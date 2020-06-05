Audrey King will celebrate her 95th birthday Sunday.
Born in 1925 near Niangua, the daughter of Burley Yeubanks and Bamma Dudley, she attended the Copening and Niangua schools.
She became a school teacher and taught for five years at the Northview school.
Audrey married Charles Raymond King, and they resided many years in Kansas before retiring to Springfield. Due to health issues, both Audrey and Raymond currently reside at the Strafford Care Center. Once visitors are allowed, her family will be celebrating with her, but birthday wishes are welcome.
