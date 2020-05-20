Black Oak
By Bill Young
Things are slowly getting back to normal with God’s help. On Sunday, Jeremy started off with Proverbs 30 as our Sunday school lesson at-home reading.
“Happy Birthday” was sung for Clayton Henderson, Larry Letterman and Herald Lee Dill. The choir was assembled and sang “That Glad Reunion Day.”
The pray list was read for our country, president and all leaders, Kerri Oberbeck, Clayton Henderson, farmers and ranchers, seniors, Diane Curtis, coronavirus victims, the Gary Alexander family, Tonya Huey, Sharon Hill, Dean Lawrence, Shirley Sell, Bobby Atkison, Leroy Crawford, Lola Day, Bob Delcour, nursing home patients and all the others from past weeks. Jerry Rader lifted all those up in prayer.
Specials were by Bobby Atkison, who sang “Because He Lives”; Shirley Sell, who sang with Martha “Farther Along”; Lesley, who sang “Down to the River to Pray”; Adalyn, who sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It”; Jeremy, who sang “The Old Country Church”; and Herald Lee, with a reading titled “Mother.” Jaycee Callaway was honored for graduating Niangua High School and being so faithful her whole life at Black Oak Church and presented with a Bible and well wishes.
The scripture was Romans 13:11-12, “Wake Up, Get Up & Dress Up,” and Revelation 21:1-8, which states in part, “He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.” We must overcome all the trials and temptations in this world and hang in there for Jesus. Verse 8 speaks of missing the mark and the cost. Observe Matthew 6:33 and live.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Does God want Christians to keep the Law of Moses? Jesus said, “For this is my blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” —Matthew 26:28. What is this new covenant?
Hebrews 8:12-13 tells us more: “‘For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their lawless deeds I will remember no more.’ In that he says, ‘a new covenant,’ he has made the first obsolete. Now what is becoming obsolete and growing old is ready to vanish away.” Scripture says Jesus’ death brought a new covenant and a new law.
God does not allow us to follow only part of the Old Covenant Law: “Cursed is everyone who does not continue in all things which are written in the book of the law, to do them” — Galatians 3:10.
All of the core commandments like not stealing are restated in the New Testament in passages like 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, Galatians 5:19-21, etc., so that even though we need the Old Law to learn about more about God (Romans 15:4), we do not look to it to find out how to be pleasing to God.
Colossians 2:14 says, “Having wiped out the handwriting of requirements that was against us, which was contrary to us. And he has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross.” Then verses 16-17 point out “regarding a festival or a new moon or sabbaths, which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ.”
Just before this, verses 11-12 say, “In him you were also circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, by putting off the body of the sins of the flesh, by the circumcision of Christ, buried with him in baptism, in which you also were raised with him through faith in the working of God, who raised him from the dead.” So circumcision is the shadow under the Law of Moses that corresponds to baptism, which is putting off the sins of the flesh and unites us with Christ’s death, through which “he has made alive together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses.” Just like the Israelites would be cut off from the people if they were not circumcised, so Christians must receive the sign of the New Covenant, baptism, to be joined to the covenant as well as to be united with the sacrifice of Christ that saves us.
Remember to check Brentwood’s Facebook for videos and other spiritual content. God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! We are not back in the full swing of things, but we are having our Sunday morning services at 10:45 a.m.! Please join us!
Trusting God is at the heart of peace. Think for a moment about a young child or baby lying peacefully in the mother’s arms. That baby has a total sense of trust that the mother’s arms are secure. Her trust allows her to rest in peace. If a child, however, is in the arms of a stranger, that child will be agitated, fussy, nervous and likely to begin crying in anxiety. She doesn’t have peace. The same principle applies to us. When we have any opinion about God that diminishes our trust of him, we are going to feel anxious. “God is not the author of confusion but of peace” — 1 Corinthians 14:33.
Elkland Independent Methodist Church
By Joyce Inman
Well, we had planned to hold our drive-in church service on Sunday. However, heavy rained had been predicted. Therefore, our church board decided on Saturday to hold online services on Sunday. Then, wouldn't you know, it didn't rain!! The Ozarks’ weather is just so crazy sometimes!
We did have a blessed service online, through our prayer chain. Pastor Nicholas Inman taped the welcome. Butch Alcorn gave the announcements, and Ed Bucy taped the opening prayer. Libby Morgan had a great Sunday School lesson, and Ruthie Davis played the prelude.
