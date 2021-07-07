Hundreds gathered at the Marshfield Community Center Friday, July 2 for the 10th Annual Marshfield Reunion Fest. The event offered shows from three local bands, food trucks and a good time.
“Some of us haven’t seen each other in 35 years,” said an attendee from the class of 1986. “It’s great that alumni from any graduating class can get together and celebrate where we came from.”
MHS grads and their families enjoyed the live music from Turnbo Creek, Belle Ford and The Dirty Saints.
Reunion Fest is brought to the community by the Marshfield Public Schools Foundation. Vice President Lyndall Fraker said, “We had a tremendous response this year, I think people were really ready to get together again.”
Between sets, Fraker presented an award for Outstanding Alumni to Lt. General Neal T. Jaco from the class of 1954, who’s name will accompany past recipients of the award on a plaque in the community center auditorium.
“Every year during the 4th of July week he takes his family to Destin, Florida so General Jaco could not be here tonight,” Fraker said. “Another veteran, Roy Beck, from the class of ’66 will accept this award on behalf of Marshfield schools as another veteran.”
“For all of us men and women who have served in the military – I’m proud that we have generals from around here,” said Beck. “Lets hear it for General Jaco.”
Lt. General Jaco served in the United States Army and was the commanding officer down at Fort Hood Texas. See a full video of the Outstanding Alumni award at this article at www.marshfieldmail.com.
