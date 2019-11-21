Black Oak Free Will Baptist
By PJ Cole
Morning services were opened with “Oh, How I Love Jesus.” The responsive reading was by Jeremy, 2 Thessalonians 3:3-18, titled “Finally Brothers.”
Pastor Bill welcomed visitors, and prayer was offered by Herald Dill for Tim Lampert, Beverly Harmon, Sammie Massie, Kevin Johnson, John LeCompte (who is now in Marshfield Care Center), our military and their families and so many more in our church and community.
“Joy to the World” opened the worship service, followed by congregational singing led by Jeremy and Martha at the piano. Offertory prayer was by Rex Vestal. We were blessed by several specials this week, including Linda Cox and Cheryl Fields, accompanied by their mother Lola Fern Day; Becky Letterman and Billy Hayes; Jeremy Everett and Martha Myers; and Adalyn Everett and Haylee Hayes.
Pastor Bill’s sermon was taken from Matthew 7:7 — “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
“Prayer is not a way of making use of God; prayer is a way of offering ourselves to God in order that he should be able to make use of us.”
Fred Cole dismissed in prayer.
Thought for the week: Philippians 4:6 — “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
Church services: Sunday school 10 a.m.; worship 10:50 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Christmas Program practice will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. Fourth Sunday Sing will be this Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Follow us on Facebook for more information.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
It’s nice to see some warmer weather coming our way!
Acts 2 gives us some insight on how God wants us to call on the name of the Lord in regard to receiving salvation and being forgiven of our sins. During his sermon, Peter quotes from Joel and says it was fulfilled that very day: “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”(verses 16 and 21).
Peter then shows that Jesus is the Christ, and that they have crucified him. The crowd was convicted (showing that they believed and admitted that Jesus is the Christ), and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “What shall we do?” Peter had already told them, “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” And now he tells them, “Repent and be baptized.”
Rather than thinking Peter told them something different the second time, it makes more sense that repenting from sins and being baptized is the way God wants people to call on him for salvation. Peter didn’t say, “Just say the sinner’s prayer” or “Accept Jesus into your heart; God has already saved you,” but to repent and be baptized.
1 Peter 3:21 describes baptism as an “appeal to God for a good conscience” or “the answer of a good conscience.” So we see that baptism is, in fact, an appeal or a call to God to have sins forgiven, and therefore, to have a clean conscience. This is how Acts 22:16 can say, “Arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord.” All three of these things are connected. If you were baptized with some other baptism, or you’re not sure, or you’ve never been joined to Christ’s death in baptism (Romans 6:1-7), we would love to help you!
Crossing Over Southern Baptist
By Carol Dudley
James 1:19-20 — “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.”
This week in Children’s Church we talked about Cain and Abel. I think we all know the story, but as I was talking with the kids, I had my eyes open, wide, to the truth that I think the Holy Spirit wanted me to know.
Sometimes, as human beings, we tend to notice the sin in others lives while we are oblivious to our own. Years ago, I remember an old Family Circus cartoon where they were asking the kids who did something, and they all said, “Not me.” The father remarked that “not me” sure seems to do a lot of things wrong. Well, it’s easier to say “not me” than to sometimes look yourself in the face and admit the truth or … blame someone else for the way you are feeling about committing the sin in the first place.
God knew Cain’s heart, and God knew that Cain was giving out of obligation instead of love. God loved Cain anyway, but Cain was jealous and angry that God accepted Abel’s offering in the way it was given, with love and admiration. Cain’s anger grew to hate, and that hate to murder. God asked Cain, “Why are you angry?” What’s your problem Cain?! Then he said, “If you do what is right, will you not be accepted?”
God loved Cain, and he loves us. If we do what is right, will we not be accepted? God sent us the greatest gift, Jesus, who died on the cross for our sins while we were yet sinners. God loves us. He said, “If you do not do what is right, sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you, but you must rule over it.” The choice is ours.
