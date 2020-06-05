Howard Lee Peters married Bonnie Louise Caffey on June 8, 1950, with a quiet ceremony at the Lutheran Parsonage in the early evening in Lebanon with the Reverend Robert Harms officiating.
Howard and Bonnie reside in Lockwood. Their children are Kenneth Lee Peters and wife Jane, of Jefferson City, and Nancy Lou Baker and husband Travis of Lockwood. They have three granddaughters, Michelle Lee Hardman and husband Lance of Lamar, and Jennifer Louise Kunkel and husband Kent, and Meredith Lee Marsh and husband Aaron, both couples of Concordia. They also have eight great-grandchildren: Lakin, Luke, Landon and Taylor O’Sullivan and her husband, Thomas, and newest member Thomas James O’Sullivan; Josiah and Ryan Kunkel and Keaton and Quinn Marsh.
No formal gathering is planned at this time, but cards are welcome at 200 W. 12th St., Lockwood MO 65682.
