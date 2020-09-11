Brother Tom Comstock received his 50-year Masonic Membership Jewel at Strafford Lodge 608 in Strafford on Aug. 31. The presentation was made by Right Worshipful Brother Rick Thompson, District Deputy Grand Master of the 35th Masonic District of Missouri. Brother Comstock was pinned by his wife, Becky. It was an honor and privilege for the brethren of Strafford Lodge 608 to present Brother Comstock with his 50-year Jewel as a Missouri Master Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.