Black Oak
By PJ Cole
Sunday morning services opened with a medley of beautiful music by Martha at the piano and Rick on the bass.
Sunday being “Pastor Appreciation Day,” Jeremy had an inspiring reading for Bill and Lesley. They were presented with a card of appreciation and gift from the church along with many cards from the church families. We truly appreciate Pastor Bill and Lesley for their spiritual leadership and guidance.
Following announcements, “Happy Birthday” was sung to Allysen Jameson and Alice Garton.
Brother Bill welcomed the visitors with Bob Atkison leading in prayer for the many sick in our church as in our community. Special music was by Jeremy, “God on the Mountain”; Wade and Jeremy, “I Feel Like Traveling On”; and by three special little girls, Adalyn, Aubree and Haylee, singing “If You're Happy and You Know It.”
This weeks message was taken from Ephesians 4:20: “The changed life stems from the transformation that God works in us through the Gospel as we put off the old life and put on the new life in Christ.”
Guest speaker for the evening service from the Gideon was John and Jean Young.
This week at Black Oak, we will have Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m., and no youth will meet. On Sunday, Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., with morning worship at 10:50 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m.
Everyone is always welcomed at Black Oak. Please follow us on Facebook for more dates and times of upcoming events.
Brentwood Church of Chris
By Matt Hodge
Why does it matter whether we follow the Old Covenant that God had with Israel? Colossians 2:14 says, “… Having wiped out the handwriting of requirements that was against us, which was contrary to us. And he has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross.” Galatians 5:1-4 says, “…do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage. … if you become circumcised, Christ will profit you nothing. … You have become estranged from Christ, you who attempt to be justified by law; you have fallen from grace.”
From Mark 9:1, Acts 2:1-47 and Acts 8:12, we see the Kingdom of God, the church, being started. By Acts 15 the Church had spread far among the gentiles. (Please look up all verses referenced.)
As the new Christians transitioned from Judaism, many thought the Law of Moses and circumcision were still required in following Christ (Acts 15:5). The Holy Spirit revealed just four things from the Old Law for the non-Jewish Christians to keep (Acts 15:28-29), in addition to what they had already been taught about righteous living (which we can read in the rest of the New Testament). This is how the early Church came to recognize the Old Law as “growing old and ready to vanish away.”
Of course, as is warned about repeatedly in the New Testament, there were many false teachers, even in the beginning of the church. Some of them influenced church doctrine, and their influence is felt even today. This is why it is so important to stick with the scripture only and not be swayed by what humans have taught over the centuries.
Crossing Over Southern Baptist
By Carol Dudley
Matthew 24:36 — “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the son, but only the Father.”
I don’t know about you, but I love to have a schedule. I like to know exactly what needs to be done and how it should be done. Now, that being said, it in no way means that I am organized. I have a calendar and I make a list of everything that I need to accomplish on my day off, and I am so proud if I get to the end of the list and still have time for a nap. That is a good day!
There is a day coming when Jesus will return. I just pray that accepting Jesus as our Lord and savior has been checked off that extensive list. Jesus himself said that no one knows when that day will be, and no number of lists and check marks are going to help if you are not ready. Wouldn’t it be a shame if the very next thing on someone’s list were Jesus when time runs out?
I hate to say it, but I talked to a man one day who told me that he would accept Jesus as his Lord on his death bed but that he was just having too much fun sinning. That man is not promised the next breath, and yet he waits. Don’t wait! Jesus loves you, and Jesus died for you. Put Jesus on the top of your to-do list daily. Take a daily dose of Jesus, and all will be well.
Have a blessed week, everyone, and don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today. As always, God bless.
Hillside Christian
By Sheila Marlin
God is good. Come visit us at Hillside Christian Church.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month and we were able to recognize our three ministers with a small gift last Sunday. It is always a good time to say “Thank you” or “I appreciate you,” but make it a point to say it during this month. Ministry is a hard job sometimes, and our pastors love praise more than criticism any day of the week.
Matthew 5:14-16 says, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.
Remember, Hillside is gearing up for our annual free, community-wide Fall Funfest and would like to invite all children ages 2 years through fifth grade (and their families) to attend Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. We will have games, candy, a bungee run inflatable, a preschool-sized inflatable and free food available to enjoy. We are located at 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield. We will have the lights on for you!