Are we going to do what is right and find ourselves acceptable to Christ, or will we give in to that sin that is crouching at the door, desiring to destroy us? God is so good, and he gave us a choice. I pray we all make the right one today. As always, God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us! “Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my anxieties” — Psalm 139:23.
Once we have developed an intimate relationship with the Lord, the process required for the healing of our old wounds becomes less painful. The most painful part of the healing process is nearly always the initial breaking of our stubborn pride.
The more we trust him to produce in us the nature and character of Jesus Christ, the faster and the less painful the emotional healing process becomes. The layers of wounds are peeled from us like the layers of an onion. The layers in the soul become more tender, and they give way more readily to God’s loving and forgiving presence.
Upcoming events: Don’t miss the Wednesday meal at 5:30 p.m., and stay for Bible study at 6:30 p.m.!
Our annual church conference will be Dec 15 this year in the evening. There will be soup, chili and sandwiches served afterwards!
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
We had a wonderful week of revival services in Elkland. Our visiting preachers were Gary Davenport, Bruce Blankenship, Joe Blankenship and Eric Thorne. We had a lot of special music was well. Those singing for the revival were Beverly Thomas Lee and friends, Barbara Hargus and Jerry Rader, Rhonda Rose and Sandy Walton, Ruthie Davis, Michelle Slavens, Nikki Skaggs, Earney Smith, the Cunningham Trio (Ladona Roe, Evelyn Cunningham and Lynette Cunningham Blanks) and Joe Blankenship.
On Sunday morning, Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the welcome, and Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes, who were Michael and Lynn Diehl's grandchildren. Reagan Inman opened the service in prayer.
We signed Thanksgiving cards for those who live out of state.
Special music was provided by Michelle Slavens and Nikki Skaggs. Pastor Inman led the song service, and Jean Grisham played the piano. B Dobrick had children's church.
Everyone is invited to attend our community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. We look forward to hosting this meal each year for everyone.
We are still collecting food for the annual thrift store food competition. This is where one side of the church challenges the other side of the church to who can bring in the most food for our pantry. The losing side always fixes dinner for the winning side. It is always so much fun!
A special thank you is issued to everyone who helped with the funeral dinner at the church for the Lena Stacey family.
We continue to collect blankets for the hospital. This is something that we do each year in memory of Cindy Claxton's daughter.
Our morning ushers were Tim Slavens, Steve Swartout, Don Hartwell and Kevin Hill. Butch received the offering.
Pastor Inman presented baptism certificates to Freda Crates and Samuel Johnston.
Pastor Inman introduced Eric Thorne, who he grew up with at the Dogwood Church of the Nazarene. Eric has been preaching for a couple of years now and lives in Springfield. He attends the Seymour Church of the Nazarene. He delivered a good message on keeping focused on God. He used numerous scripture references and gave an altar call that several responded to. Jean played the altar hymn.
Following prayer requests, which included Jerry Letterman, Ed and Deborah Bucy, the Lena Stacey family, Leo Kootz, Sam and Deena Johnston’s friend, Clarence and Carol Larimore, Nina Shelby, Kolenda Carmen, Laurie Ford, Don Brown, Evelyn Hampton's family in the loss of her sister (Margie), Jeanette Alcorn in her upcoming shoulder operation and several others.
Kevin Hill dismissed the service in prayer and remembered all of our prayer requests.
Following morning worship service, the choir practiced on the Christmas Cantata and the children on the Christmas program.
Next Sunday, we will have Zuzu’s House Sunday, and we will be kicking off our silver bell campaign.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Nov. 17 was the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Malachi 3:19-20 — As the liturgical year nears its end, the readings highlight the Last Judgment and foreshadow Christ’s coming.
Psalm — The Lord comes to rule the Earth with justice. 2 Thessalonians 3:7-12 — Apparently led astray by “false prophets,” some of the Thessalonians had concluded that they already were saved and were thus free to rest on their laurels. Luke 21:5-19 — Late in Luke’s Gospel, Jesus waxes eschatological and foretells natural and human disasters. His followers are to be vigilant, but they also need not fear, because Jesus will protect them: “Not a hair on your head will be destroyed”.
