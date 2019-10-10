Black Oak
By PJ Cole
What a beautiful fall Sunday to worship and praise the Lord. Sunday School began with congregational singing, and then the children were dismissed to their classes.
Black Oak is blessed to have so many children in our church. The adult lesson was titled “How to Please God,” and scripture was from I Thessalonians 4:1-12 with Jeremy leading the responsive reading.
The worship hour opened with congregational singing and prayer by Martha. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Landon Petty and Susan Johnson. There were several beautiful specials from Martha, the men’s group and Wade Jameson, with a reading by Herald Dill. Pastor Bill welcomed everyone and delivered a wonderful sermon taken from John 8:1-17.
Please be in prayer for many in our church as well in our community: Rex Colvard, Tommy Letterman, Emma Letterman, Audrey Masterson, Kevin Johnson, Tina Massie, Clement Babies, Doyle Clement, Coral Rich, Mike Letterman, Wayne Young and Eugene Underwood, and pray for the families of Wilbur McPherson and Shelton Caudle in their passing.
The evening service’s sermon was taken from II Kings with special singing and testimonies.
This week: Wednesday evening will be Ladies Auxiliary, youth and Bible study at 7 p.m.
Great things are happening at Black Oak, and we invite you to be a part of our church family!
Thought for the week: “Are you intimately involved in your church-stirring and being stirred by fellow believers?” It’s God’s plan for your spiritual growth.
Find us on Facebook at “Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church” for current events, date and times of weekly services, as well as inspirational stories.
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Romans 6:23 — “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Hooked on Youth is a youth group that meets every Thursday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and we have some interesting discussions, to say the least. I really learn a lot from this youth group, and I pray that they do, too.
This week we went prayer walking, which is one of their favorite things to do. We walked and talked, and at the corner of each street we would stop and say a prayer. While we were walking though, one of the girls asked for prayers for a young lady who had passed this last week. We talked about how we understood that she was in a glorious place with the Lord and how the people who really needed prayers were the girl’s family, who really were sad. This discussion allowed us to share with the kiddos the fact that we are all sinners and our sins have consequences. The consequences, however, don’t always affect the life of the person who made the bad decision. It should, though, right? That would be fair, but, well, life is not always fair.
Bad decisions cause bad things to happen, and God knows this, which is why Romans 6:23 is so important. We deserve death for our actions, and death in this case is a permanent separation from God himself, but because of his great love for us, we don't always get what we deserve.
Sometimes someone else pays the price, which is just what Jesus did on that old rugged cross. Jesus died for my sins while I was yet a sinner, and I am so very thankful for that.
God is so good, everyone, and I just pray that you all know that this week. Consequences are real but then so is God’s grace.
Have a glorious God-filled week, and as always, God bless
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC invites you to worship with us! The last couple weeks, Pastor Mark Brown has been going over the Ten Commandments and why they are so valuable to our lives.
When following these laws, we must be prepared to stand alone, to look different and to have rules the world doesn’t understand. Of course, we aren’t always the holy people we should be, but that’s what he has called us to be. That’s who we are. We are God’s people, set apart to live according to God’s ways.
We too often think of the Ten Commandments as constraining us — as if God’s ways will keep us in servitude and from realizing our dreams and reaching our potential. We forget that God means to give us abundant life and true freedom. His laws are not burdensome. They are rules for a free people to stay free.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Due to the wet conditions on Sunday morning, we had to reschedule our visit to Hampton’s Corn Maze for next Sunday. There will be a potluck picnic, and the church will provide hotdogs. Take your lawn chair.
Wayne Holmes filled in last week as Pastor Nicholas Inman, Reagan Inman and I were in Plains, Georgia, for the 95th birthday celebration of former President Jimmy Carter. Last week the special music was provided by Sandy Walton and Earney Smith. Libby Morgan led the song service. Sarah Inman gave the welcome and the announcements.
This week, Pastor Inman gave the welcome, and Quentin Bridges opened the service in prayer. Butch Alcorn gave the announcements.
Pastor Inman led the song service with Jean Grisham on the piano, Earney Smith on the bass and Tom Robinson and Tommy Smith on the guitar. Special music was provided by Ruthie Davis and Reagan Inman. Our morning acolytes were Olive Tindall and Reagan.
B Dobrick had children’s church. Our morning ushers were Don Hartwell, Tim Slavens, Butch Alcorn and Orion Peterson. Quintin received the offering.
Pastor Inman preached from Mark 8 about putting Christ first in our lives. Jean Grisham played the altar call music as the altar filled.
It was great to host Deborah Bucy’s best friend and it was also nice to have Betty Brown present; Bob Letterman was back from his recent situation with his back.
