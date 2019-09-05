Bruce D. and Karen L. (Nitsche) Temen of Marshfield will celebrate their 50th anniversary in a private reception Thursday.
The event is also a celebration for their son Jeremy, who was diagnosed last August and successfully treated this past year for Stage 4 large B-cell lymphoma. The family received the news Saturday that he is cancer free.
The couple are the parents of three children, Julie Temen, who is deceased, and Jeremy Temen and Joyce Temen-McMillian, who both reside in Marshfield.
