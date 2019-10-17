I still want to talk about some inexpensive fire starters; you can also take old newspapers and roll a section up and secure the roll with a wire tie from the grocery. If you use more than one wire tie, say one around the top of the roll and another around then bottom of the roll, remember to leave a little of the wire tie sticking out so you have something to grip later.
CAREFULLY fill an old baking pan with scrap wax and let it melt. Do NOT use a good pan; go to a garage sale and pick up an old one. When the wax has melted, CAREFULLY ease a newspaper roll into the wax and let it bubble for a half minute or so, it will soak into the newspaper.
Grab the wire tie with a pair of needle nose pliers and carefully raise the newspaper roll and let it drain. Set the drained roll on a piece of scrap cardboard box you pre-position next to the stove. Let them dry and cool and you can slide them inside of umbrella bags or long thin plastic bags to keep the wax from dropping off in your gear.
These are particularly great for camping trips where you want a larger campfire not just for cooking but warmth and illumination. If you used more than one wire tie, you can cut these rolls to different lengths for backpacking or food boxes.
In an emergency situation you could even use them as torches or signaling devices. BUT remember, you are melting wax and melted wax is HOT. Fire in the woods is always a danger and as Smokey says, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
Here are some tips to make a safe fire:
- 1.Clear all flammable material from the area where you plan to make your fire.
- 2.Create a fire ring with large rocks.
- 3.Make sure your fire is COMPLETELY out before you leave the area.
- 4.Plan for an emergency and be ready to immediately put that fire out if necessary.
Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.