After church the board of directors met for a group picture at the front of the church for a website that we are working on.
Hillside Christian
By Sheila LeMar
Matthew 5:14-16 says, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Hillside is gearing up for our annual free community-wide Fall Funfest, and we would like to invite all children ages 2 years through fifth grade (and their families) to attend Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. We will have games, candy, bounce houses and free food available to enjoy. We are located at 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sunday was the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family Reflection: Habakkuk 1:2-3, 2-4 — Habakkuk delivers a warning, reminding his contemporaries that Yahweh surely will have the last word. While waiting for Yahweh, the just ones need to stay faithful. Psalm 95 —If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts. 2 Timothy 1:6-8, 13-14 — Timothy is encouraged to show his faith courageously and with strength, to preserve it without blemish as if a precious trust were handed over to him. Luke 17:5-10 — Luke joins two of Jesus’ pronouncements, revealing the power of faith. This incredible power is given freely and undeservedly to all believers. Remember, God still loves you. He will always love you.
Oct. 16-19 will be the Parish Council of Catholic Women Rummage Sale at Holy Trinity Hall. Oct. 25 will be the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry for TLC from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Hall.
Let us pray for one another.
Marshfield Assembly of God
By Angela Reid
Marshfield Assembly of God’s annual Harvest Fest will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is an indoor carnival-type event with games, inflatables, a box maze, hayrides, face-painting, hot dogs, popcorn and lots of candy!
The event is open to children through age 12 and their families. Admission is free and open to the public. Marshfield Assembly of God is located at 1538 W. Washington St.
Marshfield Church of Christ
By Linda Blazer
The ladies of the Marshfield Church of Christ, 610 S. Marshall St., will host their seventh annual Ladies’ Day Saturday. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. with coffee, juice and light refreshments. Welcoming comments will be at 9:30 a.m.
The Guest speaker will be Jan Sanders, who will speak on “The Art of God.” She has a deep appreciation of the beauty of God’s creation, and her pictures and comments will lead guests to a greater appreciation, too. Jan and her late husband, Johnny, moved to Marshfield about 15 years ago. They are the parents of five children, and Jan is the grandmother to nine.
Lunch will be provided. There is no charge, and no collections will be taken. All women and girls are welcome to attend.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
We were missing a couple of our church members Sunday as they are on a mission trip in Puerto Rico. We offer our prayers for their safety.
The sermon this week was a continuation of the Love Chapter. This week we studied verse seven and the beginning of verse eight of 1 Corinthians 13: “Love beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Love never fails.”
A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. We lose nothing by being kind.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Missions groups, youth group and adult Bible study meet. Thursday is Stitching for Christ at 9:30 a.m. Stretching for Christ is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a Bible study on Friday. Oct. 19 will be our trip to Hampton Corn Maze; meet there at 5 p.m., and then the bonfire will be held at the church at 6:30 p.m. with hot dogs, buns, s’mores and drinks provided.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
We enjoyed some much-needed rain last weekend, as well as cooler temperatures. Remington and Ella rang the bell to start Sunday morning worship.
It is time to start packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The church will be participating in this ministry again.
Several quarters were added to the blessings jar. Gary read a thank-you letter from our revival evangelist, Bill Dudley. Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Remington Floyd and Alan Garton. Jeff McIntosh led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using Ephesians 5:11-21 as the text.
Get-well wishes go out to Gaye, Gracie and Annie. They were sick and couldn’t be with us on Sunday. Get-well wishes also go to Greg Steffen and to John Anderson’s son-in-law, both of whom needed surgery. Both are doing well, but we offer our continued prayers for their recovery.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Jan Jones on Oct. 14 and to Ronnie Brinkley on Oct. 15.
The regular business meeting was held Sunday evening.
It seems there are two types of people. There are people with happy, bubbly personalities, and then there are the bubble-bursting personalities. We all know which kind of person is more pleasant to be around. So why wouldn’t we try to be that kind of person?
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Old Time Power” was sung to begin classes Sunday morning. The call to worship was led by Phillip Ragsdale.
Many prayer requests were brought before the congregation. Among those were requests for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Dale Prock, Angela and Jerry Milligan’s little grandson Austin, Thelma Dudley, Connie Stevens, Karen Blazer’s mother Wanda and Nancy McGehee. Clint Young led the adult class in “Obedient Faith” taken from Deuteronomy 4.
Specials for the worship hour were by the children singing “Open the Eyes of My Heart.” Josephine Rost had her class give their presentation on Jonah and the whale. The communion message, by Gary McFarland, was “He Gave Me a Commandment,” taken from John 12. Pastor Davenport’s message was “Are You Sleeping?” The message centered about the kingdom that will never be destroyed or conquered.
