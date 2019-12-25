Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Church started with Shirley Hargus and Jeremy leading the music in Sunday school. Our lesson was “The Prophesied Messiah” from Isaiah 7:10-16, 9:27 and 11:1-2. Martha and Rick played music to open the worship hour.
Chris Curtis had a birthday, and Linda and Dennis Cox had an anniversary — congratulations. New on the prayer list are the Gerald Peterson family, Leroy and Linda Cook, the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, Angie Sauber, the Rose Ann (Randolph) Hightower family, Joyce Stevens, Pat Marcus, Shirley Hargus and Keith Massie; prayer was by Becky Letterman.
Announcements: Sunday at 6 p.m., we will have singing and refreshments. There will be no services Wednesday — merry Christmas. The Advent candle reading was by Elaine Arthur; Allysen Jameson read and lit the candles, and Judy Letterman closed Advent in prayer.
Specials were by Jeremy “The Christmas Guest” and Herald Lee Dill read “Christmas As I Know It.” Brother Bill read the Christmas story from Luke and Matthew, titled “The Plan of Salvation Begun with the Birth of Jesus.” It was a wonderful service. It was light in attendance with all the Christmas celebrations, but I know the Christmas program will make up for it. That evening the program was such a blessing. We could feel the spirit moving as we watched the kids readings, the singing and the pageant. Everyone received a big bag of candy and an orange. It was well attended, like always. God is good.
Have a blessed and merry Christmas. “God rewards those that diligently seek him,” according to Hebrews 11:6. God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
How can something that feels right be wrong? Unfortunately, the reason a thing feels right is often because you and I like it, rather than God’s word saying that he likes it. This means we are following our own feelings and desires rather than God’s.
The problem is, our desires lead toward temptation, not godliness (James 1:14). In “The Screwtape Letters” by C.S. Lewis, one devil writes to another on tempting a Christian: “Keep them watching their own minds and trying to produce feelings.” If we allow ourselves to replace sincere devotion to God and his word with feelings, the Devil will have easy work steering us away from pleasing our Lord.
Jeremiah 17:9 states, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” Since God clearly tells us we cannot trust the feelings of our hearts, how can we know what is true and pleasing to God? “Thy word is truth” —John 17:17. We have to check what we think against his word.
Matthew 7:21-23 states, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my father in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in your name, cast out demons in your name, and done many wonders in your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness!’” Jesus says not everyone who thinks they are faithful really are.
God says our hearts are deceitful because when we feel something, it seems true whether it is from God or not. Let us always examine ourselves (2 Corinthians 13:5) by the Scripture (Acts 17:11). That’s the only way we will be able to make the changes needed to draw closer to God! May you be able to enjoy time with friends and family over the holidays.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! We want to thank everyone who came to our Christmas program; we had a wonderful time! “There is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” — Luke 2:11.
When the shepherds found the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger, they found “a Savior who is Christ the Lord.” He came as a sin offering for mankind. He came as the savior, the fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies as the Messiah; but he came as Lord of heaven and Earth also.
Jesus Christ is the ruling, reigning, sovereign Lord over all. This season, don’t get caught up in the hustle and bustle, and remember the true reason for the season!
Have a merry Christmas. God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Dec. 22 was the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Family reflection: Isaiah 7:10-14 — King Ahvaz wavers in the politics of nations was well as in his faith. Yet Isaiah presents a prophetic message for that time and for all ages. “The virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel.” Psalm — Let the Lord enter; he is the king of glory.
Romans 1:1-7 — St. Paul, as salve of Jesus Christ and apostle, shares a summary of the Gospel he and all of us are called to share in our call to be holy.
Matthew 1:18-24 — This section of scripture follows the genealogy from Abraham to Jesus, the son of David. He is presented to us, in faith, both as ‘Son of God’ and ‘Son of Man’ … as Emmanuel, “God is with us,” a living, breathing sign of God’s love and protection, and a personal, undeniable sign of God’s commitment to his people, as well as a promise that he has seen our need and is ready to help if we turn to him (“Word Among Us,” Dec. 22).