Happy birthday wishes were sent to Olivia Jones and Tyler Slavens.
Congregational prayer was led by Kevin King, and we continue to pray for Clarence and Carol Larimore, George Williams (who continues to take treatments), Tex Harmel (who broke his pelvis), the Roger Truster family, Ron and Blanche Firestone, Don Brown, Sara Doirion, Cora Sue Collins Nace on the passing of her daughter, Nancy McGehee, Ruthie Davis, Jeannie Moreno on the passing of her mom, Sunny Fuller (who had a tooth operation), Darlene Smith’s great granddaughter, Ella Lewis, those driving trucks, Orion Peterson’s mom, our country and its leaders and many unspoken requests.
Ella Lewis played the offertory special, even though she is recovering from a recent operation. We really appreciated her for doing it. David Hartwell recorded a musical special, as did Nikki Skaggs and the Cunningham Family (Lynette Blanks, Evelyn Cunningham and Ladona Roe). Pat Allen led our morning song service and played the piano.
Words of scripture and encouragement were taped and submitted by Christy Showers, Yvonne Cline from Kentucky, Tara Obernuefemann, Nikki Skaggs, Carol Fuller and Amy Jones.
Pastor Inman brought the morning message from Luke 14 on the definition of a true follower of Christ, really examining discipleship. Ryan Cooksey closed the service in prayer following the message, and Regetta Long played the postlude. It was a great service with so many participating. We are blessed to have such a wonderful church family. When we are unable to be together, this is the next best thing to feel connected for worship service.
Next week, we plan to be have drive-in church again!! Let's pray and hope that we can! God bless you all this week.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
On Sunday, scripture was read from Psalms, chapter 139.
How does it make you feel that God knows everything about you? Whatever we do and wherever we go, God is with us.
Services are Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Please maintain proper social distancing. You may also call in for the conference call if you are not comfortable meeting in person. The conference call number is 1-978-990-5000, extension 986232.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Ruston Long rang the bell to begin Sunday morning worship at Mission Home. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Ron Long and Kenny Price.
“Happy Anniversary” was sung to Bob and Vicki Fryman and to Denny and Jan Jones.
A thank-you card was read from Neely Long. She is recovering from surgery, and our prayers are with her.
Announcements included Kid’s Fishing Day on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is hosted by the churches of the Webster County Baptist Association. Kids will receive a free fishing pole. The event will be held at a pond behind Compass Church, located just off West 38 highway.
Our vacation Bible school will be June 8-12. Free supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. VBS begins at 6 p.m. with classes for children and adults. Teenagers will enjoy movie night each evening. Our theme this year is “Mystery Island.” We are excited for what God has in store.
Following prayer requests Gary led in prayer. I led the song service, accompanied by John Anderson on the guitar and Denny Jones on the mandolin. Ushers for the offering were Alan Garton and Denny Jones. Alan led in prayer.
Special music was by Denny Jones. He played the guitar and sang “Heaven Came Down and Glory Filled My Soul.”
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using Ruth 1 as the text. He talked about returning to the will of God.
Birthday wishes go out to Jackie McCormick on May 23.
Everyone is talking about how uncertain everything is right now. There is nothing uncertain about God. He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. He is the only sure one to put your trust in.
Have a good week, and pray for one another and our country.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Showers of Blessing” was sung to begin services Sunday morning. Opening prayer was led by Destiny Young. Among those on the prayer request list were Jenny Brackett, Wayne Rost, Diane Davenport, Gary McFarland, Jerry Milligan, Ron Firestone, Dwaine Becker, Josephine Rost, Ryan Hostettler and Halley Davenport. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship, “Feeling Small,” taken from Matthew 6. Clint Young led the adults in “Practice Justice” from Jeremiah 21.
For worship service, a thank-you card was read from the Bennett Springs Christian church camp. The pastor brought his sermon on “What Is God’s Will?” He centered his message on how not to worry about how good other Christians should be, but just to concentrate on how good a Christian we can be.
The evening message was taken from Hosea 7:1-16 on healing Israel. Special prayer around the altar was offered for several on the prayer request list.