For evening services, specials were by the Rost family and Diane Davenport leading the children in “I’ll Fly Away” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Pastor Davenport titled his message, “Lying Prophets Cannot Change the Outcome,” taken from I Kings 22. He stressed how time is short and we must take God seriously.
Family fellowship night will be this coming Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Come and bring a covered dish.
Thought for the week: “Fall leaves are beautiful. God’s blessings are breathtaking. It looks as though God is painting the mountains.”
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services Sunday with “Red Letters.” The responsive reading was Psalm 137. The morning scripture was Lamentations 3:19-26 and Luke 17:5-10, and Brother Wally’s message was “It Is Our Duty.”
Kyle and Kamron Stacey took up the morning offering. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Emalu Byrd, Connie Byrd and David Smikle. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be soup. Take a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Greg Thurman assisted Brother Wally with communion.
Please be in prayer for the family of Liz Palmer, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Josh and Sue Kincannon, Jorden Stacey, Pat Smikle, Mary Pendergrass, Russell Marlin, the family of Ginger Malmstrom, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
As we breeze through our heavy schedules of the day, we tend to get busy and forget to spend time with our heavenly Father. You’ll miss out on the finer things in life living in the fast lane. Take a little time with Jesus, telling about your troubles and releasing those heavy burdens we pack on our shoulders. I don’t know about you, but I can’t fix anything without God.
Being happy and rejoicing opens our character, showing others they can have the same. One simple act of asking Jesus Christ to come into your life guarantees us eternal life. This is the most precious gift you’ll ever receive. Allow all anger you may have inside pour out, and feel the freedom you need. Life is too short; don’t delay salvation. Your choice is heaven or hell. Stop letting the evil one overpower your life. Decide to follow Jesus by picking up your cross and walking the narrow path of righteousness.
God’s power is the strongest yesterday, today and tomorrow. Lift up your voice in praise and worship, spreading the Gospel to all.
Our upcoming event of “Journey to Bethlehem” is approaching. Nov. 2-3, starting at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can travel back in time of the birth of our Messiah. Come join us for exciting fun and food for all ages. God bless.
Son-Rise Christian
By Ginger Ostrowski
Son-Rise Christian Church, 673 Jump Road, Marshfield, will host its fourth annual Handmade Craft Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2.
The event will feature concessions, a bake sale, kids make-and-take craft and a fun auction.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Today was Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Sunday. They have been providing services with a major emphasis on the support of mission and ministry throughout the world since 1942. Their Mite Box offerings have funded over 100 million dollars in mission grants.
LWML is composed of individual women and women’s groups within congregations of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod on campuses, in residences and in many other settings. These women find avenues to use their God-given talents to meet the challenge of sharing the Gospel message. Thousands of women are daily dedicating their lives to make a difference in the world.
The Mite Box is based on the Biblical account of the widow’s mite found in Luke 21:1-4. Every member receives one for regular contributions of their “mites.” They also pray for grant recipients of the mites. The boxes of contributions are regularly remitted to a designated district financial officers for distribution.
LWML groups serve in other ways, also. Some help to support seminary students. Some are involved with Christmas help to individuals who might otherwise have no Christmas. Some make kits of useful items for cancer patients. These are just a few of the things they do. They are working, through faith, to make a difference.
Luke 17:6 states, “And the Lord said, ‘If you had faith as a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea’ and it would obey you.” We salute the LWML members for living their faith.
May God grant us the faith to make a difference in the world by serving each other with love and compassion and forgiving as God has forgiven us. May God bless each one on this journey!
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
Several of us went trout fishing below Beaver Dam in Arkansas years ago. I found what we use to call a “honey hole” and caught seven nice, large trout. After catching those seven, however, the hole “dried up” and the trout quit biting.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, another small country church in this area opened and closed its doors for the last time. Only a handful of the faithful had remained. They, like so many others before them, had struggled to survive. The apostasy in our churches is painful to witness and even more so to experience.
In 1 Corinthians 12:26-27, Paul writes, “And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.” Even though those small church closings may have gone somewhat unnoticed, we have all been affected.
Being enticed and “hooked” can be a new beginning instead of an end. Spit out the hook and return to the “honey hole”! There you will find rich, life-sustaining nutrients. The next time you drive in the country, take note of the precious little churches that stand in silence. Understand that it’s never been about a building or a denomination; it’s about being members of the body of Christ. In 1 Corinthians 13, Pal continues God’s narrative about what it’s not, and what it is! Give it a read. God’s blessings and love to you all.
