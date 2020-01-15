Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Matthew 7:21-23 is one of the most sobering passages for me. It shows that some think they are going to heaven but are not.
Jesus says, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my father in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in your name, cast out demons in your name, and done many wonders in your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness!’”
Notice Jesus’ emphasis in the first part about doing the will of the father. He goes on to show what he means with a parable about two men building their houses. One builds his house on a terrible foundation, sand. The other builds his on a solid rock foundation. Jesus said the solid foundation is hearing his teachings and doing them. The unstable foundation was hearing, but not doing the teachings. When the storms of life beat on that house it collapsed, “and great was its fall.” If you or I are like this, we, also, will hear, “I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness!”
We have to examine our actions and words, and even our thoughts to make sure they are following the will of God. Otherwise, we will be like the person in James 1:21-26 who looked in the mirror but didn’t fix the things that were wrong with his appearance.
May the Lord prosper your study of his word, and may we all be careful to fix the things in our lives that need to be more like the Bible tells us.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC wants you to come worship with us! “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all” — 1 John 1:5.
God is entirely goodness and truth, and those who follow God cannot also follow evil and falsehood. God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. To walk in the light is to walk transparently in the full exposure of his light allowing no darkness, no unrighteousness to go unchecked in our hearts and actions.
To walk in the light does not necessarily mean that we are perfect in our intentions or actions, but that when we miss the mark, we quickly look to the source where the glory of God is manifested. We now have nothing to hide. We are all sinners, but we are justified and accounted righteous through Christ. This is how we walk in the light, and thus walk in God who is light, for in him we live and have our being.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
We did not have church on Sunday, due to the winter weather. Therefore, I will report a few items from last week.
Last week, Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes, Larry and Evelyn Hampton. Jean Grisham played the prelude.
Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the welcome and Orion Peterson opened the service in prayer.
Special music was provided by Regetta Long, Linda Dickinson and Pastor Inman. They sang two songs.
Our church musicians, Jean, Tommy Smith and Tom Robinson on guitar and Earney Smith on bass, provided music for congregational singing. Pastor Inman led.
Bob Woodward taught the adult Sunday school class.
During announcements, Butch thanked everyone who assisted with Tom LeGault's funeral. We appreciated those who worked in the kitchen: Sherry Zwally, Diane Witte, Melissa Crank, Rose Robertello and Carolyn Moye. Tom is the husband of Araleigh Stone, who is a charter member of our church.
Our morning ushers were Larry Hampton (who offered the offertory prayer), Orion Peterson, Don Brown and Tim Slavens. Butch received the offering.
Reagan Inman and Hannah Slavens, team captains for the silver bell campaign for Zuzu’s House, spoke to their teams about how the bells are doing. Hannah’s side of the church is in the lead thus far.
Reagan Inman had children’s church. Thank you to Melissa Crank for taking down the Christmas decorations.
Pastor Inman preached from Psalm 27 about our attitude of worship. Jean played the piano as many responded to the altar call.
Remember that the wild game potluck will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, following morning worship service. Evelyn Hampton is the chairwoman.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Jan. 12 was the baptism of the Lord.
Family reflection: Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7 — This is Isaiah’s first of four “suffering servant poems” that are descriptions of Jesus’ role in our salvation.
Psalm 29: The Lord will bless his people with peace. Acts 10:34-38 — This is the third scene of a three-part presentation of a Divine Revelation to Peter, a Jew, who God instructs, “I should not call any person profane or unclean”.
Matthew 3:13-17 — Matthew presents Jesus’ first Gospel words to John the Baptizer, and these include “fulfill” and “righteousness”; these will be Matthew’s themes throughout his Gospel. “Ever since the day of his baptism, Jesus has been going out into the world. First he did it himself. Then he sent out Peter and Paul and the other apostles. And now he is sending you … you are God’s child, and he is pleased with you. He is asking you to ‘bring forth justice’ to the little corner of ‘the nations’ where you live — and he is with you to help you do it” (“The Word Among Us,” January 2020, page 33).
Let us pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“I’ll Be Listening” was sung to begin the services on a snowy, icy Sunday morning. Those mentioned on the prayer list included Edwina Ragsdale, Larry and Mary Harman, Richard Cook, Faye Ballard, Orb Underwood, Michelle Yeager, Debbie Bechtel, Ron Firestone, Karen Blazer’s family and the families of Bill Dyche and Wilma Jones.
Special music was by Diane Robertson singing “Whispering Hope.” Elijah Davenport sang “You Are My Sunshine,” and “Glad Reunion Day” was sung by Diane and Gary Davenport. Gary McFarland had the call to worship, “Believe in the Original,” taken from Matthew 24:23-27. The pastor’s message continued in Genesis 2, “The Creation and Purpose of Mankind.”
