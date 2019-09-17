Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
It was another great Sabbath day, as services began with singing “Power In The Blood.” The children went to their classes and Rex prayed as the adult class began. The lesson was “A Model In Ministry,” taken from 1 Thessalonians 2:1-10. Pat led in prayer for understanding and Jerry led the study.
As the worship hour began, Martha and Rick played several beautiful songs as Richard welcomed those arriving. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Carey Gilmore and Shirley Hargus as they gave their offering. Brother Bill and Lesley were honored for 32 years of marriage.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone and read the prayer list for Barbara Walker, Ernie Foreman, Jim Randolph, Sharon Carroll, Lisa Plunkett Martin, Girl from Chadwick, Sharon Hill, Kevin Johnson, Elsie Curtis, Louise McNabb, Sharon Vestal and all the many others on our list, Herald Lee led in prayer for all the needs.
We observed “Bring a Friend Day,” and the visitors were recognized and welcomed. Coming events: Revival at Mount Zion Cuba, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-20, and association vote and youth, 7 p.m. today.
Specials were by a group of kids from Fred and Pam’s class, Wade and Jeremy, Bobby Atkison and Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed and had an excellent message pertaining to “Friends,” taken from John 15:9-17 and Proverbs 18:24. The song of invitation was “I Must Tell Jesus,” and several went forward and prayers were made. Wayne Young dismissed in prayer.
Specials in the evening were by Martha, Jerry, Lesley with McKayla and Ashleigh and Herald Lee, with several testimonies and a message on Job’s friends from Job 2:11-13. Shirley H. closed in prayer. God bless you.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
The New Covenant: During the Last Supper, Jesus said (Matthew 26:28), “For this is my blood of the New Covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.” This shows that the Lord’s death brought in a New Covenant. Most agree that Christians are not justified by the works of the Old Law (given under the Old Covenant) (Galatians 2:16). But it is also important to recognize that none of the Old Law is binding: Galatians 3:10 says, “For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse; for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who does not continue in all things which are written in the Book of the Law, to do them.’"
If any of the Old Law is binding, then all of it is binding. Read Galatians 3:15-25. Notice Hebrews 8:12-13, “’For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their lawless deeds I will remember no more.’ In that he says, ‘a New Covenant,’ he has made the first obsolete. Now what is becoming obsolete and growing old is ready to vanish away.” Here the New Testament quotes from prophecies in the Old Testament — it was God’s plan all along to supersede the Old Covenant when his son Christ came.
Christians are not to be dual citizens of two covenants, but under Christ and the New Covenant, which is what we claim to be loyal to when we partake of the Lord’s Supper. Galatians 3:27 states, “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (not the Law of Moses).
If you are looking for a church that sticks with Bible teaching and is under the authority of Christ’s New Covenant, check out our info in the church directory here in the paper. We are always happy to study scripture further with those seeking the truth.
Also, everyone is welcome at the Refuting Evolution class Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of Central Bank. God bless.
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Proverbs 3:5-6 — Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
The older I get, it seems the less I know. When I was in my teens, I thought I knew everything, and I do mean everything. As I got older, I began to realize I just wasn’t as smart as I had once thought, but to be honest it wasn’t until I reached the half century mark that I found the secret to a happy life. I bet this got your attention. Did she just discover the fountain of youth? Maybe a gold mine? What, pray tell, is the secret to true happiness?
Well, here, goes: The secret is understanding that you are not all that. You are not the smartest person in the world, you are not the best looking or the richest, for that matter, but … we have an amazing, awesome God who has wonderful things in store for us if we will just listen to him and submit to his ways.
Knowing what the Bible says about doing things your own way and actually following what God says are different. I always thought knowing was what was important, but the old saying — “When life gets tough, then get tougher” — is not the answer. The real answer is when life gets tough, get on your knees.
Realize, too, that when you are on your knees, you are not bowing out of being weak but out of being smart enough to know who has the real answers. I was talking to a man this week, and I told him this secret. He asked me if I had learned anything, and I told him that yes, I know who to listen to and the messes I make out of things when I act out of fear. Fear is a mighty enemy but I told him that I learned a lesson and I pray I will never catch myself acting out of fear but only out of trust for the almighty who loves me so very much.
Have a good week, everyone, and remember, God said do not fear at least 365 times in his word — once for each day — so maybe we should take heed. God is stronger than our fear every time, and he loves us!
Have a good week, everyone, and as always, God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us!
If you truly believe you are associated with God who reveals himself to you, guides you daily, protects you always, gives you strength and power to make it through every day with hope and courage, and imparts to you joy and contentment, how can you have a poor self-image? The almighty, awesome God of the universe is your heavenly father! He is not only your creator but also your sustainer, provider, protector and lover of your soul forever. You are his child, and you will live with him forever.
How can poor self-image thrive in the face of such beliefs? “Whoever finds wisdom finds life, and obtains favor from the Lord” — Proverbs 8:35.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Sunday was a beautiful day for a baptism service, and we all enjoyed joining together at the Niangua River after church. Congratulations to Amy Jones, Freda Crates and Samuel and Deena Johnston.
