Do you have a succession/estate plan for your farm or small business? Do you know the average age of a farmer here in Missouri is over 58?
University of Missouri Extension is reaching out to counties and communities to help farm families, individuals and businesses with succession, estate and retirement planning. The program is called “Your Farm, Your Business,YourFuture” and consists of a three-night workshop to be held on Tuesday nights from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 4, 11, 18 with the possible rain date of March 3. It will be held at the Webster County Extension Office, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield.
A team of University of Missouri Extension specialists with extensive educational experience andtechnicalbackgroundsandaMissouriprobatejudgewillbeteachingtheprogram.This class is designed to help owners of farms and small businesses to begin creating a plan for transferring a farm or business to the next generation, as well as, addressing the many issues involved with estate and retirement planning. Topics including setting goals, assessing a farm's or business's strengths and weaknesses, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools, calculating retirement needs and much more will be covered.
Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. onJan. 28. The cost is $110 per individual plus $50 for each additional person from the same business with one set of materials. The cost includes an educational handbook with case study examples, forms for planning, developing financial statements and record keeping. A light dinner is provided each night.
For more information, contact Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist, agriculture and environment, by calling 859-2044 or emailing him at kyle.whittaker@missouri.edu. You may stop by the Webster County Extension Center to register.
Online registration is also available http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/. To register online, search “Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” in the events tab, and you will be prompted to online registration.
