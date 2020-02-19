Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was a beautiful sabbath day! Maybe spring is on the way. Sunday school opened with singing “Precious Name,” led by Jerry and Shirley S. at the piano.
John led the responsive reading “Jerusalem, Jerusalem,” taken from Lamentations 1:1-22. Prayer was by Mike Letterman, and he greeted the congregation while Richard was in the hospital. Martha and Rick played many beautiful songs.
The Sunday school report was read. “Happy Birthday” was sung for Lola’s 83rd birthday, and she was also honored as Webco’s Queen on Friday. Brother Bill welcomed all the many visitors as the choir assembled. The prayer list was updated for Glenda Cantrell, Sondra Dill, the Freda Beck family, the Edwina Ragsdale family, Dorothea Farr, Richard Johnston, Ova Lea Letterman, Sammy Massie, Bobby Atkison, Myrtle Terry, Scott Marlin, Diane Curtis and Laurel Van Buskirk; prayer was by Chris Curtis.
Our business meeting will be at 7 p.m. today.
Jaycee Callaway was honored for being chosen as Niangua’s Homecoming Queen and also for scoring the 1,000-point mark in basketball Thursday. Congratulations! Also, we would like to thank all that helped decorate for the Valentine Dinner Party on Sunday evening. It was so beautiful; the food was exceptional, and the fellowship was great. Many thanks again for all who participated.
Specials were by Wade with Jerry and Linda with Brother Bill and Jerry, and a beautiful Valentine’s poem was read by Herald Lee. We had a powerful message from Revelation 1:3 and 20:10-21:7. Martha closed the service in prayer.
We had many specials in the evening service, and prayers were from Vula, Brother Bill and Jeremy. The message was from various verses in 1 Kings 11-13, “Don’t Let God Down.” May God Bless all you endeavor to do for him!
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
False Christs: Luke 21:8 — “And he said: ‘Take heed that you not be deceived. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am he,’ and, ‘The time has drawn near.’ Therefore do not go after them.’”
“Therefore do not go.” In other words, because of the fact that they claim to be the Christ, you should not go after them. With an understanding of scripture, we can avoid being deceived by false Christs. From David Koresh to Jim Jones to many others throughout history, many have tried to gain a following from claiming to be Christ.
When Christ comes again, everyone will know it. Jesus says in verse 27 of the same chapter, “Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.” And 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 describes, “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord.”
We have such security in Christ, knowing the difference between fiction and reality, between truth and lies. If there is anything you have a question about, let me know, and we will cover it at a pick-a-topic sermon or here in the paper. We at Brentwood wish you a very good week!
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
The verse 1 Peter 2:9 states, “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”
Who are you? I have been introduced as Dairus’ wife. I have been introduced as Tracy’s mother. I have been introduced according to my job, but most importantly and what should always come first is that I am a chosen person, a member of the royal priesthood, part of the holy nation, God’s special possession — I am a child of God.
Each day I go to work always trying to do my best. I try to be a nice person, and my husband would tell me that I am an A-number-one people pleaser. There’s nothing wrong with that, right? Wrong. When I try to please people, I forget sometimes to please God. Have you ever found yourself so busy trying to do for everyone and nourish your relationships with everyone that your relationship with God gets put on the back burner? I have, and that is definitely not where that relationship should ever be.
In the next few months, we will be asked to call ourselves by other titles, like Republican or Democrat, or maybe even Libertarian, but are these titles really who we are? We need to make all decisions based on God’s word. Our nation, with its lack of respect for each other but mostly for God’s sovereignty, has a major issue. As 2 Chronicles 7:14 states, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” We need to humble ourselves and seek his face. We must embrace who we are, for if we have accepted God’s gift of salvation then we are children of God. If you haven’t been adopted into the family yet, please feel free to accept the greatest gift of all times, salvation through Jesus Christ.
Have a good week, everyone, and as always, God bless.
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us! “You, Lord, are good and ready to forgive, and abundant in mercy to all those who call upon you.” — Psalm 86:5.
Remember always that what God forgives, he forgives completely. What God heals, he brings to wholeness. What God restores, he does without any limitations placed upon a person’s potential for sharing the gospel and being a witness of God’s love, mercy and grace.
Join us this Wednesday for Chicken Alfredo at 5:30 p.m. and Bible study to follow at 6:30 p.m. Bring a friend! There will be a monthly board meeting Wednesday after Bible study. Grief Share is meeting on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the family center. If you don’t already, join us for breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. We offer adult and children’s classes! We hope everyone has a blessed week!
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Feb. 16, 2020, was the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Sirach 15:15-20 — The teacher, Ben Siri, says that true wisdom comes to us from God. Choose God’s way and you shall live.
Psalm 119 — Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!
1 Corinthians 2:6-10 — Paul warns that the wisdom of the world is a passing (shallow) wisdom. There is an enduring wisdom that comes from God. Seek that wisdom.
