Shoemaker, Diane Robertson, the families of Dale Prock and Jerry Ragsdale, Reagan Terry, Karen Milligan, Kay and Ray Moore, John Lawless, Angie Jones and Marie Hale. Clint Young led the adult class, “Called to Serve,” taken from Acts 16 and 1 Corinthians 1.
The pastor titled his message, “Something small can be mighty powerful.” Jesus said, “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed — smallest of all seeds, but it becomes the largest of garden plants.” The evening message was on Paul, speaking about spiritual pride, taken from Matthew 13 and 1 Corinthians 5. Specials for services were by Christy Davenport, Karen Blazer, Tom and Robin Rost, Doris McFarland, and Gary, Heath and Diane Davenport.
Wednesday night bible study will be in Colossians 2. Come meet with us at 6:30.
Thought for the week: “We love others best when we love God most!” Have a blessed week.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship at Mission Home began after Reed Smith rang the bell. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
John Anderson and Denny Jones led the song service. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Denny Jones. Pastor Doug Brown delivered the message using John 11: 38-44 and Romans 6:1-14 as the texts. He talked about our responsibility to go out and help others. We are to help lead the lost to Christ. We are also to help the new Christians to grow in Christ.
At the close of the service, Doug and Jeni Brown joined the church. Ashley Smith came forward to proclaim she accepted Jesus as her Savior last week. Everyone gave them a hand of fellowship.
Get well wishes go out to Vicki Fryman, Derrick Young, and Lisa Cantrell.
Saturday, March 13, at 6 p.m., we will have a singing, supper and fellowship. Everyone is invited. If you like to sing, we would love to hear you. If you like to eat, we would love to feed you. It is always a great time. Have a good week and be a help, not a hindrance, to those around you.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
Sunday’s lesson was the story of Jacob’s Ladder (Genesis 28). Do you know it?
While Jacob slept, he began to dream. Behold! A ladder, from heaven to the ground by his head. Whoa! Angels going up and down on it! And look! The Lord himself at the top, right above him! Jacob was not alone after all — no way. The Lord remembered him in his time of need. What a good reminder for us, too.
There come those moments in the life of every Christian when the world seems to pass us by. Sometimes, because of the foolish things we have done, at other times because of the hostility of the world towards those who deny themselves, take up Jesus’ cross, and follow him. In both cases Satan wants us to feel alone and abandoned so that he can claim, “See, God has left you.”
But those lonely hours need not be filled with gloom and sadness, for the Lord hallows all our hours with the comfort of his presence: “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
There is more to the story of Jacob’s ladder, especially as it points to Christ Jesus who is the true ladder to heaven (Jn.1:51). What a marvelous, graphic way for the Lord, because of his goodness, to cheer the sad hearts of his children everywhere with the assurance of his saving presence.
Join us in person or online on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for midweek Lenten worship.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Pleasant Hill opened the service with the praise song, “We Believe.”
Kevin Stacey led the worship service. Pastor Wally’s message titled “A Change is Coming,” from Genesis 17:1-7,15-16 and Mark 9:2-9. The responsive reading was “A Modern Affirmation.”
Bible study will be this Wednesday at 7 p.m. We will discuss Luke 21.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Ron Dargel, David Cornelison, Jan Smikle, Dustin Redman, Patsy Lummis, Morgan Green, Pat Smikle, Lewis Uchtman, Lisa Behneke, Jason Hazaga, Rick Collins, Bella Maillet, Mark Mason, Steve Eggers, Lynn Smith, Stephanie Stasiak, Shannon Collins, Madge Kennemer, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Winston’s opening thought begins with a question.
How was your day? We tend to focus on ourselves and forget about how would Jesus’s day be with his disciples? Mark 6:45-54 explains the troubles and doubts the disciples experienced. Even though Jesus had performed many miracles in front of them, they still had doubts. Jesus decided at this time to send them to the other side of the water. Winston began with three different reasons being the excitement of the people, so Jesus could be with his father and to clear up the doubt of the disciples. First, we look at the burden in our daily lives. Physical, mental, emotional and spiritual storms. These storms are viewed from our homes, marriage, workplace and even church. Second, the Bride of Christ, which is all believers who have been saved. In Romans 4:3, Paul says that Jesus not only saved his soul, but started him on a journey. We are not headed to the other side of the world, but are headed towards heaven. Third, is of the blind, Jesus sent his disciples into the storm to teach them about faith. Even though we are good people we tend to close our eyes to the abundance glory of the gospel of Jesus. We must remember that nothing is impossible with God if we trust and believe. Winston added of how Christianity was being attacked and that we need a break from sin. God gives us love, joy, hope and peace.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
A bit dreary outside, but we can be so thankful for the beautiful and warmer days we have enjoyed recently.
It feels right to be in church. What a blessing. Our opening hymn was a great old one, “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” The Old Testament reading was 2 Chronicles 20:1-2, 14-22, part of which is familiar, “Give thanks to the Lord, for his steadfast love endures forever.” A good verse to remember.
The epistle was 1 Thessalonians 5:16-24, which also tells us to “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances.” It also tells us that we should abstain from all forms of evil. The holy Gospel, Matthew 26:30-35 is the basis for the sermon, “Places of Passion — the Mount of Olives.” After sharing the Last Supper in the upper room, Jesus and the disciples sang a hymn and Jesus told the disciples they would all betray him this night; however, all said this would not happen. They would follow him unto death. Peter especially kept protesting and Jesus told Peter that he would deny Jesus three times before the rooster crowed. He also told them that he would meet them in Galilee after his resurrection. They went to the Mount of Olives and Jesus went up to pray. He praised God and asked that the cup of redemption through suffering, crucifixion and death be taken from him, if possible. But he also prayed, “Not my will but thin be done.”
How wondrous is this obedience to God’s will. Have a blessed week!
The Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
Turn and return. In the 8th century B.C., the word of the Lord came to Jonah, “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it; for their wickedness has come up before me,” (Jonah 1:2).
What follows are the events of Jonah’s disobedience, the consequences for his disobedience, repentance and redemption. Jonah 3:1-2 says, ”Now the word of the Lord came to Jonah the second time saying, 'Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and preach to it the message that I tell you.” Disobedience results in consequences, obedience great rewards.
All of Nineveh, “from the greatest to the least of them,” repented and turned from their evil way; and God relented from the disaster that he said he would bring upon them, and he did not do it,” (Jonah 3:10).
It should be noted that 100 years later, Nineveh reverted to its extreme wickedness, cruelty and pride resulting in its destruction in 612 B.C. God’s message today is the same, turn and return. Turn from anger, hatred, immorality and pride. God’s principles and values continue to be under attack. It’s time to return to the one who can save us from destruction. James 5:16 says, “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” Blessings.