Thought for the week: The more thankful we are, the more we have to be thankful for. Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
What is it like being an orphan? Strictly speaking, an orphan’s parents have died, leaving the child alone in the world. But many children are simply abandoned by parents who don’t want them. Perhaps something is wrong with the child, or the parents can’t take care of it so the child is left at an institution or left to fend for itself.
How must an orphan feel: deprived … defenseless … destitute … helpless … alone? I can’t imagine what that is like. The Lord blessed me with parents who loved and took care of me.
Jesus’ disciples must have felt that way when he told them that he was leaving them and they could not go where he was going. So it was that he promised in Sunday’s lesson, “I will not leave you as orphans” (John 14:18).
Jesus may no longer be bodily present on Earth, gone even as the church will celebrate his ascension this coming Thursday. But he never leaves his people alone, by ourselves. First he promised the Holy Spirit to guide us. Then he added, “I am coming to you.”
Like a mother who soothes her tearful child when she has to go away for a while, the savior soothes our fears by saying, “I’ll be right back.”
Left alone by ourselves? Orphans in the world? Never! For he is with us always to the end of the age.
We invite you to join us on Facebook Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m., as we continue to live-stream our worship service online.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We have been blessed with plenty of rain. It’s sad for the seniors of 2020 not getting to finish out their senior year, but I guess the Class of 2020 will be remembered for a long time. Pleasant Hill has a senior graduating from Conway High School; congratulations, Lilly Thurman! She will be attending College of the Ozarks. God bless you, Lilly!
I see that some churches have gone back with various types of social distancing. It will be nice to get back to church, maybe after the first of June, hopefully.
Please be in prayer for the family of Andy Zobel Sr., Janice Smikle, Jack Ekiert, Fred Replogle, Mary Willis, Charlotte Groseclose, Gary Morse, Pat Smikle, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James and Jeff Ward.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Sunday featured rejoicing fellowship as we joined together in the house of the Lord. Tyler Hooker and Bradly Hunt presented songs clinging to our hearts.
Pastor Doug Brown excelled his challenges by using a tube of toothpaste squeezing it out on a paper plate. It can come out but you can’t put it back in. He thus showed us that the words that come out of our mouths incorrectly cannot be taken away. We must be careful of our vocabulary while we walk our walk with Jesus. We want to set good examples displaying our Christian character so others will see the importance of God. We are here to do God’s will, spreading his wonderful love and gospel to ones who don’t know him.
Pastor Winston totally agreed with Doug. We need to be careful how we speak. Winston began with discussing how we have the capability of looking at things in faith. God is with us through good and bad times. Winston explained the importance of being thankful for your daily blessings. You do not need humankind’s approval, only God’s.
Matthew 6:34 describes our situation today. Jesus said, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” The Lord saves those who are crushed in spirit. We simply need to focus on God to provide our needs. It’s unnecessary for us to load ourselves down with burdens we cannot control. We must believe that God is in total control. God bless.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
Circa A.D. 49 or 52, the Apostle Paul wrote an epistle (letter) to the churches in Galatia, known today as Asia Minor. In Galatians 1:6-7, after a brief introduction, he writes, “I marvel that you are turning away so soon from him who called you in the grace of Christ, to a different gospel, which is not another, but there are some who trouble you and want to pervert the gospel of Christ.” The turning away that Paul writes to the Galatians began soon after the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Rumors were circulated that Jesus had not been resurrected, but that his body had been stolen by his disciples. Some Jews still hold to that belief today, and troublers continue to pervert the gospel of Christ.
Some 15 years later, circa A.D. 67, Paul writes two epistles to Timothy where he predicts the apostasy in 2 Timothy 3:1-17. Apostasy, or “falling away,” is the act of professed Christians who deliberately reject revealed truth as to the deity of Jesus Christ, and redemption through his atoning and redeeming sacrifice. Apostasy differs from error concerning truth, which may be the result of ignorance or heresy, and may be due to the snare of Satan. Today, the “good news” of Jesus Christ has often been watered down and sugar coated for the sole purpose of increasing the number of followers and gaining wealth.
In closing, I encourage the reading of Romans 12:9-21 for instructions on what we are to do in light of our current situation The future of Christ’s church is yet to be seen. Two things are certain: 1) the world will not be the same after COVID-19, and 2) regardless of what does or does not happen, God is still in control. Read Jeremiah 29:11-12. Be strong and of good cheer. Blessings.
