Lloyd and Jane Gunter were married June 12, 1970, at the Niangua First Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Calame officiating.
The couple live on a dairy farm near Conway, where they raised their family. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
Jane retired from Conway Junior/Senior High School after 30 years of teaching family and consumer sciences. Lloyd is still farming, but their youngest son and his family have taken over most of the responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.