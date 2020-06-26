Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Happy Father’s Day to all dads! Sunday’s service began with a warm welcome from our pastor, and it was a good day to be in God’s house. Everyone sang “Glad Reunion Day” led by Jeremy and Martha with Rick accompanying.
The prayer list was read for Sandra Dill, Denise Pridemoor, Shirley Sell, Laurel VanBuskirk, Sharon Vestal, our country and its leaders, men and women in service and their families, the unsaved and all past requests. Herald Lee prayed. All sang “What a Day That Will Be” and “This World Is Not My Home,” and everyone gave a welcoming wave to each other.
Announcements: Sunday school starts back this week at 10 a.m. and worship at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, with Wednesday Bible study and youth at 7 p.m. There is no Sunday evening service yet, nor Sunday morning breakfast. The Easter egg hunt (finally) will be this week during the Sunday morning service.
Our church is honored to do the backpack program for all Niangua third grade and part of the second grade.
Sister Lesley recognized all the fathers for Father’s Day, and gift cards were presented to Ernie Foreman for being the oldest father present, and to Jeremy Everett for being the youngest. Billy Hayes had the most children present, and Sammy Massie traveled the farthest.
Specials were “Dad’s Hands” by Jeremy; “Because He Lives” by Linda Cox, Jerry, Clint and Brother Bill; “Mansion Over the Hilltop” by Wade with Jeremy and also a reading by Herald Lee. Brother Bill had an inspiring message taken from Acts 13:22, “David, A Man After God’s Own Heart,” with other scripture in 1 and 2 Samuel, Ephesians 6:4 and references from Genesis. The closing hymn was “I Must Tell Jesus,” and Martha closed in prayer. Have a great week and may God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
“Choosing God,” Part 1: All through the Bible, God shows that rather than forcing people to do what he wants, he allows them to choose. This results in a lot of evil choices being made that sometimes have very severe consequences. But it also makes sure that those who choose to follow God are genuine because of the sacrifices that following God demands.
Those who follow God are adopted children who will inherit all the joy, rest, fulfillment and reward of heaven. They discover that following God’s guidance from the Bible results in a life filled with a lot more love, joy, peace and fulfillment than they would have had endlessly and blindly following their own desires and passions.
God set the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil in the midst of the garden where Eve and Adam had easy access to it. God didn’t build a fence around it; he didn’t hide it in the corner with heavy vegetation protecting it. The choice to sin by eating from it was always there. Before Cain murdered his brother, God warned him that he must rule over the temptation to sin, then allowed him to make his own choice. When he chose to murder Abel, God had a reward in paradise ready for Abel, turning the evil that Cain did into a blessing for righteous Abel.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! “The heavens will praise your wonders, O Lord; your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints” — Psalm 89:5.
You cannot predict tomorrow. You cannot fully prepare for all of its contingencies. You cannot fully provide for all you’ll need in your future. God not only can; he already has! God is never caught off guard. He is never taken by surprise. He never comes up short. So you do not have to live with anxiety about the future. The peace-filled heart is the one that recognizes “My times are in his hands.”
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Sunday was filled with so much activity in Elkland. We gathered for worship with 85 in attendance. It was so nice to see the front yard of the church all set up for the wedding ceremony that took place immediately after church.
As we gathered for worship, Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes, who were his three grandchildren: Brooks Longwell, Whit Longwell and Jackson Inman. Tom Robinson opened the service in prayer. Libby Morgan taught the adult Sunday school class through Facebook Live on the church prayer chain. Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the morning welcome.
David Hartwell led our song service with Jean Grisham on the piano and Tommy Smith, Libby Morgan and Tom Robinson on guitar. Brett Dudenhoeffer played the fiddle. Special music was provided by Sunny Fuller, who played her flute. She was accompanied by Tom and Jean. They played “What a Day That Will Be.” Later in the service, Luke Bryant and Dylon Leed provided a special as well.
Kaelen Dare (one of our high school graduates) was presented with a Bible as a gift from her church family. We are so proud of her!
We honored all of the fathers present with a round of applause. The oldest father present was Lynn Grisham and the youngest, Robbie Letterman. There were several birthdays, and I am sorry that I missed them all.
Butch Alcorn and Larry Hampton served as our morning ushers. Larry prayed over the offering.
Pastor Inman preached from Proverbs 22:6, and the message was about how to be a good father. Jean played the altar call hymn.
We closed by listing off the many prayer needs, and Butch dismissed the service. Following the service we were all honored to attend the nuptials of Ruthie Davis and Bob Letterman in the front yard of the church. We are so happy for both of them! Ruthie is a charter member of our church.
Following the wedding ceremony, everyone gathered at the Niangua River (where we always hold our baptism services) and watched as Bob Letterman (the groom), Rick Crank and Missy Crank were all baptized. Pastor Inman said it was the first time that he had officiated a wedding and then baptized the groom. It was wonderful, and many attended!
