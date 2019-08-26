SPRINGFIELD — You may begin to notice Census workers in the community this month as they canvass addresses.
Through October 18, you may see employees walking your streets with a Census Bureau badge, laptop, and bag as they verify addresses. It is critical to have a complete master address list so the Bureau can reach every person living in the country and invite them to respond to the 2020 Census.
It is important to note that this is not the census count, and no personal data on individuals will be collected.
Households will receive an invitation postcard in the mail beginning in March of next year to respond to the 2020 Census online or by phone.
How to identify Census employees
Canvassers will always have an official government badge with photo ID, an official bag, and an official laptop with the 2020 Census logo. Canvassers will attempt to knock on every door in the neighborhood they are canvassing.
If you have any questions about these operations or the individuals conducting the canvassing in your community, contact the Chicago Regional Census Center at 312-579-1500. More detailed information on how to identify a Census Employee may be found online at the 2020 Census Website.
How does the Census Bureau build their master address list?
1) First, by working with the US Postal Service – this decade, more than 5.3 million new addresses were added using data from the USPS.
2) Second, by validating more than 106 million addresses using information from tribal, state, and local governments.
3) Finally, the address canvassing operation is conducted – in the past, the Census Bureau would wait until the end of the decade to do most of this work. In preparation for the 2010 Census, the Bureau hired 150,000 people to walk around every block in the nation. But in preparation for the 2020 Census, the Bureau will only hire 40,000 In-Field Address Canvassing workers as 65% of the 140 million households in the U.S. were validated in-office using satellite imagery.
The 2020 Census is on track to have the most complete address list in history which will help ensure a more accurate count and meet the goal of counting everyone once, only once, and in the right place.
It is important to remember that when you respond to the census, you shape your future and the future of your community.
For additional 2020 Census information, visit the SW Missouri Complete Count Committee web page at www.SMCOG.org/census.
The Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG, pronounced sim-cog) is a Regional Planning Commission and association of local governments serving 10 counties in SW Missouri. SMCOG is facilitating the SW Missouri Regional Complete Count Committee (RCCC) to support the 2020 Census through public education and outreach to help ensure a more accurate count.
