Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday’s services began with everyone circling the altar to pray for the many needs of our brothers and sisters in Christ who were hospitalized this week and for all the others with various illnesses and needs as well.
The Sunday school lesson was titled “Leadership,” taken from Jeremiah 23:1-40; prayer was by Sammy Massie. Martha and Rick played as worship started, and the opening song was “Heavenly Sunlight” — so fitting for a beautiful day. Brother Bill welcomed everyone, and the prayer list was updated for Laura Colvard, the Dana Robertson family, the Roger Merrell family, Myrtle Terry, Shirley Sell, Barbara Walker and nephew, Lisa Martin, Wayne Young, Pat Henderson, Mike Letterman, Rex Vestal, Kourtney Everett, Scott Marlin, those with unspoken needs, the unsaved and all the others our Lord knows about; Bobby Atkison prayed for all those needs. Dennis Cox and Rex took up the offering, and Rex blessed it.
Wednesday’s Bible study will be in Revelations 1:1; that and youth will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at 9 a.m., men will meet at Grillo’s. Valentine party preparation will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the Valentine party itself will be 5 p.m. Sunday; there is a sign-up sheet.
Specials were by Wade, Jeremy and Martha. Brother Bill prayed and had a very good message titled “Commitment in the Work of Christ,” using scripture from Philippians 3, which was very powerful. “I Must Tell Jesus” was the closing song, and James Farr closed in prayer.
The evening service was well attended despite the Super Bowl. Alice opened with prayer, and specials were by Herald Lee, Brother Bill, Billy H., Jeremy, Jerry, Haylee, Adalyn and Lesley, and Shirley Hargus played the piano. Before the message, several gave their testimonies. The message was from Matthew 5, and Jeremy closed in prayer. To God be the glory.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
We really enjoyed the sunshine Sunday! God is good. We studied the sign of God’s covenant with Abraham, as well as the sign of God’s New Covenant. As God gives Abraham the promises of inheriting Canaan and being the father of many nations in Genesis 17, he tells him that circumcision is the sign of that covenant. Later, in verse 14, God tells Abraham that any male not circumcised is to be cut off from God’s people. The sign of the covenant is so important that those who don’t have the sign will not be able to be part of God’s people.
As Moses went to Egypt to tell Pharaoh that God said “Let my people go,” God “sought to kill him” until circumcision had been completed on his son. The sign of the covenant was so important that Moses could not complete the mission God had sent him on and was under the death penalty until it was accomplished.
Colossians 2:11-12 identifies baptism as the New Testament circumcision and says that we are buried with Christ through baptism. Romans 6:3-5 further explains that baptism is what unites a person with the death and burial of Christ. That death, along with his resurrection, is what saves a person, so baptism unites with Christ’s saving sacrifice. Baptism is truly a sign of the New Covenant, of being united with Christ’s saving sacrifice, and it is just as necessary as the sign of the Old Covenant was. It is no wonder that 1 Peter 3:21 describes baptism as being one of the things that “now saves us.” Have you been baptized, not just as an optional sign, but with the necessary sign of baptism that washes away sins (Acts 22:16)? God bless your discipleship!
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Matthew 6:24 states, "No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
So in case you don’t know, this Sunday was the Super Bowl. There were millions and millions of people who watched the game, but I wonder how many were in church that morning?
A few weeks ago in children’s church, the kids and I talked a little about the game, and a faithful boy from Missouri, when asked who would win, he said the Chiefs. Anyway, we were teaching about the armor of God, and I decided to relate it to football. As Christians we know that Jesus is returning; we just don’t know the time or the day. We can tell by the the way things are going that it might be soon, so I reminded the boys that we might very well be in the second half of the game or the last quarter — whatever it is in football — and we know by turning to the book of Revelation that Team Jesus wins! But like I told the kids, that doesn’t keep the losing team from fighting hard with everything they have. We are told in the book of Ephesians that Satan will be tossing many flaming arrows at us as we fight, but as Christians, even though we know the outcome of the game already, we can’t quit playing. We have to get up every morning and put on our armor, our elbow pads, our shoulder pads and our helmets and be ready to fight, fight, fight.