Let us pray for one another. Happy Thanksgiving. Our Marshfield Ministerial Alliance invites all to a Community Thanksgiving gathering at Holy Trinity at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Remington rang the bell to start Sunday morning worship at Mission Home. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Denny Jones.
Announcements included Men’s Fellowship Night on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., the regular backpack collection on Dec. 1, a business meeting on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., our holiday dinner on Dec. 8 after morning worship, and the Christmas Program on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Donna and Remington Floyd. Alan led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Matthew 14:13-21 as the text. At the close of the service, we gathered and had special prayer over the shoeboxes we had packed for Operation Christmas Child. Jan Jones led in prayer.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Ellis Floyd on Nov. 21.
Plans: We all make them. Right now many of us are trying to plan for the holidays. The 2020 calendars are out and many are planning for next year. It is good to plan for tomorrow, but don’t miss out on today. And remember, the most important plan is the one you make for eternity.
Have a blessed week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“The Lily of the Valley” was the opening song for Sunday school. Prayer was led by Angela Milligan. There were many on the prayer chain, including Edwina Ragsdale, Orb Underwood, Angela Milligan’s daughter in South Carolina, her grandson, A.J., Bary Franklin, Christy Davenport, Tom Rost, Millie Johnson, Robert Bechtel, little Sam Miller, Michelle Yeager, Linda Cheever, Richard Cook and Nancy McGehee.
Josephine Rost had the call to worship, “Whatever We Do,” taken from Proverbs 16:1-9. The text centered on “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” A thank-you card was read from the Eugene Underwood family.
Clint Young led the adults in “Faith That Is Focused,” taken from I Peter 1, keeping up with our spiritual armor. Diane Davenport sang “He Touched Me” as a special. The pastor read scripture from Matthew 28 before communion was served. The morning sermon was from Hebrews 13, about “Letting Our Guard Down.” We are to live honorably in everything we do.
For evening service, the message was from Jude. The pastor spoke about how ungodly people have sometimes wormed their way into our lives and also our churches, and bring about their own destruction.
A big thank-you goes out this week to Christy Davenport. She has finished the church directory and also has finalized the Secret Sisters pen pals for the ladies of the church.
Coming events: Bible study, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Christmas caroling, Saturday, Dec. 7, at both nursing homes, followed with wrapping gifts for needy children and the fellowship supper.
Thought for the week: “A little smile adds a great deal to your face value.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
In every age men seek proof for life beyond the grave. Some point to the dying leaves of autumn and to the tender shoots of springtime as indication that there is life beyond the tomb.
But, when the cold fingers of death tap on one’s shoulder, there will be no comfort in the fact that November is the time of falling leaves and April the season when lilies bloom. In that moment nothing will comfort the anxious heart except the sight of our Savior, triumphant in the skies, the seal of victory over death in his nail-pierced hands and the shout of assurance on his lips: “Because I live, you also will live” (John 14:19).
His victory over death is the pledge of the resurrection to life eternal. His empty tomb proclaims that one day our graves shall be empty, too, for “Christ is the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15:20). The first pickings of fruit are the pledge of more to follow.
Therefore, I believe in the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting, as Jesus explained it in Sunday’s lesson (Luke 20:27-38) and as the church has confessed it throughout time in the Apostles’ Creed.
To learn more about it and other Biblical teachings, we invite you to join us for an adult Bible Information Course beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, 300 E. Washington St. And on Wednesday, Nov. 27, we hold Thanksgiving Eve worship at 7 p.m.
The Perfect Law of Liberty: A Series
By Jerry Brumbaugh
Liberty is God’s greatest gift; love is a choice.
Deuteronomy 30:19 (all verses are KJV): “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life.”
Genesis 3:17: “Hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it.”
Genesis proves liberty was granted to Adam and Eve by God.