Thank you to everyone who taped these three services on Facebook Live for the prayer chain. This allows the whole church to enjoy in the midst of this pandemic, when some are still uncomfortable to venture far from home.
Please remember to pray for Pauline Allen from our church family who is in the hospital recovering from a major operation. We also ask you to continue to lift up Tex Harmel, Clarence Larimore, Harvey Fuller, Sara Doiron, Donnie Crawford, Dave Dancey, George Williams, Diane Witte, those from our church in the nursing homes (Pat Dugan and Helen Jackson), Sandy Walton in the recent loss of her nephew, the Ron Firestone family, those with unspoken requests and many others.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Hope everyone cherished Father’s Day by remembering their dads, both present and those whom have passed on. Dads, hold on to God’s statutes and lead by example. Lead your family in the way they should go. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it” — Proverbs 22:6.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., everyone is gathering to fold vacation Bible school flyers. On Sunday, Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, will be the ice cream social at 7 p.m. to kick off VBS. VBS will run July 6-10, with family night on the 12th.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Look and Live” was sung to begin morning services. Diane Davenport led in prayer. Among those on the prayer list included Donnie Crawford, Robert Carroll, Diane Robertson’s son Jason, John Lawless, Scott Maneer and many others unnamed.
Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship continuing about “wisdom,” taken from Psalm 23. Clint Young had the adult lesson on “Receive Wisdom’s Gifts.”
For worship service, Diane Davenport played her guitar and sang “In a Little While,” a song she had written, and Gary Davenport sang “Love the People That God Gives You.” The pastor’s message explained that the blood of the lamb will save you if it is applied to the door post of your life. It was good to have Dwaine Becker back in services after having back surgery.
In the evening service, after the singing, the group celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary of Tom and Robin Rost.
Vacation Bible school will be this week, Wednesday through Friday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Parents and visitors are welcome to attend the program at 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Hot dogs and the trimmings will be served following the program.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Well, it was a beautiful Father’s Day. We honored the fathers and mothers both today, since we were not going to church in person on Mother’s Day. The oldest father was David Smikle, and the youngest father was Craig Replogle. The oldest mother was Connie Byrd, and the youngest mother was Lacey Replogle.
The opening song was “I Stand Amazed.” Brother Wally’s message was “Proclaim the Vicory,” with scripture from Revelation 12:7-11 and Matthew 10:25-27, 32-33. Kevin Stacey led the worship service. Happy birthday to Landry Replogle and James Koster.
Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Please be in prayer for Fred Replogle, Janice Smikle, Brother Wally, John Marlin, the Ayub Mugabi family in Uganda, Dale Day, Gary Turner, George Jones, Hamilton Lancaster, Madge Kennemer, Stepanie Stasiak, Jack Ekiert, Mary Willis, Gary Morse, Pat Smikle, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Linda Lloyd, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden and our country.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
It’s great to be back in our newly redecorated auditorium! Pastor Winston addressed everyone who served on the decorating committee, those who did the work and those who helped.
Remember no participation is too large or small in the eyes of God. It’s amazing what reconstruction can do. We had recognition of our fathers with a couple of poems by Winston and special gifts for our great dads. Above all we gave thanks and honor to our heavenly father.
Tyler Hooker presented songs glorifying the name of our God. Winston’s spiritual thought of a good father came from Billy Graham, who said that a father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.
Winston’s message from Genesis 25:24-28 talked about Isaac blessing his sons. Even though Isaac couldn’t see his sons, he still knew the difference. We find this to be true in our own lives of having children. Each one is special in his or her own way. As parents it up to us to be cautious of how we treat them. Jesus loves children and wants them to grow feeling good about themselves. Harsh words of discouragement can easily deter them from living a godly life.
Winston added four steps to gain a strong relationship: a meaningful touch, a spoken message of affection and love, assurance of their value and icturing a glorious future. Our children may not do what we want; however, continue to pray for and with them. God has a divine plan for all. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Greetings! For this third Sunday after Pentecost, our hymns were (my favorite) “What a Friend We Have In Jesus,” “On Eagles’ Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” The Old Testament reading was Jeremiah 20:7-13, the epistle was Romans 6:12-23 and the Gospel reading was Matthew 10:5a, 21-33.
Jeremiah was a lonely man. His only friend was his scribe. All his friends had deserted him, and why was this? Jeremiah was preaching the word of God. His former friends did not like that for they did not want to hear it. They wanted to live as they pleased, and the word of God made them feel guilty, for they were not living a godly life.
Jeremiah had not wanted to preach the word of God, but when he did not, it preyed on his body and soul. He continued preaching the word of God.
“In the beginning was the word and the word was God.” God created everything, and God is always with us whether we want him there or not. We shouldn’t be hesitant or ashamed to hold up the Bible and proclaim God’s word. We shouldn’t be afraid to tell the miracles we have witnessed or what God has done for us. We were once slaves to sin, but Christ has broken this bondage through his suffering and death on the cross and set us free. So many do not know this. Jeremiah continued preaching God’s word until he died. Shouldn’t we be serving God in this way, too?
