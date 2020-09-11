Brother Tom Comstock received his 50-year Masonic Membership Jewel at Strafford Lodge 608 in Strafford on Aug. 31. The presentation was made by Right Worshipful Brother Rick Thompson, District Deputy Grand Master of the 35th Masonic District of Missouri. Brother Comstock was pinned by his wife, Becky. It was an honor and privilege for the brethren of Strafford Lodge 608 to present Brother Comstock with his 50-year Jewel as a Missouri Master Mason.