All activities are indoors except the barrel train, weather permitting.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Oct. 13 was the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: 2 Kings 5:14-17 — Naaman has the misfortune to be a pagan and a leper. The Israelites ranked him at the bottom of their social ladder. Yet, Elisha, the Israelites’ prophet, cured him. 2 Timothy 2:8-13 —Timothy reminds readers that Jesus’ destiny is to be the destiny of believers if their faith stays strong. Luke 17:11-19 — Jesus makes the point to the chosen people that it is the Samaritan leper who returns to express his gratitude to Jesus for curing him, not those lepers who were Jews.
“It seems that God sometimes uses outsiders to shake up the people on the inside who may have grown complacent about their faith. … God can still use people on the periphery to open our eyes and give us a different perspective. … God just might have something important to show you through them” (“Word Among Us,” Oct. 13, 2019).
Coming events: Oct. 17-19 PCCW Rummage Sale, Holy Trinity Hall, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., $1 a bag. Oct. 25, Knights of Columbus Fish Fry for TLC, 5-7 p.m., Holy Trinity Hall.
Let us pray for one another.
Marshfield Assembly of God
By Angela Reid
Marshfield Assembly of God’s annual Harvest Fest will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is an indoor carnival-type event with games, inflatables, box maze, hayride, face-painting, hot dogs, popcorn and lots of candy!
The event is open to children ages 0-12 and their families. Admission is free and open to the public. Marshfield Assembly of God is located at 1538 W. Washington St., Marshfield.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. is a business meeting.
Saturday, we will take a trip to Hampton Corn Maze. Meet there at 5 p.m., and then the bonfire will be held at the church at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs, buns, s’mores and drinks will be provided. Bring a side or snack to share if you’d like.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday was a beautiful day. Morning worship began after Benjamin, Dani, Lucas and Tuff rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Bob McCormick and Tahlia Kuestersteffen. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Alan and Barbara Garton.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
Gaye Chastain showed a video and gave a presentation on Operation Christmas Child. Gaye then led the song service accompanied by Brenda at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Alan and Gary.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Ephesians 5:22-33. At the close of the service, Denny and Janice Jones, Bonnie Mason, Tuff Crawford and Lucas and Dani Hougardy came forward to unite with the church as members.
Jeff and Amber McIntosh were absent. Jeff preached at Good Spring Baptist Church. He will preach this Sunday at Mission Home.
Birthday wishes go out this week to C.H. Williams on Oct. 17 and to Laurel Bell on Oct. 21. I also want to wish our daughter, Patricia Throne, and my dad, Larry Vestal, a happy birthday on Oct. 18.
Get-well wishes go out to C.H. Williams. He is in the hospital and needs our prayers.
The Stanley Cup was in Springfield last weekend. It was on the news. I heard someone on television talking about how important it was to pass down the love of the sport to their children and grandchildren. If only people were that passionate about passing on the love of God and serving him.
Have a good week, and take some time to consider what, or who, you are passionate about.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” was sung to begin classes on Sunday, a beautiful day in the Ozarks. The call to worship was led by Phillip Ragsdale on “Faith and Helping Others.”
Prayers were offered for many, including Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Jennifer Hobbs’ mother Elaine, Christy Davenport’s mother, Richard Cook, the little Hyder child, Michelle Yeager, the Glenn family, Dale Prock, little A.J., Thelma Dudley, Karen Blazer’s mother Wanda and Nancy McGehee. Clint Young led the group in “Active Faith,” taken from I Kings 17.
Much good singing began the worship hour. Elijah Davenport sang “Sunshine” with the help of his mother, Emily. The communion message, by Gary McFarland, was “Being Strong: The Strength of His Flesh and Blood” taken from Matthew 7. Pastor Davenport’s message was “God Has a Plan for Us — A Plan for Good and Not for Disaster.”
For evening services, specials were by the children singing “If You’re Happy,” “King of the Jungle” and “Open the Eyes.” The Davenport family sang “The Lighthouse.” Robert and Zeb Hobbs were celebrating their birthdays, so the congregation sang to them. Pastor Davenport’s message was on the relationship between Cain and Abel — evil and righteousness.
Thought for the week: “Fear knocked at the door. Faith answered. No one was there.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
The story is told of a scrubwoman who one day was asked, “What work do you do for the Lord?” Her reply was simple and direct: “All of it,” she said. There was perhaps more good theology in those three words than in any other answer the woman could have given. All of her work, whatever it was, was being done for the Lord!