At worship, Pastor Inman gave the welcome and Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes: Jackson Inman, Christopher King and Evie King. Earney Smith opened the service in prayer.
Butch reminded everyone that the Rex Diehl Trail Ride is scheduled for Oct. 5 beginning at 9:30 a.m. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Sherry Zwally and Amy Jones.
Pastor Inman led the song service with Regetta Long playing the piano. Earney Smith played the bass and Tom Robinson the guitar. Special music was provided by Michelle Slavens, and I read a poem.
Our morning ushers were Don Hartwell, Tim Slavens, Orion Peterson and Kevin Hill. Quintin Bridges received the offering.
Pastor Inman preached from Isaiah 43 about God moving in our lives. Terry Long dismissed the service in prayer.
Let us continue to pray for Clarence Larimore, Josh Brown, Bob Letterman, Rita Layman, Orion Peterson’s leg, Orion’s grandma, Eli Burkholder, Justin and Kyra Newberry, Jean Grisham, Scott Smith’s mom and brother (Kenny), Sandy Walton’s brother, Ken Cooksey, the Baker family, Gene and Lola Belle Underwood and many other neighbors and friends.
Friday, several ladies of the church came together to celebrate Sherry Zwally. She is such a special lady to our church and has had a rough year, not to mention her birthday was Monday. Pastor Inman hosted our group for a surprise day.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 15 was the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Exodus 32:7-11, 13-14 — On the mountaintop God reveals to Moses his intention to let his wrath blaze up and consume the people below for their idolatry. Moses intercedes for them, and God relents. Psalm 51 — I will rise and go to my father. 1 Timothy 1:12-17 — Paul celebrates and praises the generosity of God’s mercy and grace to him, the “foremost” of sinners. Luke 15:1-32 — The three “lost” parables underscore the unfathomable love that God has for us — sinful and undeserving as we are.
Coming up: Oct. 4, Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Holy Trinity Hall; Oct. 16-19, Parish Council of Catholic Women rummage sale, Holy Trinity Hall; Oct. 25, Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Holy Trinity Hall.
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Celebrating 119 years, our homecoming was celebrated Sunday! Brother McIntosh brought a great message on some of the homecomings from the Bible. Where will your personal eternal homecoming be?
Today at 7 p.m. will be our business meeting. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m..and worship services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Have a blessed week.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Bill Gintz rang the bell. He said it was the first time he had rung the Mission Home bell.
Announcements included the Cottage Prayer meeting, to be held at Jeff and Amber McIntosh’s home on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. It is a special time of prayer for our revival.
We will have a singing and supper at the church Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Everybody is welcome.
Our revival begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. It will also be nightly Sept. 22-25 at 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Bill Dudley. Please come and bring a friend, or two.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. Gaye Chastain gave a presentation on Missouri Missions. We are collecting the Rheubin L. South Missions offering through the month of September.
I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Alan Garton and Bob Fryman.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using Exodus 3:1-12 as the text. He emphasized that every person is special to God and has a purpose.
Birthday wishes go out to Cel-Ann Brinkley on Sept. 18 and to Brandy Wilson on Sept. 24.
Have a good week. We would love to see you at our singing and supper, and also at our revival. Please keep us in prayer as we strive to do God’s work and his will.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Mansion Over the Hilltop” began Sunday morning services at Mount Sinai. Prayer requests were for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Robin Rost, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Dale Prock, Angela and Jerry Milligan’s little grandson Austin, Lane Dunn, Karen Blazer’s mother, Nancy McGehee and Carol Cantrell.
Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship “A Reason to Sing” from Psalms 121:4. Phillip also had the adult lesson, “Faithful During Uncertainty.”
For worship service, Josephine Rost had her class on stage, and they each told about their lesson on Noah’s Ark, as well as a card they had made for their grandparents about Grandparents Day. The Davenports had a special, “Beulah Land.” The message, by Pastor Davenport, was “Jesus Is Our High Priest.” He stressed how God is the source of eternal salvation for all those who obey him.
For evening services, specials were by the kids singing two songs, and also by the Davenports. The evening message was “Wisdom and Discipline.” Everyone welcomed back Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood. It was announced that Wednesday night Bible study will be from Proverbs. Time will be 6:30 p.m.
Thought for the week: “We are to stop and listen to God and wait for his marching orders.” Have a good week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
Think about heaven’s door. In Sunday’s lesson Jesus said, “Strive to enter through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able” (Luke 13:24). Very plainly, Jesus tells us that many people will not go through the door to heaven.
That surprises some because people want to think that everyone should get to go to heaven. God wants that, but not everyone will. Why won’t they get through the door? Very simply, they don’t come through Jesus. He is the way, the only way; he is the door, the narrow door through which a person must go because he is the only savior from sin.
“I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” he said (John 14:6). As the Good Shepherd, he added, “Truly I tell you: I am the door for the sheep. … Whoever enters through me will be saved” (John 10:7). And again the Bible says, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Recently, some churches in convention denied this, indicating that all world religions find their way to God. Don’t believe it. God is clear. There is but one door, one way to him. It goes through Christ, the savior, and by faith in him. Strive to enter the way which God has so graciously opened.