Matthew 5:17-37 — Jesus’ words and actions show that he is not in conflict with the law itself, but with the way it is being interpreted.
Welcome Jesus into your life, and let his love soften your heart. It’s the best choice you could ever make.
Let us pray for one another.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with “Because He Lives.” The responsive reading was the Affirmation of Faith from I Timothy. The morning scripture was from Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and Matthew 5:21-37, and the morning message was, “His Way Is Difficult.”
Kinslee Replogle and Bristol Cook took up the morning offering. Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Our dinner will be soup. Please bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Margie Davis, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Clella Estep, Jan Smikle, the family of Edwina Ragsdale, the family of Freda Beck, Marty Osborne, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Peck, Tim Auten, Darin Wray, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Throughout this past week, several in our congregation have received some extremely joyous news while others have experienced sorrow. Sunday’s sermon was on being there to lift each other up and share one another’s burdens, and, most importantly, not leaving God out of the equation. God will never forsake us; we just have to allow him in.
Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ — 1 Corinthians 1:3
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. will be our business meeting. Sunday services include Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with birthday and anniversary fellowship following evening worship.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Ruston Long rang the bell. Announcements included the memorial service this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. at the church for Linda Buttram.
Saturday evening is the Associational Ladies Night Out. It will be at Faith Southern and starts at 6:30 p.m. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Alan Garton. Denny Jones led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain used I John 4: 7-10 as the text for the morning message.
Get-well wishes go out to Gaye Chastain. She was unable to be in church Sunday, and we missed her.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Beverly Rogers on Feb. 20, to Krystyna Chastain on Feb. 22, and to Jimmy Brinkley and Garrett McIntosh on Feb. 24. I also want to wish our son, Freddy Brinkley, a very happy birthday on Feb. 22.
Belated happy anniversary to Ron and Lisa Cantrell on Feb. 18.
We will be having a singing at the church on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of snacks and wonderful fellowship. Please come and enjoy this evening with us. All singers also welcome.
Valentine’s Day is over for this year, but the Bible has a lot to say about love. Because God loves us, we are to love others, and not just once a year.
Have a good week, and let someone know you are thinking of them. It really does make a difference.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
If my eyes will see my Savior in all his love and beauty, I must first understand my lostness. Before I experience the “joy of salvation,” I must know the enormity of my guilt.
King David saw his sin in its ugliness — lust, adultery, murder. “I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me,” he wrote (Psalm 51:12, 3). He saw the terrible nature of his deeds and prayed God to rid him of his iniquity’s nightmare.
We sin most grievously. We deny it, but it’s before us, and we don’t stop long enough to assess its depths in us. But Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount reveals it (Matthew 5:21-37). That depth is what drove the Apostle Paul to his knees crying, “O wretched man that I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death?” Then in joy he proclaimed, “Thanks be to God through our Lord Jesus Christ!” (Romans 7:24).
No one needs to bear a burden of unforgiven sin. Sin is before us. But more, our Savior stands beside us! “If our hearts condemn us, God is greater than our hearts and knows all things” (1 John 3:20).
To be sure, God knows our sins, even those unknown to us. He also knows that in Christ guilt has been atoned, sins are forgiven and the accusing conscience is silenced, for the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses from all sin — all sin.
That’s amazing grace. It moves those who believe it to reflect his love in their daily behavior.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
I was unable to attend church Sunday; however, I can still write about God. From Genesis to Revelation, God shared words of wisdom for us to follow — encouraging words of hope, trust and deliverance of sins, bringing us a legacy to live by.
We are expected to do the will of God daily. We are blessed with knowledge to teach others the greatness of God’s love. After accepting Jesus Christ as our savior, we represent our heavenly Father by our character. Standing firm in our decision to follow Christ gives us strength to survive in this world. Praising and honoring the Lord first thing in your day will bring joy and peace.
With open hearts and minds, we can fulfill God’s will by reaching out to the ones who don’t know Jesus. These people are usually confused as to why we worship God. We have to show them how God created us and the world we live in. It’s never up to us to be judgmental toward others. Our church believes we must know him and make him known.
Come join us seeking answers of truth. Salvation is the most precious gift you’ll ever receive. Salvation is the only way to get into heaven. Put on your armor of God daily to protect yourself from everyday situations. Remember, God’s not dead; he’s alive in all who seek him. Read John 3:16. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
“Now choose life so that you and your descendants will live.” Hershel led this week’s Sunday school lesson reading from Matthew 6:9-15, “Kingdom-Seeking Prayer.” Jesus teaches us how to pray. Pastor Michael’s sermon was from James 1:22-25 and Matthew 7:24-27, “First Word — Last Word — God’s Word.”
We were glad to see Bill and Ginny back this week. We missed those who were out for sickness and travel.
If anyone would like one of the old United Methodist hymnals, we are going to give them away. Contact Betty if you would like one.
On Sunday, we had fellowship dinner with a great spread of food and a ray of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.