None of us want to go through life as benchwarmers, and we can’t all be quarterbacks, but we all have to be in the big game. The biggest game of all our lives is still being played, and we have to put on our armor and be watchful because Satan is going to keep fighting, too. Be ready, everyone, and know that God is good and Team Jesus wins!! As always, God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Feb. 2 is the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Family reflection: Malachi 3:1-4 God will send a prophetic messenger who will decisively speak of and renew the covenant between God and Israel.
Psalm 24 — Who is this King of Glory? It is the lord! Hebrews 2:14-18 — Jesus is High Priest, in ‘flesh and blood,’ of Israel, who breaks the power of the devil over death. Luke 2:22-40 — Mary and Joseph present Jesus to both to the Lord and to the world.
The prophetic Simeon announces salvation for both Jew and Gentile: “God knows your anguish; he hears your prayers, he knows your concerns. So let him console you.”
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Events: Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Women on Mission, Baptist men and youth meet. Sunday school is on Sunday at 9:45 a.m., and worship services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 is the Valentine’s Day dinner. If you would like to attend or help, please RSVP.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Benjamin Kammerer rang the bell. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service accompanied by Janice at the piano and our cheerful choir. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Alan Garton. Bob led in prayer.
We were happy to have Jeff Hicks, the regional representative for southwest Missouri for the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, as our special guest speaker. It is sad that so many children need this type of help. I am thankful for all the good work the MBCH does.
Sunday evening was our regular business meeting.
I want to wish my mother, Bertha Lue Vestal, a very happy birthday on Feb. 5.
Get-well wishes go out to Linda Buttram. Our thoughts and prayers are with her.
We will be having a singing on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. We would love to see you then. Everyone is welcome.
Have a good week and pray for one another. We all need it.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Send the Light” was sung to begin the services on this beautiful Sunday morning. Opening prayer was by Phillip Ragsdale. Those mentioned on the prayer list included Edwina Ragsdale, Larry and Mary Harman, Orb Underwood, Debbie Bechtel, Ron Firestone, Marty Osborn, Robert Carroll and John Lawless. Josephine Rost had the call to worship, “Finding a Quiet Life,” taken from I Thessalonians.
For worship service, special music was by the Davenports singing “Coming, Ready or Not.” Gary McFarland had the communion message from John 11:22-26, “Believe in Me and Ye Shall Not Die.” The message by the pastor was the story of Cain and Abel, centering on what is good and what is evil.
The evening message opened with singing and testimonies. The message was centered on “Play to Win, or Do Not Play.” Special music was by Tom and Robin Rost and Doris McFarland.
Thanks to all those who brought donations for the Souper Bowl of Caring. The items will be given to the Webster County Pantry.
The family fellowship supper will be this Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Bring your favorite food and come join us.
The women’s “chit-chat and chocolate” group will be held on the Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Christy Davenport for more information.
A church Valentine’s get-together is in the making for Sunday evening, Feb. 16. More details later.
Thought for the week: “Be kind; be thoughtful; be genuine; but most of all, be thankful.” Have a blessed week.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Leah Stacey
We opened our services this beautiful, February Sunday morning with, “Red Letters.” There was a hint of spring in the middle of winter.
Our responsive reading was Psalm 15. The morning scripture was from Micah 6:6-8 and Matthew 5:1-12. The morning message was”Rejoice and Be Blessed.” Happy birthday to Jorden Stacey. Bentley Replogle and Brystol Cook took up the morning offering. Bible study groups will meet Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Dinner will be soup. Bring a favorite or a dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Genny Huelan, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Jan Smikle, Clella Estes, Bill Brinkley, Walter Peck, Tim Auten, Darin Wray, George and Mary Pendergrass, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Anna Crane, Kelly Lumley, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Trusting only in our heavenly father will bring peace within. Knowing that building our character for God will reflect how others see us. This could determine their decision in accepting salvation. Certainly, it’s not what we do, but how we present our Christianity.
