The children of John and Joanne Roberts invite you to hep celebrate their 80-year birthdays and 60 years of marriage at a reception Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 N. Locust, Marshfield. The celebration will run from 1 to 3 p.m. The omission of gifts is requested.
The Roberts’ children include Joseph, Helen Ruth, Jonathan, Barbara Jo and Jody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.