The Apostle Paul wrote, “And everything you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him …. Keep working at it with all your heart” (Colossians 3:17).
Everything we do as God’s redeemed people, even the smallest thing, is done in service to him who owns everything. Jesus said in Sunday’s lesson, “The person who is faithful with very little is also faithful with much. And the person who is unrighteous with very little is also unrighteous with much” (Luke 16:10). How are you doing with the little things from God? Are you managing well and being a good steward of everything he gives?
What motivates us is Christ giving his all for us on the cross that we might live at peace with God forevermore. As good stewards we carry out all things in love and thankfulness to him, knowing that we serve the Lord Christ who waits to welcome his faithful ones who believe in him into the eternal dwellings.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with “Fear is a Liar.” The responsive reading was Psalm 130. The morning scripture was Matthew 18:21-35 on “Forgiveness.” Kevin Stacey filled the pulpit for Brother Wally; he and Greg Thurman were attending Walk to Emmaus. Kyle and Kamron Stacey took up the morning offering. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be Mexican. Take a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for the family of Liz Palmer, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Gary Morse, Clella Estep, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Josh and Sue Kincannon, Jorden Stacey, Pat Smikle, Mary Pendergrass, Russell Marlin, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Journey to Bethlehem will be approaching soon. Get ready for the exciting attraction displayed by First Baptist Church. This is one event you won’t want to miss. It is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2-3.
Audience members revisit the steps Mary and Joseph took up to the birth of our Messiah. Come learn firsthand how the people in this day lived. We’ll have different booths set up bringing joy and fun to all ages. Dress to the temperature knowing how quickly it could change. Bring your families and join in with this reenactment of the virgin birth of Jesus Christ.
Our theme on how to handle Satan’s attacks presented by Pastor Winston Burton explains how to defend ourselves. We all know we cannot fight these battles alone. As humans our emotions tend to step in our way causing us to do things in a wrongly matter. This is what the evil one wants. Keep your emotions intact by allowing God to be in control. We are tested daily; however, we have the opportunity to grow in God’s presence. Take your focus off yourself when faced with a problem and ask, “What would God want me to do?”
Winston applied scriptures Psalms 5, Luke 22, Job 31, Psalms 37 and 2 Corinthians 1. Don’t allow the evil one to conquer you by using deception any way he can. God is your strength to overcome daily trials. Winston says that if you don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ, the time is now. Let Jesus come into your life. Thank you, Winston, for this inspiring message. God bless.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Niangua
By Tammy Wills
Judy led the Sunday school lesson, “Active Faith,” from 1 Kings 17:8-16. God brings hope in the hard times. Pastor Michal’s scripture reading was from Acts 1:6-8, on “Why the ‘Bless Me so that I May Be a Blessing’ Approach Is Exactly Wrong.” Count your blessings: Family, rain, food, light, friends, Jesus.
Donnie is home from the hospital. Hope he has a speedy recovery. Judy Picard’s husband Chuck is recovering well from surgery. Hershel was back to church this week, and he is slow but recovering well from his back surgery.
Our fellowship dinner will be Sunday. All are welcome to attend. Pastor Michal will be gone, and we will have a guest speaker. We are also planning to have a wiener roast the first of November.
Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
Healing. Some know they need healing, and some think they don’t. The truth is, everyone needs healing, be it physical, mental, emotional or spiritual.
Mark 10:46-52 tells us that Bartimaeus sat by the side of the Jericho Road begging for alms. He had been blind since birth, but his other senses were acute. He could sense something in the air that day. He could feel it on the ground beneath him, and he could hear it. Jesus, the son of David, was coming down the road with a multitude of people. The excitement building within Bartimaeus was so overwhelming that he cried out, “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me!” not once but several times.
So, Jesus stood still and commanded him to be called. Bartimaeus was physically blind, but his spirit knew Jesus could heal him. “Then they called the blind man, saying to him, ‘Be of good cheer. Rise, he is calling you.’ Jesus then asked, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ to which he answered, ‘Rabbi, that I may receive my sight.’”
Bartimaeus was a believer, and Jesus healed him that day. Give Luke 21:27-28 a read. The healer is coming down the road. God’s blessings to all.