Pastor Winston’s message on “Responsibilities” brought forth steps one can apply in daily living. Winston started with David not being perfect however his love of God overpowered all. We are not here to judge others. What is thought to be a sin to us may not be in God’s eyes. We are here to help each other when failure appears. In Paul’s writings to the different churches, he always emphasized their responsibilities. God is watching and knows the intent of your heart.
Winston added some reasons why we fail, such as the fact that one doesn’t have a plan for what they are doing. Sometimes we think we have arrived or achieved ahead of time, mainly because we don’t listen to God and wait for him to guide us. God will evaluate us on our obedience not our accomplishments.
Ask yourself, what opportunities do you miss every day when you don’t ask God’s help daily? Our Lord gives us talents, abilities, responsibilities to accomplish his will. Winston ended by saying that Jesus was nailed to the cross to give us a second chance. We need to live responsibly for Christ so others may follow. Everyone is worthy of God’s love. The time of salvation is now, and your decision of heaven or hell is vital. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Willis
Happy are people who are humble, because they will inherit the earth. Hershel led this week’s Sunday school lesson reading Matthew 4 1-11, “Single-Minded Obedience,” about how we can fight temptation through scripture.
Pastor Michael’s scripture reading was Psalm 119:11 about learning to memorize the word of God.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Judy Craig. Thank-you notes were read from Niangua food Pantry and Salvation Army for our efforts and donations. Tami Sheetz and Donnie were sick and unable to attend. We haven’t see Bill and Ginny in a while, so we hope they are doing well. Jerry left after Sunday school; he wasn’t feeling well. Remember those on our prayer list. Those that aren’t feeling well, and those that have lost loved ones. The lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Oh! What a beautiful day! This is God’s way of telling us that winter will soon pass and it will be Spring! Every January/February, I look forward to this glimpse of Spring. It rejuvenates the soul and my soul sings praises!
Scripture readings for today were I Samuel 1:21-28, Hebrews 2:14-18 and Luke 2:22-32. You might enjoy reading them for yourself. Maybe even share them.
Some religions “created” their “god”; however, our God created us. Some set their “god” on a shelf. When they go, their “god” stays on the shelf, but our awesome God is everywhere we go!
Hannah gave her long-awaited son Samuel to God’s service. Mary and Joseph took Jesus to the temple where a blind man rejoiced for God had promised him that the savior would be born before he died and he knew this was our savior.
How many other “gods” have been born as a baby? How many other “gods” could suffer for humankind? Our God, the only true Christian God, not only came to us as an infant, but suffered and gave his life for us on the cross for our salvation. That is true love!
Only about 35% of Christians attend church on a regular basis, and 65% are holiday attendees or are unchurched. God sent his son to serve us. Now he is calling us to serve him by joyfully sharing our salvation and serving others in Christian love! Are you willing to answer his call?
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
In 1 Corinthians 13:11, Paul writes, “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” Chapter 13 has become known as “the love chapter.” It is here, in verses 1-3, that Paul begins laying the foundation of the love God intended. He then frames his masterpiece by describing what love is and what it is not in verses 4-8. Keep in mind, Paul is writing about mature, spiritual love, not love of the flesh so prevalent in Corinth where immorality of every kind abounded!
In verses 9-10, Paul nails the walls together with these words: “For we know in part and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away.” The braces that held the walls up can now be done away with because they are now strong enough to stand.
In his summation, Paul reiterates in verse 12: “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known.” Once again, Paul is directing the Corinthians’ attention to their future with the Lord Jesus Christ as children of God. Paul ends, and so shall I, with these words in verse 13: “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three, but the greatest of these is love.” Please know you are loved. Be blessed in that knowledge.
