SPRINGFIELD — With suicide rates skyrocketing and mental health at the forefront of our national conversation, Burrell Behavioral Health will host its first-ever Youth Mental Health Conference on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Double Tree Convention Center in Springfield, to further the conversation about mental health and how it impacts our most important population: our students.
The conference, titled “Youth Mental Health: A Whole-School Approach,” will feature speakers from across the U.S., including Keynote speaker Heather Forbes. Forbes is the owner of the Beyond Consequences Institute (BCI). She has worked in the field of trauma and healing since 1999 and is an internationally published author on the topics of raising children with difficult and severe behaviors, the impact of trauma on the developing child, adoptive motherhood, and self-development. Much of her experience and insight on understanding trauma, disruptive behaviors, and adoption-related issues comes from her direct mothering experience of her two adopted children.
“One in five youth will develop a diagnosable mental illness at some point before the age of 13,” says Burrell Vice President, Youth Services Elizabeth Avery. “The average length of time between the observable onset of symptoms and that individual seeking treatment is between eight and ten years. It is the goal of Burrell Behavioral Health and our partner school districts to close this gap.”
“Youth Mental Health: A Whole-School Approach” is geared toward teachers, school administrators, behavioral health professionals, public policy makers, civic leaders and the medical and law enforcement communities. Attendees will develop an understanding of the mental health risks and hurdles faced by our students, and hear best practices for reaching children and families when and where they need help – which often means at school. They will learn from leaders in the school-based mental health field, be inspired by those who have seen the good behavioral health services can do in conjunction with our educational systems, and hear from some students themselves during a panel featuring members of the “Bring Change to Mind” student organization from Hamilton Southeastern School District in Fishers, Ind. (Bring Change to Mind is an organization co-founded by actress Glenn Close.)
A series of three breakout sessions will engage attendees in four different areas of focus: classroom teachers, administrators, behavioral health professionals, and more specialized medical/behavioral providers.
Pre-registration for the event is required. Visit www.burrellcenter.com/conference for a registration link, breakout session topics, confirmed speaker bios, the day’s agenda, a promotional video, and more.