The evening message opened with singing and testimonies. The message was centered on “God’s Creation Knows Him.” Special music was several songs by the Davenports and Richard and Diane Robertson. Diane Davenport played the guitar and sang two songs she had written. Heath Davenport played his guitar and sang “Camp Meeting, Down the Sawdust Trail.”
An announcement was made of the Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 2. Everyone is to bring non-perishable items which will be given to the Webster County Pantry.
Thought for the week: “The great thing to remember is that, though our feelings come and go, his love for us does not.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
One day, almost 2000 years ago, the heavens were torn apart. God’s voice, which had been silent for some 400 years, spoke again, proclaiming, “This is my Son whom I love. In him I am well pleased!” The occasion was Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan River (Matthew 3:13-17).
For those who hear with ears of faith, it takes one back some 700 years before this, to the time of the Prophet Isaiah. Through him God said, “Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom I delight. I am placing my spirit on him” (Isaiah 42:1). God’s favor rests on Jesus.
To be sure there are many others, called God’s servant, who had his favor. There were Abraham, Moses, David, and Job. There was Isaiah and even a heathen king by the name of Cyrus, called the Lord’s anointed one. All of them had a special role and purpose to fulfill in God’s plan of salvation. But this prophecy is a precursor to the voice at the Jordan River.
“Here he is, my Servant.” In those words see God standing with his arm outstretched, pointing you to Jesus in the water saying: “This is the one, the savior. Don’t overlook him for my favor rests on him.” It was a great epiphany that ought to help us ponder even more the wonders of that child who was born in the manger at Christmas.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
With the ice and snow and slick roads, church was dismissed on Sunday. Hope everyone has a good week. The fellowship hall furnace has been replaced, and Bible study will meet Wednesday evening in the fellowship hall at 6:30 p.m.; the meal will be potluck.
Please be in prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, the family of Austin Sanders, Mark Gann, Kelly Lumley, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Clella Estes, Margie Davis, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Celia McCluan, Hue Parnell, Gary Morse, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
A special thank you goes out to Tyler Hooker as he presented songs glorifying God on Sunday. Our choir sang in perfect harmony as they lifted our spirits with their voices. The graceful tone of the musicians was heard as they played instruments rejoicing in how great God is.
Pastor Winston had us on the end of our pews as his topic was a surprise to all. First Winston told us a story about two sisters put into a concentration camp. The conditions were horrifying, full of fleas. The sisters had services teaching the Gospel. Guards wouldn’t interrupt their services because of the fleas. Before one sister passed away, she told the other one if she got released to tell everything that went on in the camp. Corrie was released because of an error. The others became sick so the guards decided to kill them all.
Winston concluded that in 2020 we are all going to have fleas. They could be spiritual, health or financial. We must place God first in our lives to help carry us through these scratchy situations. Flea bites test our obedience, sense of purpose, identities and our faith. The Almighty is our flea bomb, releasing us from infested trials.
We would like to take this time in appreciation to the police officers, firefighters, physicians and nurses, EMTs, military services and anyone else who fight to protect us no matter how many fleas we have. Remember, when a flea bites, it’s a privilege and honor to take it to the Lord. God bless.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
"And Elijah came to all the people and said, ‘How long will you falter between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal, follow him,’ but the people answered him not a word” (1 Kings 18:21). An opinion is a view, judgment or appraisal formed in the mind about a particular matter. The particular matter here involves the choice between God and Baal. It’s an epic showdown on Mount Carmel between God’s prophet, Elijah, and the 450 prophets of Baal. (Let’s get ready to rumble!)
The life of Elijah is recorded in the scriptures between 1 Kings 17 and 2 Kings 2, a must-read for all serious Bible students. Elijah’s question required an answer, “but the people answered him not a word.” That question requires an answer today. God’s people cannot remain silent any longer. The prophets of Baal are circling their altar, but God is on his throne and in control! Can I hear an amen?
In Matthew 13:10-17, Jesus answered his disciples’ question concerning his use of parables when speaking to the Pharisees. In verse 13, Jesus said, “Therefore, I speak to them in parables because seeing they do not see, and hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand.” Many today do not see, do not hear, nor do they understand because of their unbelief.
In closing, I encourage you to read and study God’s word. Spend time with the Lord every day in prayer seeking his leadership, guidance and direction. All questions will be answered. Sight, hearing and understanding will be given. Now may God's grace and peace accompany you through this journey of life. Blessings to all.