Pleasant Hill
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services Sunday with “Fear is a Liar.” The responsive reading was Psalm 23. The morning scriptures were Acts 2:38-41 and Matthew 3:13-17. Brother Wally’s message was “Repent and Be Baptized.”
It was very nice to have so many at church. Thanks to the Seymour United Methodist Church for joining our congregation with the baptismal service following church. Brooke Hyder and Bentley Replogle took up the morning offering. Special music was “Glorious Day.” We sang “Happy Birthday” to Josh and Drake Letterman and Lorinda Biggers. Bible study groups meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Dinner this week will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Jorden Stacey, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Becky Gann, Pat Smikle, Liz Palmer, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Teena Booth, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Joe Arthur, Layne Dunn, Gary Morse, Danny Jones, Larry Curran, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Carlee Jones, Jeff Korkinmeyer, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Debbie Genetti, Jimmy Stater, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist Church
By Betty Lou Tutor
When you’re down and feel all alone and need a helping hand, then cry out to Jesus to lift those heavy burdens away.
The power of prayer is immeasurable and costs you nothing. Are you thankful for God sending his son to free us and forgive our sins? Placing God first into everything you do will strengthen your hearts and minds to face all trials. Lift up your voice to praise and worship, glorifying our heavenly father for this precious love.
Pastor Winston’s theme Sunday came from Genesis 43. After viewing the life of Joseph, we learn of his dedication to God. If you read about his trials with his brothers, you find a bond of faith with the Lord. Joseph showed no anger towards his brothers for what they did to him. This forgiving life showed how God can take pain and turn it into gain. Pastor Winston added to look at yourselves as God sees you, and to examine your obedience, because today’s decisions determine who we will be tomorrow. Encourage others to improve themselves with the power of God. Our Lord will do his part if we do ours first. We will be faced with trials daily, so it’s vital we keep an open relationship with God.
As we count our blessings and praise God’s name in wondrous majesty, we receive a spiritual relaxation, filling our souls. Thank you, David Hiner, for “Fear Is a Liar” for the offertory praise. Don’t delay, throw open the door and let Jesus Christ into your life and experience God’s adventures. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
What a beautiful day Sunday was! It was hot, but a pleasant breeze, and a bit less humid — a true gift from God!
We opened with “The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want” and Psalm 119:169-176 as today’s Psalm. Our scriptures were Ezekiel 34:11-24, 1 Timothy 1:12-17 and Luke 15:1-10.
Saul set out to persecute and prosecute all those who followed Christ, but was transformed by God and his name became Paul. He joined the other Christ followers. In other words, he began hanging out with “those” people who associated with sinners and tax collectors instead of the “righteous.”
Do we often consider ourselves the “righteous” and look with disdain on homeless, tattooed, bikers, persons who dress or act different — “those” people? Yes, they are sinners in need of salvation that comes from God through Christ, but so are we who attend church regularly. All have sinned, and there is no such thing as a little sin. In God’s eyes, a lie is just as bad as murder. Each of can only come before God through faith that Christ died on the cross as the ultimate sacrifice for all of our sins. All who repent and believe will have life eternal with God.
Our works should be an outpouring of our faith. We should live it by treating others as we wish to be treated. We have opportunities every day to reach out to others — not because they are Christians, not because they are “pillars of the community,” not because we think they “deserve,” but because they, like us, need God’s mercy. Like us, they are sinners and we need to let our shepherd, Jesus Christ, lead us in faith to share hs message of mercy with all whom we meet.
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary defines the word “clutter”: to fill or cover with scattered or disordered things that impede movement or reduce effectiveness. Everyone experiences clutter in their life. It begins almost unnoticeably at first, and then it shows up a little here, a little there. Then, well, you know, it’s everywhere, right? We fail to recognize the point at which “clutter” entered our lives. Maybe it was always there, and we just didn't see it. It’s that way with “spiritual clutter” as well.
In Matthew 14:28-32, Peter saw “the wind was boisterous.” He didn’t recognize the wind as “clutter,” but it was there impeding his movement to his beloved Jesus. It was reducing his effectiveness for the Lord. And beginning to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!” When Peter’s focus was on the Lord Jesus, he was fine. But the moment he saw the wind (the “clutter”), his movement was impeded, and he began to sink.
There doesn't have to be spiritual clutter in our lives. If we keep our eyes open to “the way, the truth, and the life” found in John 14:6, our lives will be clear of those scattered and disordered things. Did Peter perish because of his clutter? Read the rest of those verses in Matthew.
In closing, my Dad told me years ago how he learned to swim. He said Grandpa picked him up and threw him in Spring River! When he came to the surface, he heard Grandpa holler, “Sink or swim, Billy Ray!" Dad said he swam for all he was worth!
You know, in today’s world, we need to be gook swimmers. We also need to get rid of the clutter that impedes our movement toward the Lord Jesus Christ. It’s a matter of life and death, you know? May God bless you abundantly this week.
