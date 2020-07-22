As I see it ... Compiled by Bryan Everson Jul 22, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 I say yes. … Who's to say who's sick and who's not sick? No. I don't trust the data on it. I'm really on the fence. I have it on to respect everyone else's wishes. It's a conspiracy. It's depopulation. … If you have a heart attack they [attribute it] to corona. It should be a personal choice. … [What’s going on] is an overreaction of the federal government. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Question: In light of the mask ordinance passed in Springfield, do you believe Marshfield should have a mask mandate? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marshfield Ordinance Mandate Mask Question Springfield × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Photos & Videos Prayer, Memorial Day 2020 Taps, Marshfield Cemetery, Memorial Day 2020 Memorial Day, Marshfield Cemetery, 2020, taps Memorial Day, Marshfield Cemetery, 2020, gun salute More Photos & Videos Events Browse Today's events Submit