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Today, all services are canceled so that we may celebrate the birth of Jesus with our families. Sunday services will be normal with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church will be having a New Year’s Eve Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks and your favorite game. Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m., there will be a men’s prayer breakfast.
Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift — 2 Corinthians 9:15.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Joy to the World” was sung to begin our morning services Sunday. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Ethan, 6-year-old grandson of Richard and Diane Robertson. Josephine Rost had the call to worship, reading “A Baby Boy.”
Many are on the prayer list, including the family of Robert Bechtel, Ron Firestone, Edwina Ragsdale, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Larry and Mary Harman, Joann Leavitt, Margie Davis, Orb Underwood, Nancy McGehee and Dale Prock.
For the worship hour, Gary McFarland read the communion message from John 6:51-58, “This is my body and my blood.” Josephine Rost had her young class give their memory verse and show the colors of Jesus. The Davenports sang “Precious Memories.” The message was “A Gift for Jesus.” Emphasis was on how we need the Holy Spirit to guide our lives.
The children presented their Christmas program Sunday evening. Several of the adults had specials also, and everyone spoke about some special Christmas in their lives.
Thought for the week: “Christmas is the celebration of the keeping of a promise — a saving promise.” Have a blessed holiday.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Leah Stacey
We opened our services Sunday morning with “Silent Night.” It was a beautiful day.
Kyle and Jorden Stacey lit the Advent candles and read the message. The responsive reading was Psalm 80. The scriptures were Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25. The morning message was “Ask a Sign of the Lord.” Bentley Replogle and Jorden Stacey took up the morning offering.
Bible study groups will not meet until Wednesday evening, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Please be in prayer for Carol Replogle, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Clella Estes, David Byrd, John and Patricia Carroll, Keith Heulan, Margie Davis, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Celia McCluan, Russell and Patsy Marlin, Hue Parnell, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist Church
By Betty Lou Tutor
A young couple traveling a long way ran into all kinds of danger as they went to pay their taxes. God sent a special gray mule that no one wanted to buy for Mary to ride. Joseph walked and protected his wife and unborn child through difficult situations.
When they arrived at the inn where everyone was staying, unfortunately no rooms were left for them. The owner, feeling sorry for Mary after seeing her with child, says the couple may sleep in the stables. This left Joseph and Mary with no choice, so they accepted.
The exact time or date doesn’t matter, what we are to be concerned about is the fact that Mary gave birth to our newborn king. He would change the world by a few simple words: Accept and follow me. This celebration of Christmas is all about rejoicing in his birth and sharing the love, hope, joy and peace that God shares with us.
This special child is the real reason for the season. I’m not sure where the gift-giving came from; however, it’s believed it became a tradition after the three wise men brought gifts to the messiah. At this time of the year we give gifts to others showing our love. We spend time with families and friends to make special memories.
We could feel the presence of the Holy Spirit Sunday as several performances of singing, music instruments, and reciting scriptures honored Jesus Christ during a candlelight service for our community. Merry Christmas to all. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
What a gorgeous December day Sunday was! More like spring or early autumn. God is good!
Susan Case, our choir director, and the Sanctuary Choir performed a Christmas musical titled “Peace Has Come.” It was very beautiful and told the Christmas story so well.
Just listening brought peace and joy into your heart and soul. The narrators were Jeremy Devoto and his daughter Keely. Soloists were Kara Ghan, Alyssa Faubion, Karen Rudolph and Mike Wutke. An added blessing was that two of our college students, Kailey Faubion and Richard Bertoldie, home for Christmas, were singing in the choir. The musical was dedicated to the memory of Don Krueger.
Adding to the feelings of joy and peace was the playing of “Coventry Carol” by the Glad Tidings Bell Choir during the gathering of the offering.
Following church, a gift bag was given to each person present as a reminder of God’s greatest gift.
Christmas Eve Service will be at 7 p.m. We invite you to join us to celebrate our savior’s birth. If you can’t, do take the time to read the Christmas story in Luke 2:1-20. We read it just before we open presents to remind us this is the reason for Christmas and that Jesus is the greatest present of all. With the angels, let us say, “Alleluia! Christ the savior is born!”
Merry Christmas, and may God bless each and every one!
