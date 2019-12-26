The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Hope Springs Farm, 1658 Pyatt Road, Hartville.
The farm has been a popular event venue for some time now, but new to the farm is Fly-Over Valley. According to owners Justin and Lauren Hughes (pictured with scissors), “Fly-Over Valley is the new location on our farm that we have prepared for corporate game bird retreats. We've spent all year preparing the land, going through training ourselves and training our dogs! These hunts will create a perfect outing for clients, employees or business associates.”
The farm offers guided game bird hunts and continental style shoots, as well as overnight accommodations with additional services like UTV tours, target shooting, in-house spa services and helicopter tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.