Leviticus 25:10: [The Lord speaking] “And proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.”
Jeremiah 34:8-17: “From the Lord, And ye were now turned, and had done right in my sight, in proclaiming liberty every man to his neighbor.”
Romans 8:21: “Into the glorious liberty of the children of God.”
1 Corinthians 8:9: “But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumbling-block to them that are weak.”
2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Galatians 5:1: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free.”
James 1:25: “But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.”
James 2:12: “And do so, as they that shall be judged by the law of liberty.”
Pleasant Hill
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our Sunday services with “10,000 Reasons.” The responsive reading was Psalm 98. The morning scriptures were Malachi 4:1-2a and Luke 21:5-19, and the title of Brother Wally's message was “Do Not Be Deceived.”
Brooke Hyder and Josh Letterman took up the morning offering. Bible study groups will not meet on Wednesday evening. Instead we will have our congregational Thanksgiving celebration at 6:30 p.m.. The turkey will be furnished. Bring a favorite side dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, Dr Charles Mahaffey, Betty Gardner, Russell Marlin, Hue Parnell, Carm Cleir, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Clella Estep, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Sue and Josh Kincannon, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
A special thank you goes out in appreciation to Tyler Hooker as he leads our choir in rejoicing songs of praise and worship to almighty God. We lift up our voices in faithfulness, leaning on the everlasting arms while standing on the promises of God. Joy overwhelms our hearts as each word touches our lives.
Another special appreciation goes out to Pastor Winston Burton as he displays sermons for better understanding of God’s word. Everyone is grateful for his frequent visits while they are in the hospital or before one’s surgeries. Oh, we must not forget the delicate taste of carefully picking special flowers to brighten our days. For a short person there is a tall order as he dedicates every day to serving our Lord.
Winston’s theme from 2 Kings 4:1-7 began about a woman who lost her husband causing crisis in her life. No matter how hard times feel upon her she place her full faith in God. You may say she was a walking spiritual breakdown. How many of us fall into this situation? God is able to give us more than we can imagine if we give him the opportunity, Winston added. We need to exercise our faith by our actions. Abundantly pray to God for what’s on your heart, keeping a close relationship. Share his words with others to brighten their lives. Grow only in God’s likeness and not of the world. The time of salvation is now; don’t delay this unique life you could have. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
“Like the days of a tree will be the days of my people.” Hershel led the Sunday school lesson, “Faith That is Focused.” Live as alert, pure and loving children of God. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Betty and Ginny.
We will be preparing for the Advent season. Pastor Michael’s sermon this week was from Psalm 47 and the Acts 1:12-14.
We are still collecting cereal through the month of November for the Food Pantry in Niangua. We will be purchasing our Thanksgiving meals for the school this week and distribute them on Friday to the school.
We had a good spread of food and family fellowship for our fellowship dinner today and surprised Pastor Michael with our traditional “Thanksgiving” shower of appreciation. Remember those on our prayer list. God bless.
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
Happy holidays! It’s an exiting time, the hap-happiest time of the year! Christmas candy, cookies and fudge, oh my! And presents, oh the presents! But the excitement of this season should never overshadow those who are less fortunate or find themselves in situations/circumstances beyond their control.
For example, many people work long hours during the holidays — like the men and women in the military who are far away from home, or others living alone in nursing homes, or worse yet, on the streets! The loss of family members or friends during this time, past or present, can be devastating. Sickness, disease, divorce, family dysfunction and abuses all take their toll on lives. But here’s the good news! There is still hope. There is still peace. There is still joy, and there is still love!
Speaking to a multitude of people searching for just a ray of hope, Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” — Matthew 11-28-30.
Today, we are living in an even darker world, but Jesus’ words continue to ring with hope, peace, joy and love. I pray this holiday season will be the hap-happiest for you and your loved ones! May the Lord give you “rest for your souls”! In closing, be a blessing to those less fortunate this holiday season and he will bless you!
