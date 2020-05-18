The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened up the Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications on a limited basis specifically to agricultural businesses. The application is available at www.SBA.gov/Disaster.
At this time, only agricultural business applications will be accepted due to limitations in funding availability and the unprecedented number of applications already received.
Agricultural businesses include those engaged in the production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural related industries (as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b)).
SBA is encouraging all eligible agricultural businesses with 500 or fewer employees wishing to apply to begin preparing their business financial information needed for their application. Those needing assistance in preparing business financial information can reach out to the Missouri Small Business Development Centers to receive confidential one-on-one assistance. Sign up for services at missouri.ecenterdirect.com/signup.
