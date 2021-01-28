Two Marshfield wrestlers took first place and helped the program achieve its best placement yet at the Big 8 Boys Wrestling Tournament Friday in Seneca.
The Blue Jays took second place, their best placement yet, amassing 281.5 points, or 101 more than third-place Monett.
Seneca ended with 338.5 points in its own gym to three-peat the tournament, due in part thanks to six individual winners.
“We took second to a very, very good Seneca team, but I felt like our third round and semifinals rounds were the best two rounds we have wrestled all season,” Marshfield head coach Matt Holt said.
Though the Indians got the better of the Blue Jays in four medal bouts, Marshfield managed three wins over Seneca wrestlers throughout the event. One came by Ben Wirtel, who supplied a fantastic performance started by beating Jeremy Williams. Wirtel, who has fought through a logjam of competition from talented teammates to start, went on to top the field at 160 pounds after a pin of Monett's Corbin McCully.
After winning last year's 195-pound division at the event, Daylon Kanengieter (41-2) stood atop the podium this year at 220. He defeated Seneca's Jakob Tate in Round 3 before eventually claiming gold with a 3-2 decision over Cassville's Zach Coenen.
A handful of technicians finished second place for the Jays, including Tommy Mynatt (120 pounds), Braeden Young (152), Dusty Stevens (170), Garrett Cantrell (182) and Eli Steffen (285). Marcus Gritts (126 pounds), Damian Dockery (132), Braeden Brooks (145) and Eli Reynolds (195) all ended in third.
Conway, Strafford win to open Invitational
In the first-round of the Conway Invitational, the Bears won a thriller Monday by knocking off Lighthouse Christian Academy in overtime, 73-71.
Strafford routed Stoutland 86-33 later in the evening. A shorthanded Indians team lost Friday night 56-54 to second-ranked Crane despite five 3-pointers from Seth Soden.
Strafford and Conway will meet in second-round action of the tournament Thursday evening.
Wildcats win in Lebanon
Logan-Rogersville boys hoops became back-to-back winners of the Heritage Bank Hall of Fame Classic with an 83-59 victory over Joplin Saturday.
The Wildcats began pool play with a thrilling 76-75 double-overtime win over Jefferson City, and also knocked off Glendale 75-58.
Jays hoops halt losing streak
Marshfield boys basketball ended a five-game skid Friday night by winning 59-45 at Aurora.
Landon Wilson, Peyton McBride and Zach Mings all scored in double-figures to push Marshfield past the Houn Dawgs and edge back to 8-8 on the year.
The Blue Jays begin play in the Family Pharmacy Panther Classic in Mountain Grove on Tuesday when they took on Hartville's JV squad at 7:30 p.m. Marshfield continues play in the tournament Thursday at the same time, facing Willow Springs.
